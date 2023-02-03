ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MemeStockMaven

ARKK: This Is Still The Best Way To Trade This ETF

By Daniel Martins
MemeStockMaven
MemeStockMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lsNmi_0kbDSV2O00

I re-emphasize that buying the momentum is probably the best way to trade ARKK ETF. And the rally may have already started this early in 2023.

Cathie Wood must be finally smiling big in 2023.

After the famed investment manager witnessed her flagship ARK Innovation ETF ( ARKK ) - Get Free Report sink by as much as 80% between early 2021 and the end of last year, the fund found some solid ground earlier in 2023 and has climbed nearly 50% YTD.

ARKK seems to be benefiting from what could be the end of the "out-of-control inflation" and "endless interest hike" cycle that lasted over a year. But rather than betting that the fund will continue to head higher from here, I think that a methodical approach to trading the ETF is highly advised.

Buy ARKK When It Finds Support

I have written plenty about my preferred method for owning (and then dumping, as needed) ARK Innovation. The following quote summarizes the approach:

"Buying shares now and hoping for the best is not the ideal strategy, in my opinion. The tech-rich ETF could remain in the hole for many months. [...] The solution, in my view, is to wait for the market to tell when to buy the dip. [Time] the purchases to when the price is above the 50-day moving average and [sell] shares below the trend line .

Simply using a moving average strategy does not mean that all investors will be successful in all cases. Buying and selling on momentum works best for assets that (you guessed it) like to trade on momentum.

This is especially true in the case of speculative bubbles that (1) inflate on irrational exuberance, (2) overcorrect, then (3) head higher once again. This is exactly what happened to tech stocks between the 1990s and the mid 2000s and is likely to be happening with ARK Innovation as well.

ARKK: Buying Momentum Is Working

Of course, nothing is guaranteed when it comes to investing. For example, following the strategy above would have caused me to buy ARKK in March 2022 only to sell the same shares at a small loss a few days later.

But eventually, and assuming ARKK ever climbs back to its all-time highs, buying the upswing will play out in the investor's favor. It's really only a matter of patience and diligence.

So far, 2023 is shaping up to be the year of recovery for Cathie Wood and ARKK. Those who have followed the moving-average strategy would have avoided sharp losses in 2022, and yet participated in about two-thirds of the 2023 rally.

Below is a chart that shows how a 50-day MA trading strategy on ARKK (blue line) would have fared against a simple buy-and-hold approach since the start of 2022 (orange line).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2obvSg_0kbDSV2O00
Backtest: trading ARKK based on moving averages since 2022

DM Martins Research

Notice that $1,000 invested 13 months ago and traded per the moving average rules would have still been worth less than the original investment, but not by much. Holders-at-all-costs, on the other hand, would have been in the hole by 53%!

ARK Innovation: What Next?

What happens next to ARKK is really anyone's guess. But I think that trading the ETF as described above will prove to be one of the best approaches to capture the upside opportunity that is evident while limiting the downside risk that still exists.

Ask Twitter

ARK Innovation is up nearly 50% YTD, which is absolutely astonishing. Do you think the ETF is finally ready to recover back to all-time highs, or will it retest lows once again?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?

Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
CNBC

Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Motley Fool

Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Even when interest rates are high, you...
Android Headlines

How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
MemeStockMaven

MemeStockMaven

New York, NY
432
Followers
606
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on your favorite meme stocks

 https://www.thestreet.com/memestocks

Comments / 0

Community Policy