Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan

By Brian Manzullo, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.

That infuriates Cindy Freeman. Her brother, Brian Scott Dutcher, Sr., died in 2002 after Guilfoyle missed signs of a massive infection in his brain, his family says.

“I don't understand how he’s still practicing medicine," Freeman said. "After the couple first couple of lawsuits, somebody should have took his medical license."

"How the hell did this man ever become a doctor? … How many more (medical errors) were there even before my brother? How many were there who didn't know? Or maybe who just didn't sue? Or didn’t know to sue?”

Comments / 27

Red Patriot
3d ago

I agree Dawn, Government has failed the people of Michigan anyone who has a record like this should be removed. For some bizarre reason he is still able to work in the medical profession. Medical boards appeared don't care or they simply believe that they are there to protect those who do not perform up to standards.

Reply
12
Suzy
3d ago

Well I do know one doc that is in prison. Dr Roger Beyers.....for reusing "one use medical devices" on folks over and over again. He was an inappropriate obgyn 1st then a urologist so to speak. Made gobs of $$$$$ fraudulently from Medicare and insurance Co. HE didn't get much time....but at least his lousy self got caught !!!

Reply
8
Edwin Levandowski
3d ago

In Manistee we had a butcher, oops I mean a doctor Klaus Keuskie who has messed up more people than I can count. Was finally walked out of hospital due to incompetence and law suits. He now is practicing in another state and harming others!

Reply(4)
4
