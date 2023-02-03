Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
By February 12, Austin Energy anticipates powering back on for "almost all" of its customers.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Related
Leaked Amazon memo shows it only wants to hire students and new grads for entry-level software roles
Amazon will now only hire students and new grads for entry-level software positions, according to an internal memo shown to Insider.
Here's a list of major companies requiring employees to return to the office
Starbucks and Disney issued return-to-office mandates in January. They follow several other big-name companies in calling workers back to the office.
Vox
Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
Man worth $7.48B says Google should cut 28,000 more people after layoffs
Fortune Magazine said he paid himself $1.9 million a day in 2022.
TikTok’s remote employees could be fired if they don’t live near their assigned office location
The social media giant is cracking down on remote work.
The walls are closing in on corporate employees as CEOs at Disney and Starbucks demand that workers start returning to the office
The latest missives from high-profile CEOs could point to a major new development in the return-to-office wars.
California woman shows restaurant receipt where she was charged an extra 5% for "employee health" in viral TikTok video
Whenever you go out to eat, you may want to start taking a closer look at your receipt. You may find that you've been charged a little something extra to go towards restaurant employee health care costs.
This $8 billion startup is fining employees $1,200 for contacting colleagues on vacation
Roughly half of U.S. employees report working at least one hour a day even when on vacation.
Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago
Netflix is once again expanding despite a disastrous first half of 2022. Despite cutting hundreds of jobs just last year, Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on the company’s private jet with a potential annual salary of over a quarter of a million dollars. The...
Tech layoffs are setting off a desperate scramble for foreign workers to find new jobs in 60 days before being forced to leave the U.S.: ‘I am always in fear of what will happen’
Laid-off tech employees on work visas describe the urgency to find new jobs.
As mass layoffs spread, tech workers are flocking to this app
In the week before Microsoft publicly announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs, thousands of workers at the tech giant who were eager for any information about the looming layoffs joined a professional networking site — not LinkedIn, which Microsoft owns, but Blind.
A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months
Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
Amazon will start charging Prime members up to $10 in delivery fees on grocery orders under $150
Delivery charges range from $3.95 to $9.95, depending on the size of the order, and go into effect February 28, Amazon announced Friday.
CNBC
Tech layoffs aren't hitting this digital job market where over 700,000 workers are needed
Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand even as the tech industry goes through layoffs. Specific work skills and certifications that can be earned online are more important to employers than a college degree major. Existing professionals, especially those in IT roles, can successfully start a career in cybersecurity, where jobs...
BBC
Amazon strikes: Staff inspired by US union, says Coventry worker
Striking Amazon workers in Coventry say they are inspired by colleagues in the US who have started the company's first-ever labour union. About 300 staff walked out at Amazon's Coventry warehouse on Wednesday over what they called a "derisory" 5% rise to £10.50 an hour, the GMB union said.
Google details Bard, its ChatGPT rival
Google announced several efforts to power search and other products using generative AI systems, including Bard, a conversational system conceptually similar to ChatGPT. Between the lines: Google has long been working on such systems but faces pressure to show it is making progress amid all the attention on OpenAI's popular ChatGPT and similar projects.
How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers
The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
Walmart has just announced its employees are getting a 17% raise
At a time when Americans are struggling with historic inflation, rising housing costs and elevated gas prices, Walmart, the country’s largest private employer, has announced it’s raising its minimum wage to $14 an hour. The raise is roughly a 17% percentage jump for people who work on the floor of the retail giant.Walmart has 1.7 million employees in the United States, 94% of which are hourly workers.The decision doesn’t just benefit Walmart employees. In a country where the federal minimum wage is a paltry $7.25 an hour—and has been for 14 years—Walmart acts as a de facto minimum wage in some parts of the country, especially the South. The highest minimum wage in the U.S. is in Washington State where it’s $15.74.
Twitter sued over $1.9 million invoice that advisory firm Innisfree M&A claims went unpaid
Innisfree M&A claimed in the suit that Twitter failed to pay $1.9 million for services performed prior to Elon Musk's acquisition. Innisfree also said it has not heard from Twitter since December.
A striking Amazon warehouse worker says the company treats its robots better than its human staff
"I wish we were treated like robots because the robots are treated better than us," Darren Westwood told the BBC.
Axios
Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
60K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0