Body discovered in submerged car at Sylamore
UPDATE, Feb. 6, 2023, 9:20 a.m.: The victim has been identified. Click here for more information. The body of an unidentified person was located Sunday morning in a submerged vehicle authorities had discovered in the White River near Mountain View. Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long said deputies were dispatched around...
Body found in vehicle in White River
Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was located Sunday morning in the White River, and a body was found inside. According to Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton, his office received a message from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office around 6:35 of a possible vehicle in the river at Sylamore. Stone County authorities, along with Arkansas Game and Fish officers and the Sylamore/Allison Fire Department, reportedly located the vehicle with a body inside.
Monday basketball schedule includes MH freshmen beginning district tourney
Basketball makes up much of the local Monday schedule as several area junior high teams will be in postseason play. Both of Mountain Home’s freshman teams will be paired with West Memphis Wonder to begin the Northeast Arkansas District Tournament. The Junior Lady Bombers will host the Lady Lions on the junior high campus with the tip-off set for 5. Mountain Home’s boys will face Wonder at 5:30 at Lehr Arena on the campus of the Academies of West Memphis.
Lora Ruth Mears, 81, Midway (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old Lora Ruth Mears of Midway are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Lora Mears died Saturday in Mountain Home.
7 building permits issued in January
A commercial addition tops the January building permits, according to a report from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department. The permit has been issued to Gregory Company on behalf of Baxter Healthcare Corp. for an addition to a building located at 1900 Highway 201 North, with a construction value of $19 million.
Leland Green, 95, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 95-year-old Leland Green of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Leland Green died Saturday in Gassville.
Kevin Lewis McAliney, 32, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 32-year-old Kevin Lewis McAliney of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Kevin McAliney died Thursday in Mountain Home.
2 boil orders lifted; one remains in effect
Two boil water orders have been lifted while one remains in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the boil orders for the West Stone County Water Association in both Stone and Searcy Counties have been lifted. The advisories were issued due to a power outage, last Saturday, Jan. 28 for the customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.
MHHS splits makeup games with Siloam Springs
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had mixed results on Saturday as they hosted Siloam Springs for makeup games. The Bombers were able to squeak by the Panthers 51-49 in the boys’ game. When Mountain Home lost to Siloam Springs in January, they were severely outrebounded in the second half as the Panthers gave themselves multiple second chance opportunities. It was different story this weekend as the Bombers outrebounded Siloam Springs 31-12. Mountain Home went up double digits in the second half, but the Panthers mounted a comeback. Siloam Springs cut the margin to one, but they got no closer. With 1.4 seconds left, the Bombers were up three when Levi Fox went to the free throw line for the Panthers. He hit the first one and intentionally missed the second with the hopes of his team getting the rebound. Those hopes were dashed when Robert Dover came down with the ball, and the clock ran out.
Saturday basketball schedule includes MHHS hosting Siloam Springs for makeup games
Basketball makes up much of the local Saturday schedule and includes makeup games for the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers continue their current home stand by welcoming in Siloam Springs to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 12-10 on the season and...
13 business licenses issued in January; 7 home-based
The City of Mountain Home issued 13 business licenses in January, including seven home-based. According to a report from building inspection manager Jeannie Anderson, the licenses include:. Hieu Nguyen for Mountain Home Nail Techs located at 309 Highway 62 East;. Jesse and Misty Gilliam for Target Inspection Services, a residential...
Lucille Caton, 83, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Lucille Caton of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Lucille Caton died Friday at Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
William Jamnicky, 70, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 70-year-old William Jamnicky of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. William Jamnicky died Friday at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
Glenden Mason, 87, Calico Rock (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 87-year-old Glenden Mason of Calico Rock are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Glenden Mason died Monday in Calico Rock.
Residence catches fire south of Gamaliel
Photos courtesy of 101 Gamaliel Fire Protection District. A residence in Baxter County caught fire on Monday. According to the incident report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Wilma Mannella and her adult children were able to get out the residence unharmed. The fire was reported on Monday at...
Body found in submerged vehicle identified
SYLAMORE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found Sunday in a car submerged in the White River. According to a news release shared on social media, the driver has been identified as 52-year-old Anita Farrier of Southside. The sheriff’s office does not suspect...
3 area schools to make up conference bowling tournament Monday
After a postponement due to the weather, the postseason gets underway Monday for the bowling programs for three area high schools. Norfork, Calico Rock and Izard County will send their teams to the Rogers Bowling Center for the 2A/1A-West Conference Tournament. Action begins at 11.
Historic Izard County church vandalized
Photos courtesy of Izard County Sheriff’s Office. An area landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places was reportedly vandalized. The incident occurred at the Old Philadelphia Methodist Church in the community of Larkin, northeast of Melbourne. According to Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton, his office was contacted...
Saturday basketball results include Flippin’s boys topping Lincoln
The Flippin High School boys’ basketball team was able to pick up a conference victory at home on Saturday. The Bobcats defeated Lincoln 62-53. Yellville-Summit had mixed results in their Senior Day game against Haas Hall-Bentonville. The Lady Panthers invoked the mercy rule as they routed the Lady Huskies 71-13. Yellville-Summit’s boys did not fare as well as they lost to Haas Hall-Bentonville 62-58.
1 dead, 1 injured after pickup trucks collide
One Izard County man was killed, and another was injured when their pickup trucks collided Saturday morning in rural Independence County. Sixty-nine-year-old Terry Engles of Mount Pleasant was pronounced dead, and 32-year-old Patrick Thorburn of Melbourne was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. According...
