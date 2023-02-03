Read full article on original website
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
wclo.com
Janesville looking for board, commission, and committee volunteers
The city of Janesville has several upcoming vacancies for board, commission, and committee volunteer positions; and they’re looking for people to fill the roles. Assistant to the City Manager Erin Davis says they have openings on the Advisory Committee on Appointments, Alcohol License Advisory Committee, Citizens Board of Review, and the Plan Commission among others.
wclo.com
HEAR hosting focus groups to improve services in Rock County
Hispanic and Latino residents in Rock County had a difficult time obtaining health services according to 2021 data, and the Health Equity Alliance of Rock County is trying to find ways to help. Rock County Public Health Strategist Christine Gunn says they’ll be holding two focus group sessions, the first...
wclo.com
Beloit Meals on Wheels hosting open house
Beloit Meals on Wheels is celebrating the move into a new building at 1534 Shore Drive. Executive Director Ellen Wiegand says an open house will take place on March 2nd from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Wiegand says last year 264 clients received about 44,000 meals. Wiegand says Beloit Meals on...
captimes.com
At Kozy Nuk in Cottage Grove, find good food and friendly people
Meggan O’Brien, co-owner of the Kozy Nuk Cafe in Cottage Grove, looks over the café’s menu with pride. “You wouldn’t expect to have street tacos at a strip-mall diner,” she said with a laugh. Diners stroll past a painting of pancakes in the window of...
wclo.com
Wisconsin/Illinois Showdown returns to Beloit International Film Festival for final year
More than a dozen narrative, documentary, and short films make the grade for the Beloit International Film Festival’s final Wisconsin/Illinois showdown. Executive Director Greg Gerard says BIFF wanted to find a way to help some of the smaller filmmakers break into the festival circuit. This is the last year...
wclo.com
Red Cross encourages people to donate blood
February’s unpredictable winter weather cane cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments. Regional Communication Manager Laura McGuire says that’s why the American Red Cross – Wisconsin likes to show its appreciation. McGuire says people who donate blood in...
wclo.com
Friends of Noah partnering with Mounds in Janesville
Friends of Noah Animal Rescue and Mounds Pet Food Warehouse in Janesville are partnering up for People for Pets during the month of February. Friends of Noah Marketing Manager Dawn Espinosa says Mounds has agreed to double donations up to $5,000 and people can either round up when they make a purchase in store or choose a set amount to donate.
wclo.com
Nature at the Confluence hosting sled day
Nature at the Confluence in South Beloit is making sure residents can have some fun in the snow Saturday afternoon. Executive Director Julie Uram says they’ll be offering free use of snowshoes and sleds from noon to 3:00pm and will be offered on a first come, first serve basis courtesy of the Beloit Public Library.
nbc15.com
Overcoming the clutter: Understanding accumulation and organization
River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. A Dane County food pantry is stepping up to make sure seniors don’t go hungry after Little John’s announced a halt in its operations. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Ahead of the most crucial...
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week
A growing grocery store chain is set to open at least two new supermarket locations in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more about when and where. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be opening two new grocery store locations in Wisconsin, according to local sources.
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In Wisconsin
oregonobserver.com
The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
100fmrockford.com
What will happen with Hard Rock’s temporary Rockford casino? Here’s the ‘leading idea’
ROCKFORD — Geno Iafrate said when he came to Rockford to open Hard Rock‘s casino he was surprised to learn the city didn’t have a culinary school. It could have one in the future if Hard Rock‘s “leading idea” comes to fruition, Iafrate said Thursday during The Update, a new quarterly series from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.
wclo.com
Janesville League of Women Voters calls attention to VOTE411 website
A non-partisan organization that advocates for informed and active participation in government is making citizens are ready to vote in the upcoming February 21st primary election. Since 2006 the League of Women Voters has provided an online voter guide at VOTE-411-dot-org. Janesville League President Linda Reinhardt says there’s information about...
nbc15.com
MPD investigate reports of injured person at Lussier Community Education Center parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say there is no threat to the public after they investigated reports of an injured person in a westside education center parking lot. According to an incident report, police responded around 5:15 p.m. Friday to the Lussier Community Education Center, located at 55 South Gammon Road.
Channel 3000
Multiple families displaced in fire at Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. -- A fire at a Madison apartment building destroyed one unit and displaced people living in three others Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 700 block of Vera Court at around 11:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived.
Channel 3000
Open water on Lake Monona a mystery for lake experts
'You'll never hear me say it's safe:' Dane County official weighs in on Lake Monona's open gap. After a week of very cold temperatures, Madison’s lakes should be completely frozen. But right now, a hard-to-miss gap of open water and thin ice on the southeast side of Lake Monona has some officials worried about those looking to do winter activities on the lake.
WIFR
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
