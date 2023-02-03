Pandemic fallout nudges nonprofit's $20M expansion in Oakland County

Even in Michigan's richest county — perhaps especially there — it wasn't enough to move 30 homeless men night after night, from church to church to synagogue in affluent Oakland County.

And it wasn't enough to operate a free "food pantry" without connecting recipients with social workers armed with long-term solutions, including job counseling, dental care, and drug treatment.

The pandemic crystalized a clearer perception of social needs, said Ryan Hertz, CEO of the nonprofit Lighthouse. The result is that Hertz and the Lighthouse board are hoping the agency, celebrating its 50th year, can notch a $20 million building expansion in downtown Pontiac that will underscore its growing commitment to serve the entire county. On Wednesday, the Pontiac Planning Commission voted 4-0 for its approval of a largely transformed Lighthouse campus on northbound Woodward Avenue, right where M-1 splits into what used to be called Wide Track Drive.

Assembling the funds will require a delicate balancing act, Hertz said Thursday,

"Financing will be a combination of tax credits, public funding and private philanthropic support. We'll need all three to make this happen," Hertz said. The next steps include returning to city officials, including the Pontiac City Council, for site plan approval. The nonprofit's leaders have met with Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel and other elected officials and incorporated Greimel's suggestions into their vision, Hertz said.

Greimel said Thursday, in a text: "We welcome Lighthouse's expansion, which will help ensure that everyone in our community has greater access to fresh food and better pathways to stable housing." Equally telling, however, is that Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, recognizing the broadening scope of Lighthouse's mission, said he was enthused.

"Lighthouse's ambitious and exciting plans for their headquarters in Pontiac aligns with the county's Blueprint to End Homelessness, which calls for the expansion of shelter beds, including space for families to provide privacy for people experiencing homelessness," Coulter said. "The county is an enthusiastic supporter of Lighthouse, including the $1.7 million allocated last year to the agency and other nonprofits for emergency food assistance."

Coulter's words affirm that, if anything good came from the pandemic, the public-health trauma pushed social agencies and political leaders into realizing that service scope and delivery needed to be upgraded.

This week's rezoning decision by the Pontiac Planning Commission allows Lighthouse to rezone properties it owns, including four houses. Two of the houses are to be demolished while two others, in good condition, will be moved to other parcels that Lighthouse owns. Also to be razed is an aging office building attached to the group's family shelter building, as the nonprofit rebuilds with these goals:

Shelter more homeless: The capacity for emergency shelter will swell, from about 30 individuals per night prior to the pandemic, often housed in church basements, to 150 beds in private quarters; it will provide temporary apartments, meals, case managers and referrals to permanent housing. Fully 75% of Lighthouse's "shelter guests" leave for permanent housing, according to the nonprofit's annual report.

Provide more than food: Lighthouse will replace its free food “pantry” with a “social supermarket” where those who are food-insecure can choose foodstuffs while meeting social workers who will provide counseling and other long-term answers to their needs. According to Feeding America, 12% of Oakland County residents experienced food insecurity in 2022. That’s nearly 150,000 residents, including 29,210 children under the age of 18.

Provide financial advice: A personal-finance center will have computers and coaches for household budgeting and job hunting. In addition, the complex will have a new administration office, several new community spaces and an outdoor terrace.

The expansion continues the evolution of Lighthouse from a Pontiac-centric social agency to one that increasingly serves all of Oakland County. One thing won't change. The agency's landmark replica lighthouse, which overlooks Woodward from a hillside, will stay.

Contact Bill Laytner: blaitner@freepress.com