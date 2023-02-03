ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Pandemic fallout nudges nonprofit's $20M expansion in Oakland County

By Bill Laytner, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUOzP_0kbDSiYx00

Even in Michigan's richest county — perhaps especially there — it wasn't enough to move 30 homeless men night after night, from church to church to synagogue in affluent Oakland County.

And it wasn't enough to operate a free "food pantry" without connecting recipients with social workers armed with long-term solutions, including job counseling, dental care, and drug treatment.

The pandemic crystalized a clearer perception of social needs, said Ryan Hertz, CEO of the nonprofit Lighthouse. The result is that Hertz and the Lighthouse board are hoping the agency, celebrating its 50th year, can notch a $20 million building expansion in downtown Pontiac that will underscore its growing commitment to serve the entire county. On Wednesday, the Pontiac Planning Commission voted 4-0 for its approval of a largely transformed Lighthouse campus on northbound Woodward Avenue, right where M-1 splits into what used to be called Wide Track Drive.

Assembling the funds will require a delicate balancing act, Hertz said Thursday,

"Financing will be a combination of tax credits, public funding and private philanthropic support. We'll need all three to make this happen," Hertz said. The next steps include returning to city officials, including the Pontiac City Council, for site plan approval. The nonprofit's leaders have met with Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel and other elected officials and incorporated Greimel's suggestions into their vision, Hertz said.

Greimel said Thursday, in a text: "We welcome Lighthouse's expansion, which will help ensure that everyone in our community has greater access to fresh food and better pathways to stable housing." Equally telling, however, is that Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, recognizing the broadening scope of Lighthouse's mission, said he was enthused.

"Lighthouse's ambitious and exciting plans for their headquarters in Pontiac aligns with the county's Blueprint to End Homelessness, which calls for the expansion of shelter beds, including space for families to provide privacy for people experiencing homelessness," Coulter said. "The county is an enthusiastic supporter of Lighthouse, including the $1.7 million allocated last year to the agency and other nonprofits for emergency food assistance."

Coulter's words affirm that, if anything good came from the pandemic, the public-health trauma pushed social agencies and political leaders into realizing that service scope and delivery needed to be upgraded.

This week's rezoning decision by the Pontiac Planning Commission allows Lighthouse to rezone properties it owns, including four houses. Two of the houses are to be demolished while two others, in good condition, will be moved to other parcels that Lighthouse owns. Also to be razed is an aging office building attached to the group's family shelter building, as the nonprofit rebuilds with these goals:

  • Shelter more homeless: The capacity for emergency shelter will swell, from about 30 individuals per night prior to the pandemic, often housed in church basements, to 150 beds in private quarters; it will provide temporary apartments, meals, case managers and referrals to permanent housing. Fully 75% of Lighthouse's "shelter guests" leave for permanent housing, according to the nonprofit's annual report.
  • Provide more than food: Lighthouse will replace its free food “pantry” with a “social supermarket” where those who are food-insecure can choose foodstuffs while meeting social workers who will provide counseling and other long-term answers to their needs. According to Feeding America, 12% of Oakland County residents experienced food insecurity in 2022. That’s nearly 150,000 residents, including 29,210 children under the age of 18.
  • Provide financial advice: A personal-finance center will have computers and coaches for household budgeting and job hunting. In addition, the complex will have a new administration office, several new community spaces and an outdoor terrace.

The expansion continues the evolution of Lighthouse from a Pontiac-centric social agency to one that increasingly serves all of Oakland County. One thing won't change. The agency's landmark replica lighthouse, which overlooks Woodward from a hillside, will stay.

Contact Bill Laytner: blaitner@freepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
tourcounsel.com

Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan

Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
FLINT, MI
planetdetroit.org

Southwest residents seek answers about Moroun-owned truck yard

A residential-zoned parcel has been leveled and fenced off, violating city ordinance. Residents are worried about more trucking coming to their neighborhood. Southwest Detroit residents convened last week at Donovan’s Pub seeking answers about recent activity at a property belonging to the Moroun-owned real estate company Crown Enterprises at Toledo and 25th Street.
DETROIT, MI
tourcounsel.com

Birchwood Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Gratiot Twp, Michigan

Birchwood Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in Fort Gratiot Township, outside the city of Port Huron, Michigan, United States. The Mall features more than 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are CubeSmart, Dunham's Sports, JCPenney, and Target. Other major tenants include Planet Fitness and AMC Birchwood 10.
PORT HURON, MI
HometownLife.com

Saint John's Resort in Plymouth Township unveils $40M facelift

PLYMOUTH TWP. - It’s absolutely gorgeous. Those were the words of Ethan Zink, who was attending a conference on mental health last month at Saint John’s Resort. Formerly known as The Inn at Saint John's, the establishment has undergone a $40 million rebranding transformation over the past year.
PLYMOUTH, MI
fox2detroit.com

At least 40 hydrants broken into for brass inside across Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The city of Detroit wants to send a message about brass metal in fire hydrants being targeted by thieves. Reports of hydrants being broken into and brass being stolen are on the rise. "Very disappointed this is a safety issue," said Bryan Peckinpaugh, spokesman for the...
DETROIT, MI
airlinegeeks.com

Endeavor Air Winds Down Detroit CRJ-200 Operations

Airlines around the world change their schedules constantly, and that’s nothing new. But over the last couple of months, Delta has had a considerable amount of shift in its schedule, most of which includes moving away from its smaller 50-seat CRJ-200 in favor of larger and much more reliable CRJ-700s and CRJ-900s. Endeavor Air, Delta’s wholly owned subsidiary, is slowly winding down its operations with the current smallest plane in Delta’s fleet, the almost unanimously hated CRJ-200.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Cities across Michigan open warming centers to fight frigid temperatures

Multiple warming centers are opening their doors to help fight the cold weather this weekend.  The National Weather Service (NWS) previously had issued a windchill advisory for Friday morning, when windchills up to 15 degrees below zero were expected. The wind chill advisory expired but temperatures only got up to the mid-teens Friday afternoon. The wind was expected to decrease but windchills will remain in the negatives and below zero, according to the NWS. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

U-M Flint hits crossroads as enrollment slumps; transformation study underway

FLINT − In the lobby, they shucked their coats, straightened their gowns and made sure their caps were securely perched atop their heads. They headed toward the hall where the ceremony was about to start, walking past a table with small mirrors, bottles of static spray and lint rollers galore. Inside the large ballroom, they were shown to their seats by smiling university employees. Once seated, they passed the time by taking selfies with family members who...
FLINT, MI
tourcounsel.com

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Can Detroiters Still Be Left Behind Amid the City’s Economic Comeback

Detroit has been experiencing an economic resurgence following the city’s 2013 historic bankruptcy. It’s been fueled in part by the massive property investment in downtown buildings by local billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert. The Motor City appears ready for another economic comeback after nearly three years of the COVID-19...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy