The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had mixed results on Saturday as they hosted Siloam Springs for makeup games. The Bombers were able to squeak by the Panthers 51-49 in the boys’ game. When Mountain Home lost to Siloam Springs in January, they were severely outrebounded in the second half as the Panthers gave themselves multiple second chance opportunities. It was different story this weekend as the Bombers outrebounded Siloam Springs 31-12. Mountain Home went up double digits in the second half, but the Panthers mounted a comeback. Siloam Springs cut the margin to one, but they got no closer. With 1.4 seconds left, the Bombers were up three when Levi Fox went to the free throw line for the Panthers. He hit the first one and intentionally missed the second with the hopes of his team getting the rebound. Those hopes were dashed when Robert Dover came down with the ball, and the clock ran out.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO