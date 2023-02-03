ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wclo.com

Janesville looking for board, commission, and committee volunteers

The city of Janesville has several upcoming vacancies for board, commission, and committee volunteer positions; and they’re looking for people to fill the roles. Assistant to the City Manager Erin Davis says they have openings on the Advisory Committee on Appointments, Alcohol License Advisory Committee, Citizens Board of Review, and the Plan Commission among others.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

HEAR hosting focus groups to improve services in Rock County

Hispanic and Latino residents in Rock County had a difficult time obtaining health services according to 2021 data, and the Health Equity Alliance of Rock County is trying to find ways to help. Rock County Public Health Strategist Christine Gunn says they’ll be holding two focus group sessions, the first...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

Beloit Meals on Wheels hosting open house

Beloit Meals on Wheels is celebrating the move into a new building at 1534 Shore Drive. Executive Director Ellen Wiegand says an open house will take place on March 2nd from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Wiegand says last year 264 clients received about 44,000 meals. Wiegand says Beloit Meals on...
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Red Cross encourages people to donate blood

February’s unpredictable winter weather cane cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments. Regional Communication Manager Laura McGuire says that’s why the American Red Cross – Wisconsin likes to show its appreciation. McGuire says people who donate blood in...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Friends of Noah partnering with Mounds in Janesville

Friends of Noah Animal Rescue and Mounds Pet Food Warehouse in Janesville are partnering up for People for Pets during the month of February. Friends of Noah Marketing Manager Dawn Espinosa says Mounds has agreed to double donations up to $5,000 and people can either round up when they make a purchase in store or choose a set amount to donate.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Nature at the Confluence hosting sled day

Nature at the Confluence in South Beloit is making sure residents can have some fun in the snow Saturday afternoon. Executive Director Julie Uram says they’ll be offering free use of snowshoes and sleds from noon to 3:00pm and will be offered on a first come, first serve basis courtesy of the Beloit Public Library.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
tourcounsel.com

East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin

East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
OREGON, WI
wclo.com

Janesville League of Women Voters calls attention to VOTE411 website

A non-partisan organization that advocates for informed and active participation in government is making citizens are ready to vote in the upcoming February 21st primary election. Since 2006 the League of Women Voters has provided an online voter guide at VOTE-411-dot-org. Janesville League President Linda Reinhardt says there’s information about...
Channel 3000

Multiple families displaced in fire at Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. -- A fire at a Madison apartment building destroyed one unit and displaced people living in three others Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 700 block of Vera Court at around 11:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Open water on Lake Monona a mystery for lake experts

'You'll never hear me say it's safe:' Dane County official weighs in on Lake Monona's open gap. After a week of very cold temperatures, Madison’s lakes should be completely frozen. But right now, a hard-to-miss gap of open water and thin ice on the southeast side of Lake Monona has some officials worried about those looking to do winter activities on the lake.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
ROCKFORD, IL

