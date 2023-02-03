ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Here are 10 spots to shred on skis or snowboards within 2 hours of Rockford

By Jay Taft, Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago

With all of the snow and cold temperatures that the winter has already provided, there are some good conditions on offer for local skiers and snowboarders. The trick is to find a good place to go and let loose.

There are more runs to choose from for the skiers and snowboarders in the Rockford region than ever before.

In fact, we found 10 good ones that are within a two-hour drive from downtown Rockford.

All of these spots, including the local stop, have rentals on-site, but some require lift tickets to be purchased ahead of time, so check in before you go.

Snow Park at Alpine Hills Adventure Park, Rockford

Drive time : None

Here's what you will find: There are five acres of terrain park here, including a 400-foot run with a drop-in feature at the top.

What it's known for: Just a great place for beginners to learn how to shred and a solid spot for experienced riders to keep their skills sharpened.

Cost to ride: $14 for a one-day lift pass if you have your own equipment; $60 to rent snowboard equipment which includes a one-day lift pass.

For more: https://alpinehillsadventure.com/snowpark

Alpine Valley Resort, Elkhorn, Wisconsin

Drive time : 1 hour

Here's what you will find: There are five carpet lifts here to serve beginners and those trying to learn, and one of the Midwest's best ski and snowboard schools, as well as kids' daycare on the hill.

What it's known for: With eight chairlifts serving 21 runs, this is one of the biggest around. It has both easy and challenging runs, and there is plenty to see, on and off the slopes.

Hours and nights: Open 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on the weekends.

For more: https://www.alpinevalleyresort.com/

Villa Olivia, Bartlett

Drive time : 1 hour

Here's what you will find: This hill that is just outside of Chicago offers seven runs, a chairlift, six rope tows and a tubing hill.

What it's known for: This is one of the newer spots in the region and it's growing every year. It's close, easy to get to and has some easy runs as well as a couple of challenging ones.

Hours and nights: Open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

For more: https://bartlettparks.org/villa-olivia/ski-snowboard/

The Mountain Top at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, Geneva

Drive time : 1 hour, 6 minutes

Here's what you will find: There are 20 downhill ski and snowboard runs, three chairlifts, two carpet lifts and a six-acre terrain park.

What it's known for: The variety is hard to beat. There is also a spa, ice-skating, cross-country skiing and sledding available here.

Hours and nights: 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekends.

For more: https://www.grandgeneva.com/ski-snow-sports/lift-tickets

Wilmot Mountain, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin

Drive time : 1 hour, 20 minutes

Here's what you will find: There are 12 lifts and 25 trails to ride, not to mention multiple terrain parks that operate all season long. This is one of the largest and most challenging spots to ride in the region.

What it's known for: This is a great spot for strong skiers and snowboarders to let loose. It has a lot of runs for this area, there are spots to ski and board off-trail and the terrain parks are worth the trip alone.

Hours and nights: Open 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekends.

For more: https://www.wilmotmountain.com/

Chestnut Mountain Resort, Galena

Drive time : 1 hour, 30 minutes

Here's what you will find: You start at the top of the hill, and there is a 475-foot vertical drop with 3,500 feet of 19 runs, ranging from beginner to black diamond. There are two quad chairs, four triple chairs, two conveyor lifts and one surface lift to get you to where you want to be on the hill.

What it's known for: Chestnut has an impressive terrain park with a seasonal quarter-pipe, the only one around. There are more than 25 rails at the terrain park and plenty of jumps, boxes and whoops.

Hours and nights: Open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekends.

For more: https://www.chestnutmtn.com/on-the-mountain/winter-activities/skiing-snowboarding-2/

Four Lakes Alpine Snowsports, Lisle

Drive time : 1 hour, 30 minutes

Here's what you will find: With seven rope tows and as many as five runs, there is plenty of room to shred. There is also a mini-terrain park at times during the season.

What it's known for: Known as a great place to learn how to ski or snowboard, it has also turned into a good spot for novice and advanced skiers and boarders to keep their skills sharp. There is also a terrain park and strong ski and snowboard instruction.

Hours and nights: Open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more: https://www.fourlakessnowsports.com/general-info

Cascade Mountain, Portage, Wisconsin

Drive time : 1 hour, 40 minutes

Here's what you will find: With 11 lifts and 48 runs, Cascade is one of the biggest ski and snowboard resorts in the area and has runs for all levels and ages. This is a great place to put your kid into a ski school as well.

What it's known for: Cascade is one of the best night-skiing and boarding spots. The terrain park is always well kept and challenging as well.

Hours and nights: 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekends.

For more: https://www.cascademountain.com/

Devil's Head, Merrimac, Wisconsin

Drive time : 1 hour, 50 minutes

Here's what you will find: With new-age snowmaking ability, Devil's Head keeps its lifts and runs open most of the year and caters to all levels of skiers and boarders. There is a terrain park with novice and advanced obstacles all season long as well.

What it's known for: It's located in the middle of the glacier-formed Baraboo Bluffs in South Central Wisconsin and is a nice setting for a resort with beautiful views.

Hours and nights: 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekends.

For more: https://www.devilsheadresort.com/ski-resort-mountain-sauk-merrimac-wi-wisconsin/lift-tickets-passes/

Sundown Mountain Resort, Dubuque, Iowa

Drive time : 2 hours

Here's what you will find: There are two terrain parks of differing difficulty and 21 runs served by four lifts. There are plenty of easy and beginner runs and four Black Diamond runs for experts as well.

What it's known for: There are 85 acres of trails to shred at Sundown, easily the most spread-out spot around.

Hours and nights: Open 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on the weekend.

Web site link: https://www.sundownmtn.com/

Jay Taft is a Rockford Register Star sports reporter. Email him at jtaft@rrstar.com and follow him on Twitter at @JayTaft . Sign up for the Rockford High School newsletter at rrstar.com. Jay has covered a wide variety of sports, from the Chicago Bears to youth sports, since the turn of the century at the Register Star, and for over 30 years all together.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Here are 10 spots to shred on skis or snowboards within 2 hours of Rockford

Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

