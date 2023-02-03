ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State of the Ballounion

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. DISASTER: A 7.5 magnitude aftershock hit central Turkey and northern Syria this morning, following an earlier 7.8 earthquake overnight. At least 1500 deaths have been reported. RUSSIA: The European Union is now enforcing an embargoon Russian refined petroleum products,...
Rep. Jim Himes on the balloon, the PRC, and TikTok

—The new ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee isn’t alarmed by what the balloon kerfuffle says about China’s intentions or its tech prowess. In fact, he thinks the clumsy operation may prove to be a “gold mine” for U.S. intelligence agencies. HAPPY MONDAY, and welcome...
What we’re listening for in the State of the Union

— President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday will likely continue his promo tour of the infrastructure bill’s investments. — Aviation is set to see lots of action this week on the Hill, with hearings scheduled in both chambers. — DOT’s inspector general’s office found failures...
Amazon adds another antitrust lobbyist

NEW BUSINESS: Fresh off a year in which it spent more money on lobbying than ever before, Amazon is showing no signs of slowing down. The e-commerce giant has retained Stewart Jeffries of Jeffries Strategies to lobby on competition, data privacy, intellectual property and intermediary liability, according to newly filed disclosures.
U.S.-China trade likely set record in 2022

— announced plans to negotiate a free trade agreement with Kenya, negotiators from both countries will meet in Washington today for a week of “conceptual” talks on another kind of trade pact. It’s Monday, February 6. Welcome to Morning Trade. Today is a good day to clearly mark...
Federal food aid in GOP’s debt limit crosshairs

— A top House Republican confirms they’re considering new work requirements or general cuts to federal food assistance in the brewing debt limit fight.The House GOP has talked about the idea behind closed doors for months, but has been coy about discussing the matter in public. — House Ag...
