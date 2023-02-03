Read full article on original website
EPD: Man crashes muscle car in drunken chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight chase on Evansville’s eastside ended with a crash and a man behind bars. An officer says that during a traffic stop, a silver Dodge Challenger pulled in front of them and accelerated quickly, spinning its rear tires and drifting sideways. According to EPD, the officer handed the driver of […]
Sullivan Co. pursuit leads to an arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Sullivan County pursuit led to the arrest of a man with an outstanding warrant. Artie Grimes was arrested on February 3rd after leading deputies on a chase by vehicle and on foot. A Sheriffs deputy observed a vehicle leave a yard on 2nd Street in Merom. The deputy recognized […]
Man arrested after Bedford Police officers recover two stolen vehicles
BEDFORD – A Boonville man was arrested on Thursday after Bedford Police Officer Brian Sorrells responded to a report of the theft of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Stevens Avenue behind Lowe’s. The victim told police he had seen his vehicle drive away from the scene...
ISP troopers arrest two after they search a Bedford apartment
BEDFORD – In December 2022 the Indiana State Police received numerous tips that 30-year-old Daniel Holt was dealing meth, heroin, and fentanyl in Lawrence County. On February 1, 2023. the Indiana State Police initiated an investigation. On the same day, Detective Michael Robbins applied for a search warrant for Holt’s apartment at 1030 17th Street.
Merom Man Arrested Following Pursuit
A Merom man is behind bars after fleeing a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputy. The deputy was on patrol in the Merom area Friday when he saw 33-year-old Artie Grimes pull out of a yard onto Second Street. Grimes had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. When the deputy turned on his emergency lights, Grimes took off through town at a high rate of speed, driving through multiple yards.
Gunman dead, two officers wounded in Lawrence County shooting
LAWRENCE CO., Ind. – At 3:15 a.m., a Mitchell Police officer rolled into a convenience store/gas station on State Road 37 to back up a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy on a traffic stop. During that encounter, officers called for a Mitchell Police K-9 that eventually hit on narcotics in the car and that’s when police said […]
Evansville Man Faces Charges Following Traffic Stop
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says an Evansville man is facing charges following a traffic stop early Sunday morning for failing to maintain his lane of travel on U.S. 41 near Fort Branch. 43-year-old Michael Wright was arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction and Driving While Suspended/ Habitual Traffic Violator.
Vincennes Man Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine
Friday morning, February 3rd at approximately 1:50 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle in an alley south of 14th Street and Nicholas Street in Vincennes for a driver’s license violation. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger opened the passenger door and fled North between two...
Two Mitchell Officers Shot During Traffic Stop
An early morning traffic stop in Mitchell led to shots being fired, leaving two police officers wounded and a suspect deceased. Both officers received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and are in stable condition. The Indiana State Police were asked to conduct the investigation and are currently on the scene. At this...
ISP: Indiana man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
All charges dropped against Springville woman charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated
BEDFORD – The charges were dropped against a Springville woman who was arrested when Bedford Police officers were called to Revere’s Food & Fuel in October 2021 after a report of a possible intoxicated male and female in a white Dodge Caravan. The vehicle was found parked at...
EPD: Drunk driver crashes into home on Elliot Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police department says a suspected drunk driver crashed their car into a building late Thursday night. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on the 1400 block of N. Elliot Street. Officers on scene say a car crashed into a light pole and […]
Henderson Police warn funny money isn’t a joke
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say they’ve seen a recent uptick in counterfeit $100 bills circulating around Henderson. The police department posted to social media Friday, warning businesses and the rest of the community to be on the lookout for the funny money. “We would like to remind businesses to have your employees double check […]
Northside Man Arrested after Killing Sister with Vehicle
The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges of Reckless Homicide after investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. On Thursday, February 02, 2023 at 6:10 PM, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 11650 Sawmill Drive for a medical assist. Upon arrival, the Scott Township Fire Department located a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.
Evansville Police arrest alleged members of South American Theft Group
(WEHT) - Evansville Police say they arrested three suspected members of a criminal group known to the FBI as the South American Theft Group on Thursday.
Pounds of pot seized in Warrick County drug bust
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Newburgh man and woman are accused of drug dealing after deputies say they found the pair with pounds of pot. Earlier Friday, a search warrant was carried out at a home along the 5500 block of Stacer Road, according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, deputies […]
Catalytic converter thefts cause estimated $70,000 in damages
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police say Matthew Gunn allegedly stole up to 34 catalytic converters in the Evansville area in just a 3 month span. The road to financial recovery for some victims of these thefts appears lengthy. But why the increase in these types of thefts? “It’s a quick, easy theft and they […]
Evansville Police speak up on the ‘Chinese balloon’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion Friday evening was the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart said there was a chance it could cross over the Tri-State. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement on social […]
Evansville family still searching for missing loved one
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The family of a missing woman is still searching for answers nearly six months after their loved one disappeared. Evansville Police say Andi Wagner was reported missing on August 12 last year. Her family says she often stayed with friends in Oakland City and Newburgh, but it’s not like her to […]
