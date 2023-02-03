New wastewater pipeline to allow businesses to operate, grow

A worker operates a machine in the Fairlife processing plant in Coopersville. Courtesy photo / Russell Climie

The recent approval of $60 million of funding through the state of Michigan will pay for the construction of a wastewater pipeline between Coopersville and Muskegon, which will in turn benefit local food processing businesses looking to continue their work and to grow.

Food manufacturing and processing companies rely on the removal of wastewater – basically, the water that goes down the drain after meat and vegetables are washed and processed – for their day-to-day operations.