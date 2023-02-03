ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn basketball vs. Tennessee: Our scouting report, score prediction

By Richard Silva, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
AUBURN — Auburn basketball was able to get back on track Wednesday night with a statement 21-point victory over Georgia.

The No. 24 Tigers (17-5, 7-2 SEC) had dropped their previous two games, losing back-to-back contests for the first time since November 2020. Johni Broome finished with 19 points and 18 rebounds against the Bulldogs and had a double-double before halftime, while Allen Flanigan notched a game-high 22 points. Wendell Green Jr. added 18.

No. 2 Tennessee, meanwhile, lost to Florida on Wednesday, 67-54. The Vols, who came into the season ranked No. 11 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, had won four straight and nine of their last 10. Coach Rick Barnes has guided his team to notable wins this season over Gonzaga, Kansas, Maryland and Texas.

Auburn and Tennessee (18-4, 7-2) are scheduled to meet Saturday (1 p.m. CT, ESPN) in Thompson-Boling Arena, a venue the Vols are 10-1 in this season.

Here's a scouting report for the game, and our score prediction.

RECRUITING:5-star PG Tahaad Pettiford commits to Bruce Pearl, Auburn basketball

RECORD BREAKING:Auburn basketball ranked in AP Top 25 for program-record 31st straight week

Big trends

Tennessee has only lost two games since Dec. 17: The matchup against the Gators on Wednesday and its lone home defeat of the season against Kentucky on Jan. 14. Coach Bruce Pearl described how big of a win it was for his former assistant, Florida coach Todd Golden, and added that he was "curious to watch that tape and just see what they did to bother Tennessee."

Florida's 6-foot-11 center Colin Castleton led all scorers with 20. He finished 6-for-13 from the field and knocked down each of his eight free throw attempts while also snagging nine rebounds. Similarly, Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe dropped 15 points and 13 rebounds in his team's win over the Vols.

Tennessee's defense is elite, but a couple of the top bigs in the SEC have shown it's possible to have their success translate into wins. The play of Broome, who is coming off arguably his best game in an Auburn uniform, will be huge.

Team defense

Tennessee gives up 55.1 points per game, which is top three in the country and the toast of the SEC.

In KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency, a stat that estimates how many points a team would allow per 100 possessions against an average Division I opponent, the Vols are ranked No. 1 in the nation with an 85.5 mark. The No. 2 team in that stat is Rutgers (88.1), and Alabama (89.9) at No. 5 is the closest SEC team.

Tennessee has held opponents this season to under 70 points 19 times, under 60 points 15 times and under 50 points on eight occasions. In a win over then-No. 3 Kansas on Nov. 25, the Vols kept the Jayhawks to 50.

An opportunity for K.D. Johnson

After failing to score in double figures for 10 straight games, junior guard K.D. Johnson has stepped up in the last two contests for the Tigers. He dropped 10 points in the loss at West Virginia on Jan. 28 and had 13 against Georgia, shooting a combined 8-for-16 in those two games.

"Well, his effort and energy are better, (his) focus is better," Pearl said of Johnson following the Georgia win. "He's making plays defensively; he had three steals at West Virginia and one tonight. He was better on the offensive end, and I think it definitely translates."

Score prediction

Tennessee 74, Auburn 62: The Tigers shot north of 55% in their win over the Bulldogs. They regress back to the mean a bit against Tennessee's elite defense and drop one to the Vols on the road.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

