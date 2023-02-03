ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

One month, 17 deaths

By Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Good morning, all. This is reporter Rachel Wegner, here with your Daily Briefing.

It's been nearly a month since Lubunga Lumenge was gunned down in the parking lot of his Southeast Nashville apartment. Lumenge, a Congolese immigrant, pastor, husband and father, was always quick to help others in times of need. Now his community is struggling as it waits for answers.

His case is one that has left police — and his loved ones — with very little information. It is among a total of 17 homicides Nashville saw in just the first month of the year. As of Feb. 1, the majority of those cases were still unsolved. The total number of homicides in January also far surpassed previous January totals for the last several years.

I took a detailed look at each case. Subscribers can read more about where everything stands as police continue to investigate.

