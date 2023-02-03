Timeline: 67 years ago, Autherine Lucy enrolled as UA's first Black student

Sixty-seven years ago, the University of Alabama was an all-white institution. That changed in the first week of February 1956 when Autherine Lucy became the first Black student to enroll at UA.

Lucy, a graduate student who was studying education, was met by hostile crowds of people hurling debris and voicing racially charged threats.

She was expelled just three days after enrolling, with UA officials citing concerns about the protests and threats against her life.

African-American students did not return to the UA campus until June 11, 1963, when then-Gov. George Wallace made his infamous "Stand in the Schoolhouse Door" in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent the enrollment of Vivian Malone Jones and James Hood.

UA later celebrated Lucy’s legacy, her role in desegregating the institution and her bravery before her death on March 2, 2022.

Here's a look back at the life of Autherine Lucy: