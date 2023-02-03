ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Rosa Parks film screening in Detroit puts spotlight on importance of Black history

By Julie Hinds, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Y7AB_0kbDSjRg00

“The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks," the first full-length documentary about the civil rights icon, is coming to the city where she spent most of her life.

The film will be shown Saturday at the Detroit Film Theatre at the Detroit Institute of Arts. The free event (tickets are no longer available) coincides with the birthday of Parks, who died in 2005 at age 92.

“The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks," which premiered last year at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, corrects the narrow public image of Parks as a tired seamstress whose refusal to give up her seat on a segregated bus in 1955 sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a landmark moment in the civil rights movement.

In reality, Parks fought tenaciously and courageously against racism for most of her life and was “a soldier from birth,” as her great-nephew Lonnie McCauley, who’ll appear at the screening, says in the film.

The documentary combines interviews and archival footage with the thoughts and opinions of Parks herself, which are shared through film and audio clips of her speaking and excerpts from her writings read by actor LisaGay Hamilton.

"Rebellious Life" was directed by filmmakers Johanna Hamilton (“1971”) and Yoruba Richen (“The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show”) and inspired by the award-winning 2013 biography of the same name by Jeanne Theoharis, who served as a consulting producer. Noted journalist Soledad O’Brien was an executive producer.

O'Brien will moderate a panel discussion after the screening that features McCauley, Hamilton, Richen, and Theoharis, along with Detroit NAACP branch president Rev. Wendell Anthony, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, former Detroit City Council member JoAnn Watson and American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten.

The event is taking place early in Black History Month. It also is happening at a time when a number of states are putting limits on what can be taught about racism and its history.

On Wednesday, controversy flared over the College Board's release of the official curriculum for an Advanced Placement course in African American Studies pilot program that has drawn criticism from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The DeSantis administration said earlier this month that it would block the course from being taught in the state, a move that drew sharp criticism from the White House.

“It is incomprehensible,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “Let’s be clear. They didn’t block AP European history. They didn’t block our art history. They didn’t block our music history.”

Speaking by phone, AFT president Weingarten says that while DeSantis and other GOP conservatives like former education secretary Betsy DeVos "are attempting to censor history and deny our young people access to historical Black figures like Rosa Parks, we are making sure that people have access and people understand who Rosa Parks was and her importance in not only history but in today’s world.”

Pointing out her union's long history of supporting and participating in the civil rights movement, Weingarten said the AFT plans to give away 1,000 books about civil rights leaders at the screening as part of its Reading Opens the World campaign, along with hundreds of copies of Theoharis’ biography of Parks. Those books are in addition to the 100,000-plus free books distributed in the Detroit region last year as part of the AFT’s Reading Opens the World Campaign.

The AFT also will be giving more more books to Detroit’s Southeastern High School, which returned to virtual learning in January after a burst pipe caused severe damage that flooded classrooms.

"Rebellious Life" explores how Parks immersed herself in community organizing and teaching in Alabama. Handling a variety of assignments for the NAACP's Montgomery branch over the years, she worked on voter registration, led the branch's youth group and investigated brutal attacks against Black women (including one that was the basis for the 2017 documentary “The Rape of Recy Taylor”).

The film also gives a thorough, nuanced picture of Parks’ deep involvement in the Montgomery Bus Boycott. She knew that the NAACP needed to find the right plaintiff in order to file a successful lawsuit, ideally a sympathetic woman beyond reproach. She also understood that once detained by the police, she would have no way of knowing what would happen next or whether she would be beaten.

Parks lost her job and endured death threats after the boycott. She reached out to her brother living in Detroit and moved to the Motor City in 1957. Here, she continued her activism against the same sort of problems that existed in the South — racism, police brutality, economic inequality and segregation, if the more informal kind.

In a clip of Rev. Jesse Jackson eulogizing Parks at her funeral at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple, he makes it clear that she deserved more credit for her role in history. "She sat down to test the law. She was a freedom fighter,” said Jackson. “A seamstress, that’s irrelevant. She didn’t get locked up for sewing. She was a militant.”

The DFT screening is being presented by Soledad O'Brien Productions, the American Federation of Teachers, the League, Freep Film Festival and Friends of Detroit Film Theatre.

"Rebellious Life," is available online at Peacock, NBC's streaming site.

Contact Detroit Free Press pop culture critic Julie Hinds at jhinds@freepress.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bridgedetroit.com

Detroit poet, professor Melba Boyd wins 2023 Kresge Eminent Artist Award

Melba Boyd didn’t set out to become a poet. In fact, when she began writing the literary genre in college, it was something she did reluctantly. “I’ve always thought of poetry as being the most difficult form of writing,” Boyd told BridgeDetroit. “It made me think that I really shouldn’t admit to trying to do it until I actually felt like I got kind of decent at it.”
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Penning a Legacy: The Black Press Continues the Movement During Black History Month

Veteran marketing executive Cathy Nedd, president of the Real Times Media News Group, speaks on the power of the Black press. It’s 2023 and Black History Month is more important now than ever since it was officially recognized by then-President Gerald Ford in 1976 when he called upon people to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.” 
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

On this day in 1933: Historic state House member Teola Hunter is born

Teola Hunter, the Michigan Legislature’s first woman to serve as House speaker pro tem, turns 90 on Sunday. Hunter, who is African American, was born in Detroit and grew up on the city’s lower east side. She graduated from Cass Technical High School in 1949 and later earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1958 […] The post On this day in 1933: Historic state House member Teola Hunter is born  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
ahealthiermichigan.org

7 Detroit Black History Sites to Visit

Detroit beams with some of the most significant Black history and culture in the entire country; you just need to know where to look. From prominent museums and educational centers to lesser-known sites, there’s a wide range of places to visit and historical figures to learn about. Celebrate Black...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

U-M Flint hits crossroads as enrollment slumps; transformation study underway

FLINT − In the lobby, they shucked their coats, straightened their gowns and made sure their caps were securely perched atop their heads. They headed toward the hall where the ceremony was about to start, walking past a table with small mirrors, bottles of static spray and lint rollers galore. Inside the large ballroom, they were shown to their seats by smiling university employees. Once seated, they passed the time by taking selfies with family members who...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week kicks off today

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week starts now and runs through Feb. 10. With its diverse array of restaurants and cuisines, there is a lot to choose from during the week-long event. There are lunch options, menus for two, family meals to go, and vegetarian and vegan fare. More than 30 Ann Arbor restaurants are participating this week. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: Detroit judge catches smoke on social media for decision to lower man's bond

The smoke on the street Thursday was coming from people in the community who are livid after a judge in Detroit reduced a man’s bond for attempted murder, only to have the offender go back out and reportedly strike again. Larry D. Williams Jr, a judge in the 36th District Court, is being slammed under multiple Instagram posts by @crimenewsinthed for his “stupid” decision, per comments on the site. In January, court records show, Judge Williams...
DETROIT, MI
Court TV

Police confirm bodies of missing Detroit rappers found

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say three bodies found in a vacant Highland Park apartment have been identified as the three missing men who disappeared after their Detroit performance was canceled last month. Highland Park police say the bodies were discovered in the building on Thursday. State police tweeted about the scene that took... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy