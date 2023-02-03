ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons rally late to cut down Charlotte Hornets, 118-112: Game thread recap

By Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Detroit Pistons (13-39) vs. Charlotte Hornets (15-38)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Pistons radio affiliates ).

Game notes: The good news for the Pistons is Luka Doncic won't be in a Hornets uniform. Four nights after Doncic dropped 53 points on the Pistons' heads in a 111-105 Mavericks comeback win, the Pistons take the court looking to get back in the win column. This matchup vs. the Hornets features the Eastern Conference's worst teams , so this game has extra meaning in the "Trauma for Victor Wembanyama" sweepstakes .

TRENDING: Pistons have 30 games left in miserable season. Here are 3 things to watch down the stretch

TAKING THE CALL: Pistons are listening, but here's why a Bojan Bogdanovic trade remains unlikely

The Pistons, who now own the NBA's worst record , have a huge rest advantage, after their game Wednesday vs. Washington was postponed . Charlotte lost 114-98 in Chicago on Thursday night, so this will be the second game of a back-to-back. Third-year point guard LaMelo Ball averages 23 points and 8.2 assists, and veteran guard Terry Rozier pours in 21.7 points per game, helping the Hornets to four wins over the past two weeks (at Houston, at Atlanta, Chicago, Miami). The Pistons and Hornets play twice more this season: Feb. 27 in Charlotte and March 9 in Detroit.

The Pistons defeated the Hornets on Dec. 14 in Charlotte, 141-134 in overtime , in the only other meeting this season. Alec Burks scored 27, Killian Hayes had 25 points and eight assists and Jalen Duren grabbed 19 rebounds in the win. The Pistons also won in OT in Charlotte at the end of February of last season, 127-126, on Kelly Olynyk's buzzer-beating jumper , which ended Detroit's incredible 15-game losing streak to Charlotte .

On Monday in Dallas, Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic scored a team-high 29 points, continuing his torrid season and making him perhaps the most attractive, somewhat-gettable trade piece on the market ahead of next Thursday's deadline. He's averaging 21.4 points and shooting 41.6% on 3-pointers, making 2.5 per game.

TRADE IDEAS: Pistons want a lot for Bojan Bogdanovic. Here are 4 fake NBA trades that may work

Follow live updates from the game below, and check out the latest episode of our Free Press podcast "The Pistons Pulse" embedded below. Listen on Apple , Spotify or wherever you load up podcasts.

Live updates

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons rally late to cut down Charlotte Hornets, 118-112: Game thread recap

The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons game score vs. Boston Celtics: Time, TV for matchup with NBA's best

Detroit Pistons (14-40) vs. Boston Celtics (37-16) Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Pistons radio affiliates). Game notes: The Celtics and the Pistons have one thing in common ahead of their meeting at LCA tonight — both are coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns. The C’s were scorched by the Suns’ 32-point fourth quarter on Friday in which Phoenix hit five of nine 3-points to turn a one-point lead through three into a 12-point victory. The P’s, however, never even got that close on Saturday night, as Deandre Ayton took full advantage of Detroit’s inability to stop the pick-and-roll.
DETROIT, MI
