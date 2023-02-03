Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan

Good morning! It's Friday; you made it past Groundhog Day.

We begin today with an important investigation from our health reporter, Kristen Jordan Shamus.

Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.

That infuriates Cindy Freeman. Her brother, Brian Scott Dutcher, Sr., died in 2002 after Guilfoyle missed signs of a massive infection in his brain, his family says.

“I don't understand how he’s still practicing medicine," Freeman said. "After the couple first couple of lawsuits, somebody should have took his medical license."

"How the hell did this man ever become a doctor? … How many more (medical errors) were there even before my brother? How many were there who didn't know? Or maybe who just didn't sue? Or didn’t know to sue?”

📰 News: In a blistering court opinion, U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds on Thursday denied former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's request to end his supervised release early so he could travel more freely as a pastor.

🎤 Entertainment: The Motown Museum will reopen for public tours Feb. 22 after nearly three months closed because of expansion construction. The museum closed Nov. 28 amid work on the third and final phase of expansion, which remains underway.

🍽 Food: A Williamston diner where the Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible" filmed for two days last summer will be featured on an episode expected to air in March, according to the network's website.

🌤️ Weather: Another bitter cold day; there's a wind chill advisory in southeast Michigan from 1-9 a.m., with wind chills expected to reach as low as 15 below zero. The high is 14 degrees, with winds topping 20 mph. Expect a low of 7 degrees. Need tips on how to keep your car maintained during the Michigan winter? Look no further.

An early spring on the horizon?

You may have heard about Punxsutawney Phil seeing his shadow and crawling back into his winter den Thursday, which means he predicts six more weeks of winter. But did you know Michigan has its own version of Phil? Woody the Woodchuck, the resident groundhog at the Howell Nature Center, stood outside her home Thursday morning, confident and unafraid of her shadow (unlike Phil), meaning she's predicting an early spring.

Which groundhog will be correct? Only time will tell. If you ask us, though, we hope it's the Michigander.

