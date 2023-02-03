Read full article on original website
KMA Fitness Tour: Inside the Clarinda Lied Center
(Clarinda) -- KMAland residents are coming in from the cold to exercise this winter. KMA News is taking a look at some of the area's winter recreation destinations. Today's Winter Fitness Tour stops at the Clarinda Lied Recreation Center--where there's plenty of things happening by land or by sea.... On...
Sylvia McAllister, 98 of Shenandoah, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes: More information by the evening of Tuesday, 2-7-2023. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
East Mills gets STEM BEST boost
(Malvern) -- Some KMAland school districts are benefiting from a program designed to provide students with real workplace experiences. Recently, the Iowa Governor's STEM Advisory Committee named 37 districts to the STEM BEST and HD Program. BEST is an acronym for Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers, while HD stands for High Demand. East Mills was among the area districts named to the program. Among other things, STEM Best will assist in planning for a regional Farm to Table program, a joint venture between the East Mills, Glenwood and Fremont-Mills School Districts, Iowa State University Extension, Outreach Mills County, Maple Edge Farm, Incorporated, Avenue Scholars, Iowa Western Community College and the Southwest Iowa Technical Career Hub, or SWITCH. Kattie Lewis is SWITCH's director/career coach. Patterned after an eastern Iowa program, Lewis tells KMA News STEM BEST program will assist the Farm to Table program in three phases.
Neta Romer, 97 , Corning
Pronunciation: Neta (Long E) Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Clarinda Lied Center Video 2/5/23
(Clarinda) -- Today's KMA Winter Fitness Tour stops by the Clarinda Lied Recreation Center--where there's plenty of things happening by land or by sea.
Tim Sellers Obituary
Tim Sellers, 76, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his home. Services are pending. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Tim’s family and his arrangements.
Council Bluffs city council takes actions on vacant properties
The Nebraska Department of Corrections is seeking the public's help in locating a missing inmate in Lincoln. The City of Council Bluffs has launched a program to help register vacant properties. Millions in funding coming to improve North 24th St. corridor. Updated: 2 hours ago. Millions in funding is coming...
Council Bluffs reminds property owners of vacant property registration program
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who own homes in Council Bluffs that are vacant must register the property with the city. A new ordinance is in effect requiring homeowners to take this action. Not only are vacant properties an eyesore; they’re also a safety hazard. A man who lives...
The Unique Restaurant In Iowa Where Every Order Comes With A Free Relish Tray
The tiny town of Anita is in the middle of nowhere, about halfway between Council Bluffs and Des Moines, and it doesn’t attract many tourists. But those who do visit might just find the best rural steakhouse in Iowa. The Redwood Steak House, open since 1947 and located in an old red barn, was nearly sold back in 2022 but is still operating under the current management – and those who visit this humble establishment get a big surprise when the meal starts. That’s because the Redwood Steak House is famous not just for its meats, but for the unique relish tray that opens the meal. This appetizer is unlike anything else at an Iowa restaurant – and it comes free with every meal at this old-school Anita institution.
Large theatre fight prompts 'help an officer' call, teens arrested
OMAHA, Neb. — A 'help an officer' call ends with multiple teens arrested. It happened outside the Aksarben Cinema around 11 p.m. Friday. Police said they were originally called for a large group of teens fighting in a theater. The 'help an officer' call was just in case, officers...
Mills County implements county-wide open burn ban
(Glenwood) -- Mills County emergency management officials are hoping to curb further outbreaks of grass and brush fires in the county. That's why the county Emergency Management Agency implemented a burn ban that went into effect at 4 a.m. this (Monday) morning. The ban prohibits open burning throughout the county, including within all city limits. Mills County EMA Director Gabe Barney tells KMA News the decision comes after speaking with the various fire chiefs throughout the county, who reported 15 grass fires throughout the county in the past week.
Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops
Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
KMAland Large Group State Speech Results
(Waukee) -- Area KMAland schools competed at large group state speech in Waukee Saturday. Below are results. Receiving straight 1’s (1, 1, 1) - Ensemble: Griffin Eubank, Connor Knight, Tony Filpi, and Cash Berendes. Receiving mixed 1’s (1, 1, & 2) - Ensemble: Josie Rengstorf & Tessa Rolenc.
Ally K. Cooper, 47, of Creston, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 W. Montgomery, Creston, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall at 10841 Q Street. Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large amount of black smoke coming from the building.
Creston takes 5th, Lo-Ma 6th at State Dual Tournament
(Coralville) -- The Creston and Logan-Magnolia wrestling teams capped successful dual seasons at the 2023 State Dual Tournament Saturday. For Creston, the Panthers' fifth-place trophy marks their best placement at state duals since their run of three consecutive fourth-place finishes in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The Panthers showed grit on...
One Nebraska City Named Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. put together a list of the most romantic cities across the country.
Mills County plans EOC renovation
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials want a fully-functioning emergency facility the next time a major disaster hits. Recently, the Mills County Board of Supervisors approved plans for renovation of the county's Emergency Operations Center. Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Gabe Barney tells KMA News the renovation is designed to expand the facility for calamities such as those experienced in the county over the past few years.
Big Changes Coming to Anita Supply Center
(Sponsored) There are BIG CHANGES COMING SOON to Anita Supply Center. Excuse our mess as we rearrange the store to better serve you! We will still be open and able to help with all of your Valspar paint, key making, screen repair, remodel projects, lumber, doors, windows, shingles, decking and much more! Our new layout will make it easier to find what you need, and our knowledgeable staff will be on hand to answer any questions and offer expert advice.
Page County board reviews secondary roads FY 2024 budget
(Clarinda) -- One of Page County's largest budgets is expected to see some shifts in funding for the upcoming fiscal year. During a budget session recently, the Page County Board of Supervisors met with County Engineer J.D. King to review the county's portion of the secondary roads budget proposal for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1st. King tells KMA News that on the surface, the budget would jump nearly 13% from the current fiscal year to the next, from $4.8 million to $5.5 million. That increase also factors in a 3.85% increase in pay for employees. However, King adds that the more considerable increase is due to $300,000 in new equipment funds being transferred from the current fiscal year to fiscal '24.
