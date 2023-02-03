Read full article on original website
newstalkflorida.com
Florida Special Legislative Session: Gov. DeSantis proves he will gets whatever he wants from GOP led lawmakers.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised tax relief on everything from children’s books, pet food to even gas stoves as the states Republican led legislature is determined to him whatever he wants in the way pet projects. He’s also seeking another $12 million to prevent...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.29.23
Richard Corcoran is getting his college President job, but Rick Scott just lost a big committee assignment in the Senate. I know the calendar changed to 2023 not too long ago, but I hope you’ll forgive me for delving further into 2024 election drama after the week we just had.
floridianpress.com
Wasserman Schultz: DeSantis Cutting AP African American Course Risks Repeating 'Slavery' and Holocaust (VIDEO)
Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and the state Department of Education (DoE) excluded The College Board’s Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course for high school students, fueling the Democratic narrative that the Governor was racist against the Black community. Gov. DeSantis and the state DoE found that the course...
floridapolitics.com
Ahead of Alabama trip next month, Ron DeSantis tops 50% in 2024 poll
Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed to neighboring Alabama next month, and a recent poll suggests local Republicans will be happy to see him. A survey of 500 likely GOP Primary voters conducted from Jan. 14 through Jan. 16 by Public Opinion Strategies on behalf of Alabama Families for Great Schools, first reported by the Alabama Daily News, shows the Governor at 53% in a two-person competition with former President Donald Trump, who mustered just 35% in the hypothetical.
DeSantis Eyes $200 Million Raise for Florida Teachers; Educators Say Not Enough
Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted a plan to earmark $1 billion towards raising public school teacher pay, calling it a “big win” for Florida’s teachers. But a statewide teacher union was skeptical about the amount of the pay hike — $200-million across school districts — which may not help the lives of struggling teachers. The […]
MSNBC
Ron DeSantis ramps up war on education
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing a new plan to eliminate diversity and inclusion programs at state colleges. Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat joined American Voices with guest host Julián Castro to discuss DeSantis’ attacks on higher education and how it undermines American democracy. Feb. 5, 2023.
floridianpress.com
Republican-led Florida Legislature Calls Special Session on Reedy Creek, Other Issues
TALLAHASSEE --- Florida lawmakers will start a special legislative session Monday that is expected to lead to state control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Gov. Ron DeSantis targeted last year after the Walt Disney Co. criticized a controversial education law. House and Senate leaders Friday announced plans for...
insiderupg.com
Florida Rejects New AP African American Studies Course
In mid-January, Florida rejected an Advanced Placement course covering African American studies, citing its abundance of “Critical Race Theory.” This is following rules adopted by the state’s Board of Education in mid-2021 that limits students’ exposure to race education. But this limiting of education isn’t new,...
Weekly Roundup: Florida ‘Constitutional Carry’ Teed Up
A controversial proposal filed this week would do away with Floridians having to go through “the hoops of getting a permit from the government” to carry concealed weapons. The bill (HB 543), filed for the legislative session that will start March 7, would set up
Ron DeSantis And Critical Race Theory; What He Doesn’t Want Kids to Know
Depending on who you ask, you’ll get two contrary definitions of Critical Race Theory (CRT). The previously accepted definition is that racism isn’t just individual bias or prejudice but is also embedded in legal systems and policies. The theory says that racism is part of everyday life, so people — white or nonwhite — who don’t intend to be racist can nevertheless make choices that fuel racism. Critics have a different view. They think the theory advocates discriminating against white people to achieve equality. They blame Critical Race Theory for the existence of Black Lives Matter, LGTBQ clubs in high schools, diversity training, and ethnic studies programs. They feel CRT is an excuse to make white people feel bad for being white.
Ron DeSantis Demands Menstrual Cycle Information On Florida High School Athletes
“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
DeSantis Shocks the Nation by Funding Conservative Police, Reeducation Schools, and Partisan Stunts
Photo byPhoto 145356542 © Zhukovsky | Dreamstime.com. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis proposes a $115 billion budget to finance some of his most polarizing initiatives, including millions of dollars for conservative policy, tax cuts for conservative education, and additional state money to transport migrants from the southern border to blue areas.
Bay News 9
Fla. House speaker requests records on HCPS challenged book
TAMPA, Fla. — Fla. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Renner requested records from Hillsborough County Public Schools related to the placement of a challenged book in the Pierce Middle School library. "While the vast majority of reading and educational materials in our school libraries are age-appropriate, some books are...
WCJB
National Rifle Association issues letter grades for Florida State Rep. candidates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The National Rifle Association issued letter grades for each Florida House of Representatives candidate on Friday. The ranking, which goes from A+ to F, is determined based on the candidates’ stance on gun control policies. Republican State Rep. candidate Charlie Stone is the NRA endorsed...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 2.2.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. The Florida Supreme Court nixed a rule that allowed judges to receive continuing education credit for courses covering fairness and diversity.
What Is The Black Conservatism New AP Black History Classes Would Teach?
I believe there is such a thing as a Black conservative; there have been many I have come to appreciate and respect. I give you former Congressman J.C. Watts (R-Oklahoma). Watts agreed with most of what used to be the conservative principles; Watts favored the death penalty, school prayer, a balanced budget amendment, and welfare reform. He also opposed abortion and cuts in defense spending. Republican leaders pressed Watts to recruit more Blacks to the Party; his general attitude was that he was in Congress to represent his district, not his race. Still, Watts drew the line when he was asked to oppose affirmative action like the rest of his Party.
floridapolitics.com
Retired Florida Supreme Court justice, prominent attorneys, launch new powerhouse firm
Several top Florida businesses, trade associations, and state agencies have already engaged the new firm. Alan Lawson, who retired in August as a Justice on the Florida Supreme Court, is teaming up with Paul Huck, Jason Gonzalez and Amber Nunnally to launch Lawson Huck Gonzalez, PLLC. Several top Florida businesses,...
Florida moves one step closer to getting recreational marijuana
The proposal has cleared an initial hurdle to 2024 ballot
A Florida Native Shares Their Reasons for Leaving the State. Do You Agree?
Are there too many people moving to Florida and is life getting harder living in the Sunshine State?. The answer is yes according to one person. A Floridian on the Reddit website posted that after living in Florida their whole life, they had had enough and were moving.
College Board fires back at NYT: 'Gross misrepresentation' to say it bowed to political pressure from DeSantis
The College Board ripped a New York Times report that said an AP African American Studies course was stripped 'after heavy criticism from Ron DeSantis.'
