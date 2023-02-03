Read full article on original website
hot1079fortwayne.com
New CASA volunteers to be sworn in Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Allen County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will hold a Swearing-In Ceremony on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, adding seven new advocates to their volunteer-based program. These newest CASA volunteers recently completed a 30-hour training program. They come from all walks of life and are...
abc57.com
Applications open for Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant
Applications are now open for the 2023-2024 Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant. The grant funds are made available to nonprofit organizations in Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties. Programs and institutions that the funds are directed towards must be designed to effectively improve the health, education and financial stability of...
WANE-TV
Citilink, Fort Wayne advocates talk accessibility on Transit Equity Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- On the birthday of Rosa Parks, locals are commemorating an icon of the Civil Rights Movement. On Transit Equity Day, organizations and individuals across the nation discuss the essential need for equal access to transportation. In honor of that basic right, Fort Wayne crowds met Saturday at American Legion Post #148.
hot1079fortwayne.com
New fiber-optic internet options head to Churubusco
ELKHART, Ind. (ADAMS) – Surf Internet℠ has announced plans to deploy fiber-optic internet in Churubusco, Indiana. The company says it will deliver its reliable, high-speed fiber network to over 750 addresses throughout the town before expanding its network further into Whitley County. Construction is expected to begin Spring...
wfft.com
Five people file to run for Fort Wayne Mayor, here are their positions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The deadline to file for the Primary Election passed Friday and Fort Wayne officially has five mayoral candidates. Two people are running for the Democratic ticket and three for the Republican ticket. For the Democratic Primary, incumbent Mayor Tom Henry is seeking his fifth term...
wfft.com
TRAA has about two months' worth of payroll left, will need to ask for assistance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Three Rivers Ambulance Authority has about two months’ worth of payroll left. Executive Director Joel Benz said at Thursday’s board meeting the next step is to ask the city of Fort Wayne and/or Allen County Commissioners for assistance. “This is just kind...
WANE-TV
Future of fast food block across from Parkview Field will come with $6 million purchase by the capital improvement board
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –Remember talk of an arena downtown? Or maybe a soccer stadium?. Although there are no formal plans yet for the half block of three fast food restaurants across from Parkview Field, you can bet there’s keen interest in developing the property. Some call it...
WANE-TV
Downtown Fort Wayne ‘hole’ faced unexpected environmental remediation, but everything is ready to go now
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Environmental troubles and inflation were the culprits delaying the multi-million dollar Lofts at Headwaters project at the corner of Clinton and Superior streets, said a longtime developer Friday. “We all know it had environmental issues there,” said Don Steininger, member of the Capital Improvement...
inkfreenews.com
Primary Filing Ends, No Primary In Warsaw? Races In Winona Lake And Syracuse
WARSAW — The deadline for candidates to file for the May Primary ballot ended at noon today, Friday, Feb. 3. There will be no primary contested races for the city of Warsaw. This is the first in a number of years. The county election board will be determining if there is a need to conduct a primary election for the city.
hot1079fortwayne.com
One person rescued in South Calhoun apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Firefighters in Fort Wayne rescued one person from a burning building late last night. The call came in just after 10:45 – sending crews to an apartment building a few blocks from downtown on South Calhoun. Fire crews say two people made it...
inkfreenews.com
Four Indiana Communities Named ‘Hot Markets’
LAFAYETTE — A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Traffic alert! Portion of Decatur Road to close
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Work to improve drainage along Decatur Road begins Monday, February 6, 2023. The City says that Decatur will be closed to through traffic between Paulding and Tillman Road during construction. Through traffic should use Lafayette/US 27 or Anthony Boulevard during the three-month closure. Local...
Delphos Herald
Town and Country — The founding of Section Ten
This garden spot of northwest Ohio, in which we live was once part of the Great Black Swamp. When the first settlers arrived they had to wade through the mud, cut down trees and brush and fight off mosquitoes. Long, long ago, before the Black Swamp, much of Northwestern Ohio...
WANE-TV
Cure weekend boredom with this free event for the whole family
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A free event at a local church has indoor entertainment Saturday for the whole family. Three Rivers Wesleyan Church is hosting its annual “Cabin Fever Family Fun Day” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jump around in a bounce house, play mini...
WOWO News
Another candidate enters race for city council seat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another candidate has entered the race for the Fort Wayne City Council 4th District seat. Joe Townsend has joined the race to fill the seat to be vacated by incumbent Jason Arp, who is running for mayor. Townsend, a Republican, is the owner of the Best...
WANE-TV
Families invited to McMillen Health Family Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next week McMillen Health is hosting a series of programs to help make families healthier. McMillen Health executive director Nicole Fairchild stopped by WANE 15 to talk more about the event. You can hear more in the interview above. McMillen Health Family Day is...
WANE-TV
Kung Fu Tea opens its doors at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bubble tea lovers, it’s time to make your way to Jefferson Pointe. Kung Fu Tea opens Monday, Feb. 6. Prior to this Fort Wayne location, the closest location was Fishers, Indiana. The chain has over 250 locations in the United States. The menu...
WANE-TV
Stretch of Decatur Road to close for 3 months
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers who regularly pass through a busy section of Decatur Road should plan an alternate route for the next three months. Starting Monday, Decatur Road will be closed between Paulding and Tillman roads. The City of Fort Wayne said in a release detours can be taken on Anthony Boulevard or US 27/Lafayette Street.
inkfreenews.com
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
