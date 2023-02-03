ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the market: 3-bedroom Freeport home on Willow Lake for sale

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
Address: 2260 Woodland Court, Freeport

Description: This home is located on a half-acre corner lot and has 1,620 square feet of living space, including three bedrooms and two baths. The master suite features double closets and a step-in shower. The family room has a gas fireplace. The dining room and kitchen have an abundance of natural light from dual sliding glass doors. The full basement includes a kitchenette, laundry, ceramic workshop and ample storage space.

Asking price: $195,000

Realtor: Aubra Palermo, Re/Max Property Source, 815-297-1778

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put "On the Market" in the subject line.

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Freeport, IL from Freeport Journal-Standard.

