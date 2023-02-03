ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesville, MI

‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ coming to The Sauk

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OnboF_0kbDSQcl00

JONESVILLE — One of the funniest plays ever written will open The Sauk’s 2023 season this weekend and next at the Sauk Theatre.

Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, "The Murder at Haversham Manor," where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show — an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences.

The Sauk production features Michael Krebill as Chris, Derek Garden as Robert, Gianna Green as Sandra, Joshua Lightner as Max, Jacob Weldon as Dennis, Timothy Green as Jonathan, Tiffany Thatcher as Annie and Dylan Collier as Trevor. Mandee Leigh Howard and Kenny Hong play stage crew members. Krebill, Garden and Weldon are all making their Sauk and stage acting debuts.

Trinity Bird directs the production with Allison Tappen serving as stage manager. The design team consists of Meaghan Bryant (costumes), Angela Forant (lighting), Joella Hendrickson (sound) and Cyndi Baldermann (properties). The set comes from Circle Theatre Grand Rapids and Rockford High School.

Subcribe Now:For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Performances of "The Play That Goes Wrong" are at 8 p.m. Feb. 2-4 and 9-11 with 3 p.m. matinees on Feb. 5 and 12. The Feb. 2 performance is a Pay What You Can Preview. Tickets for other performances range from $10 to $14. All senior tickets to the Feb. 9 performance are $5. Tickets can be purchased at thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100. The Sauk Theatre is at 240 E. Chicago in Jonesville. The Sauk is Hillsdale County’s community theater.

"The Play That Goes Wrong" is sponsored by State Farm Agent Jason Adcock. The Sauk’s 2023 season sponsor is Joyous Journey LLC and the 2023 media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale and 99-5 The Dale. The Sauk is supported by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Jackson County ‘Homeward Bound’ duo finds new home

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - The beloved “Homeward Bound” duo from the Jackson County Animal Shelter has a new family. Background: 2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned. The dog and cat, who gained national attention for their special bond, will stay together at...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Pillar of Jackson community fighting deportation due to legal mistake

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Neil Fernandes created a successful nonprofit that helps troubled teenagers turn their lives around, but now he’s forced to pack up and leave the county. For the past 12 years, Fernandes has been making a difference in the lives of troubled teenagers. His organization Rise...
JACKSON, MI
Pen 2 Paper

Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under Siege

As the cannabis industry continues to grow, so does the number of cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan. These drivers face a dangerous reality, as they are increasingly becoming targets for armed robbers. In the past few months, a spate of robberies has left many cannabis delivery drivers shaken and fearing for their lives. This is a problem that is not unique to Michigan, as cannabis delivery drivers across the country are becoming increasingly vulnerable to violent crimes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

MSP bomb squad responds to hollowed-out bomb in Plainwell

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s (MSP) bomb squad was called after a possible bomb was discovered in downtown Plainwell Friday afternoon. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says a report was filed half past noon. We’re told officers located what seemed like an old bomb that...
PLAINWELL, MI
MLive

18-year-old killed in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, MI -- Shots fired into a parked car Thursday evening left one man dead and at least two people wanted for his murder, police said. At about 7:35 p.m. Feb. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to several calls of a possible shooting in the 800 block of N. Waterloo Street.
JACKSON, MI
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy