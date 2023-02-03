ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Former Alabama secretary of state John Merrill joins engineering firm

By Ken Roberts, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Itb45_0kbDSWv700

John Merrill, Alabama's former secretary of state, has joined a Jackson, Mississippi-based engineering firm as its director of public policy.

According to a Thursday news release from Waggoner Engineering, Merrill will work at the firm's office in Birmingham. Waggoner provides services in engineering, economic development, planning and program management.

"Merrill will be responsible for building client relationships and developing opportunities for Waggoner in Alabama, adding value to our clients through extensive experience working with state and local government," the news release states.

Merrill earned a bachelor of arts degree in history and political science at the University of Alabama, where he was also elected Student Government Association president. He served as Alabama's secretary of state from 2014-2022. In that role, Merrill was responsible for overseeing Alabama's business filings and the state's elections process.

In 2010, Merrill was elected to the Alabama Legislature as representative of House District 62, which includes parts of Tuscaloosa County.

Before launching a political career, Merrill worked as director of business development for the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and the director of community relations and community education for the Tuscaloosa County Board of Education.

Wes Allen, the son of state Sen. Gerald Allen, replaced Merrill as secretary of state by winning the post in the November 2022 general election. The elder Allen represents District 21, which includes parts of Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa counties.

Reach Ken Roberts at ken.roberts@tuscaloosanews.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Yellowhammer News

Vehicles drive growth for Alabama’s export machine

Alabama-built vehicles are blazing a trail in the global economy, ranking as the state’s top export product and serving as a brand ambassador that landed in 73 foreign countries in 2021. More than $7.7 billion in Alabama vehicle exports were recorded in 2021, topping the total from pre-pandemic 2019...
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

5 Alabama state symbols you might not know

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama is home to many well-known things: Alabama and Auburn football, Mardi Gras and our beautiful beaches. But what is Alabama less-known for? WKRG compiled a list of five state symbols you might not know: State Beverage: Concecuh Ridge Whiskey Conecuh Ridge Whiskey was named the Alabama state drink in 2004. […]
ALABAMA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ahead of Alabama trip next month, Ron DeSantis tops 50% in 2024 poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed to neighboring Alabama next month, and a recent poll suggests local Republicans will be happy to see him. A survey of 500 likely GOP Primary voters conducted from Jan. 14 through Jan. 16 by Public Opinion Strategies on behalf of Alabama Families for Great Schools, first reported by the Alabama Daily News, shows the Governor at 53% in a two-person competition with former President Donald Trump, who mustered just 35% in the hypothetical.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Alabama's fine and forfeiture income is below national average

(The Center Square) — A study from the Reason Foundation found that Alabama's income from fines and forfeitures is below the national average. The study by the think tank, which used data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances, found that Alabamians paid $14.28 per capita as local governments collected $71.75 million in fines and forfeitures in 2020. Nationally, governments collected $9 billion in fines and forfeitures, with 20 states collecting $1 million or more. ...
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Shadow People and Mysterious Lights: The Haunted Forests Of Alabama

There's no doubt that Alabama is a beautiful state. Natural treasures abound here from the northern border all the way to the gulf coast. Part of the beauty of our state lies within our thousands of acres of forests. Alabama is home to 23 million acres of forested land. That's almost 70% of the state! We have 4 national forests and 6 state forests that give us close to 700,000 acres of public land and to explore. There you'll find trails full of natural wonders, breathtaking views, wildlife....and ghosts. That's right, nature isn't the only thing you might encounter in the forests of Alabama. We have our share of spirits that inhabit our woods.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Concerns raised about new requirements for teaching aides in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some of Alabama's teaching aides are facing an uncertain future after the state handed down new requirements. The president of the Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says teaching aides across the state are being told they either have to obtain 48 hours of college credit or take three different assessments and make a certain score.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Political experts react to Gov. Ron DeSantis' view on diversity and inclusion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the Alabama Republican Party's winter dinner in Birmingham in March. DeSantis recently made headlines after blocking funds for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in his state. DeSantis calls diversity and inclusion programs “discriminatory" and believes they’re part...
FLORIDA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Alabama

When you travel to Alabama you’ll be welcomed with a warm southern hospitality vibe that’ll make it hard for you to leave. Alabama definitely flies under the radar when it comes to vacation destinations, but you’d be missing out on a whole lot of fun if you pass it up. After you look through this list of some of the best places to stay in Alabama we think you’ll be inspired to bump that Alabama vacation up a few spots on your bucket list.
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Report: Alabama Hospitals lose $1.5 billion since pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new report out today says Alabama hospitals are worse off now financially than they were before the pandemic. This puts patient care at risk—especially in rural areas. Marsha Raulerson has worked as a pediatrician with D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton since 1980....
ALABAMA STATE
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy