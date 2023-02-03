ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas football recruiting puts SEC on notice. Is Arch Manning just the beginning? | Toppmeyer

By Blake Toppmeyer, USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tennessean
3 days ago
 3 days ago
When the SEC messes with Texas, it better be prepared to get the horns.

Oh, I know that sounds silly, because “Texas is back!” has been prematurely exclaimed so many times its most common usage now is when deploying sarcasm.

Texas loses by 43 points to TCU in 2015 … Texas is back!

Texas loses to Kansas in 2016 … Texas is back!

Texas loses to Kansas in 2021 … Texas is back!

So, I'm holding off making three-word exclamations involving Texas, but the Longhorns are viewed as one of college football’s sleeping giants for a reason.

Texas is a revenue behemoth, a national brand and a flagship university in a talent-rich state. Top-shelf success left town along with Mack Brown, but opportunity to win big in Austin remains.

Want evidence?

Longhorns’ 2023 recruiting class.

Texas has enjoyed just one 10-win season in the past 13 years and nonetheless signed the No. 3-ranked recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite after Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Talented players want to play for Texas.

The Longhorns’ companions in the top five of the recruiting rankings? Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

That’s good company.

Among the Longhorns' haul is Peyton Manning’s nephew, quarterback Arch Manning, the No. 1-ranked prospect by the 247Sports Composite. They also signed No. 1 running back Cedric Baxter Jr.

Manning hails from Louisiana and Baxter from Florida, but as a sign of the talent from within the borders, Texas signed 14 instate prospects. Plus, Texas added useful transfers, like wide receiver Adonai Mitchell of Georgia.

Better get the guffaws in now, because the Longhorns are improving entering Steve Sarkisian’s third season. They went 8-5 in 2022. Each loss was by a single possession.

That included losing by a single point to Alabama on a field goal in the closing seconds.

Texas displayed toughness on defense, a quality missing during its decade-plus wander through the desert. The Longhorns ranked 28th nationally in scoring defense last season, its highest ranking since 2009, the season Texas lost to Alabama in the BCS National Championship.

Will Texas get popped in the mouth a few times after entering the SEC? Probably.

Will it also receive a boost from competing in the nation’s best conference? Likely.

Texas A&M’s recruiting improved after moving from the Big 12 to the SEC. Expect the same to be true for the Longhorns, although there’s not much room to go up from No. 3.

There’s still room to ascend on the field, but, by the scheduled entry of 2025, the Longhorns should be SEC-ready.

A few other recruiting thoughts, as the 2023 class closes shop:

Hugh Freeze infused life into Auburn’s recruiting, which had cratered under failed coach Bryan Harsin. The Tigers’ class ranked 49th on Oct. 31, the date of Harsin’s firing. Now, it's No. 17. But Freeze must re-establish relationships with Alabama high schools that Harsin neglected. Just one of the state’s top 10 prospects inked with AU.

Tennessee fans have their usual bone to pick with ESPN. Vols quarterback signee Nico Iamaleava is ranked the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit by On3, No. 2 overall by 247Sports and … No. 23 by ESPN. Rankings grievances aside, the brass tacks is that one of the nation’s elite quarterback prospects is paired with one of college football’s top offensive coaches in Josh Heupel.

Remember all the fuss about Jimbo Fisher’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class last year at Texas A&M that included eight five-star prospects? Alabama restored order this year, signing the No. 1 class for the 10th time in Nick Saban’s tenure. This Alabama class includes nine five-star recruits.

Florida suffered a black eye when it lost prized quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada from its signing class after a major NIL deal reportedly unraveled. That clouded a solid recruiting class from its second-year coach Billy Napier, which ranked No. 14 in the 247Sports Composite and included nine top-300 prospects. The downside? Florida trailed rivals Georgia, LSU and Tennessee in the rankings, plus Miami. A useful class, but not good enough.

Not since the pinnacle of Steve Spurrier’s run at South Carolina have the Gamecocks featured a class this highly ranked. At No. 16, Shane Beamer’s haul is just behind Florida and Texas A&M and ahead of Auburn. This marks South Carolina’s best class since a No. 15 class in 2012. Two years ago, South Carolina signed the No. 80 class. Then Beamer's hire ignited momentum on the field and on the trail. Those who bought into Beamer’s coaching stock knew he’d recruit well.

Ole Miss signed a combined 15 high school and junior college prospects, among the fewest in the nation. Do you think Lane Kiffin likes transfers?

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

