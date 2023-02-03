ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ahead of Alabama trip next month, Ron DeSantis tops 50% in 2024 poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed to neighboring Alabama next month, and a recent poll suggests local Republicans will be happy to see him. A survey of 500 likely GOP Primary voters conducted from Jan. 14 through Jan. 16 by Public Opinion Strategies on behalf of Alabama Families for Great Schools, first reported by the Alabama Daily News, shows the Governor at 53% in a two-person competition with former President Donald Trump, who mustered just 35% in the hypothetical.
Ron DeSantis ramps up war on education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing a new plan to eliminate diversity and inclusion programs at state colleges. Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat joined American Voices with guest host Julián Castro to discuss DeSantis’ attacks on higher education and how it undermines American democracy. Feb. 5, 2023.
Florida Rejects New AP African American Studies Course

In mid-January, Florida rejected an Advanced Placement course covering African American studies, citing its abundance of “Critical Race Theory.” This is following rules adopted by the state’s Board of Education in mid-2021 that limits students’ exposure to race education. But this limiting of education isn’t new,...
Ron DeSantis And Critical Race Theory; What He Doesn’t Want Kids to Know

Depending on who you ask, you’ll get two contrary definitions of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The previously accepted definition is that racism isn’t just individual bias or prejudice but is also embedded in legal systems and policies. The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism. Critics have a different view. They think the theory advocates discriminating against white people to achieve equality. They blame Critical Race Theory for the existence of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ clubs in high schools, diversity training, and ethnic studies programs. They feel CRT is an excuse to make white people feel bad for being white.
Fla. House speaker requests records on HCPS challenged book

TAMPA, Fla. — Fla. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Renner requested records from Hillsborough County Public Schools related to the placement of a challenged book in the Pierce Middle School library. "While the vast majority of reading and educational materials in our school libraries are age-appropriate, some books are...
What Is The Black Conservatism New AP Black History Classes Would Teach?

I believe there is such a thing as a Black conservative; there have been many I have come to appreciate and respect. I give you former Congressman J.C. Watts (R-Oklahoma). Watts agreed with most of what used to be the conservative principles; Watts favored the death penalty, school prayer, a balanced budget amendment, and welfare reform. He also opposed abortion and cuts in defense spending. Republican leaders pressed Watts to recruit more Blacks to the Party; his general attitude was that he was in Congress to represent his district, not his race. Still, Watts drew the line when he was asked to oppose affirmative action like the rest of his Party.
