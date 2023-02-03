ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

'Changing the future of rural medicine:' Montana hospitals working toward Native health care equity

It’s been ongoing for years now and discussed even longer, but now greater efforts are being made across Montana to bridge the gaps in Native American health care. Since last year, Josiah Hugs has worked with Billings Clinic as a Native American liaison with its recently formed Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) department to increase and promote the education of and outreach to local Native communities.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity

Finding a Commissioner of Political Practices is like searching for a creature that doesn’t really exist. Ask politicians on either side of the political spectrum and they’ll tell you they want someone who is familiar with the law, understands the political process, and is fair. That all sounds good. But what they really want is […] The post Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Webinar to discuss free speech and public's right to know in Montana

“Freedom of the Press and the Public’s Right to Know Under the Montana Constitution” will be discussed 6:30 p.m. Thursday at a webinar. Moderated by retired Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson, the program features panelists Darrell Ehrlick, editor-in-chief of the Daily Montanan, and Billings constitutional trial lawyer Martha Sheehy.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Medical aid in dying and knowing the will of God

Once again, the GOP supermajority/Freedom Caucus is taking a run at criminalizing doctors who provide medical aid to a dying patient, enabling that person to end his or her own suffering, and life, with a self-administered medication prescribed by the physician. Senate Bill 210 is the bullet that ends the statutory approach to medical aid […] The post Medical aid in dying and knowing the will of God appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Edy Zoo

Montana takes a stand against livestock-related crimes with new bill

HELENA, MT. - In Montana, a new bill has been proposed to help protect livestock against criminals. The 68th Legislature of Montana has passed a bill called HB 159.1 which changes the laws related to the Livestock Crimestoppers Act. The bill transfers the duties of the Livestock Crimestoppers Commission to the Department of Livestock. This is important because the department will now be the only entity responsible for administrating the Livestock Crimestoppers Program.
MONTANA STATE
News-Medical.net

Why two states remain holdouts on distracted driving laws

Max Herrick pulled over on the interstate near Harrisonville, Missouri, on a spring night in 2020 to offer antifreeze to a woman whose car had overheated. Just moments later, a truck driver trying to text his wife a picture of the hand sanitizer he had purchased swerved onto the shoulder and plowed into the vehicles, according to court and crash records. While the truck driver was not injured and the woman and Bobby Herrick recovered from their injuries, Max Herrick became one of at least 382 people who died in Missouri crashes involving a distracted driver from 2017 through 2021, according to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety.
MISSOURI STATE
NBCMontana

Bill increasing Montana's minimum wage gets committee hearing

HELENA, Mont. — A bill to improve the lives of Montana’s lowest earning workers -- that’s what State Rep. Kelly Kortum (D-Bozeman) is aiming to do with House Bill 201. The bill would raise the state’s minimum wage to $11.39 an hour, excluding the value of tips received by employees and special provisions for a training wage.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Gianforte aims to reduce red tape by cutting 10% of state regulations

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office aims to cut 10% of all state regulations by the end of this year. It’s part of the governor’s promise to reduce red tape. Gianforte created the Red Tape Relief Task Force his second day in office back in 2020. Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras has led the group in poring over the state’s 15,000 regulations on the books looking for places to cut.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Three school-based health centers in Great Falls are the first to receive autism certification in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alluvion Health announced its three school-based health centers have received the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. The centers are the first in the state of Montana to earn autism certification. To receive the CAC designation, Alluvion Health’s School-Based Health Centers at Longfellow, Paris Gibson, and...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Daily Montanan

Deregulation and the law of unintended consequences

Montanans have already had a very brutal lesson in deregulation and its unintended consequences. The great idea of the Legislature in the late ’90s was to deregulate our utilities under the “free market” theory that competition would lead to lower prices. Ha. Ha. Ha. We went from the lowest cost power in the region to […] The post Deregulation and the law of unintended consequences appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Making the case for Gallatin College

Last week, lawmakers from a pair of legislative committees spent hours poring over a list of proposed building projects within the Montana University System. As is often the case in long-range planning discussions, the scope of the requests was vast — funding for fire and heating system upgrades, accessibility improvements, interior renovations, as well as authority to spend privately donated dollars on new facilities for nursing and computer science programs.
BOZEMAN, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 604 Cases, Four New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,658,482 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,963 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,741 doses have been administered and 78,468 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
travelwithsara.com

Reasons To Explore Beautiful Southeast Montana

With so many things to do in Montana you will find yourself wanting to visit all 140,000+ square miles. Montana is the fourth largest state in the United States and it is the largest land locked state. I live in Iowa and Southeast Montana is a hop/skip and a jump from Medora, North Dakota. If you enjoy road tripping like I do, Southeast Montana is your destination.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy