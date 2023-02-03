ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loves Park, IL

On the market: 3-bedroom Loves Park home with inground pool on the Rock River for sale

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
Address: 5418 East Drive, Loves Park

Description: This custom-built ranch home on the Rock River was designed by renowned architect Gilbert Johnson, who was the original owner. The home has 2,588 square feet of living space, including three bedrooms and two baths. The main floor also features a formal living room and dining room, both with expansive views of the river. The family room has access to the patio and in-ground swimming pool. The unfinished lower level is exposed and has a wood burning fireplace.

Asking price: $329,900

Realtor: Ginger Sreenan, Pioneer Real Estate Services, 815-978-2724

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you'd like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put "On the Market" in the subject line.

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen.

Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

