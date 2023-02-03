ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt basketball vs. Ole Miss: Score prediction, scouting report

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
Vanderbilt basketball is at a crossroads.

The Commodores' 57-point blowout against Alabama on Tuesday night was the third-worst loss in program history, though that's not any consolation for what was a drubbing in every sense. After playing teams close for the majority of the season, Vanderbilt (10-12, 3-6 SEC) has been blown out in two of its last three games, the other being a loss to Kentucky on Jan. 24. After both losses, coach Jerry Stackhouse called out players for effort and attitude.

The Commodores face Ole Miss (9-13, 1-8) on Saturday (12 p.m. CT, SEC Network) in one of the most winnable games remaining on the schedule. The Rebels' lone SEC win came over South Carolina. But Vanderbilt will be without Jordan Wright, who is in concussion protocol, and Lee Dort, who has a stress fracture in his foot.

Here's what to know about the matchup:

STACKHOUSE DEFENDS HIMSELFWhy Vanderbilt basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse said: 'This is a benevolent dictatorship'

PLAYER CALLOUTSVanderbilt basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse calls out players after worst loss since 2003

Vanderbilt offense vs. Ole Miss defense

Ole Miss has been successful defending the interior. The Rebels prevent twos and block a lot of shots, but they are significantly worse on the perimeter.

Vanderbilt is capable of attacking teams on the perimeter, but the shooting has been inconsistent this season. Against Alabama, the Commodores went just 3-for-30 from beyond the arc, but that's below the true talent level of this team. Players like Myles Stute, Trey Thomas and Noah Shelby will need to rediscover their stroke. Vanderbilt may also be able to attack on the offensive boards with Liam Robbins back in the fold.

Ole Miss offense vs. Vanderbilt defense

The Rebels crash the offensive boards well but struggle elsewhere on offense. They aren't a good shooting team, they turn the ball over too much and they don't make their free throws.

Defensively, Vanderbilt has struggled to rebound over the past several games. While the Commodores prevent 3-point shots relatively well, the defense isn't as good inside, where Vanderbilt is undersized. The Commodores don't force many turnovers, but Ole Miss' mistake-prone offense may help there.

Intangibles

The biggest question with this matchup is how Vanderbilt will respond after the sort of historic drubbing it took Tuesday. Have the players quit on the team? Saturday's game will go a long way towards answering that question. Stackhouse has also expressed disappointment with the attitude of several veteran players lately, going so far as to hold them out of games. While no one beyond Wright and Dort is known to be out, it's possible Stackhouse could opt to make an example out of more players.

The Rebels' second-leading scorer, guard Daeshaun Ruffin, recently stepped away from the program due to physical and mental health. Ole Miss has also recently been without leading scorer Matt Murrell, who averages 14.9 points per game, due to injury. Stackhouse and Kermit Davis have both said they expect Murrell to play, but it's unclear whether he will be at full strength.

Vanderbilt basketball score prediction vs. Ole Miss

Vanderbilt 70, Ole Miss 62: While the Commodores are not in a great spot right now, neither is Ole Miss. This is the perfect opportunity for a bounce-back game at home.

