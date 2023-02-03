Read full article on original website
'Changing the future of rural medicine:' Montana hospitals working toward Native health care equity
It’s been ongoing for years now and discussed even longer, but now greater efforts are being made across Montana to bridge the gaps in Native American health care. Since last year, Josiah Hugs has worked with Billings Clinic as a Native American liaison with its recently formed Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) department to increase and promote the education of and outreach to local Native communities.
Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity
Finding a Commissioner of Political Practices is like searching for a creature that doesn’t really exist. Ask politicians on either side of the political spectrum and they’ll tell you they want someone who is familiar with the law, understands the political process, and is fair. That all sounds good. But what they really want is […] The post Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Webinar to discuss free speech and public's right to know in Montana
“Freedom of the Press and the Public’s Right to Know Under the Montana Constitution” will be discussed 6:30 p.m. Thursday at a webinar. Moderated by retired Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson, the program features panelists Darrell Ehrlick, editor-in-chief of the Daily Montanan, and Billings constitutional trial lawyer Martha Sheehy.
Medical aid in dying and knowing the will of God
Once again, the GOP supermajority/Freedom Caucus is taking a run at criminalizing doctors who provide medical aid to a dying patient, enabling that person to end his or her own suffering, and life, with a self-administered medication prescribed by the physician. Senate Bill 210 is the bullet that ends the statutory approach to medical aid […] The post Medical aid in dying and knowing the will of God appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana bill addresses security and foreign ownership of land
A Miles City legislator has a bill that addresses the potential spying by other countries. Some were concerned about the Chinese even before the Chinese spy balloon over Billings this week.
Montana takes a stand against livestock-related crimes with new bill
HELENA, MT. - In Montana, a new bill has been proposed to help protect livestock against criminals. The 68th Legislature of Montana has passed a bill called HB 159.1 which changes the laws related to the Livestock Crimestoppers Act. The bill transfers the duties of the Livestock Crimestoppers Commission to the Department of Livestock. This is important because the department will now be the only entity responsible for administrating the Livestock Crimestoppers Program.
Unorthodox Ways To Possibly End Montana’s Housing Crisis
Housing prices have risen so high so fast since 2019 that it's had an effect on Montana culturally. Locals were never excited about the idea of new neighbors, but the frustration with housing is now at a level where a simple phrase such as "I'm new here" is enough to make a Montanan wince.
Why two states remain holdouts on distracted driving laws
Max Herrick pulled over on the interstate near Harrisonville, Missouri, on a spring night in 2020 to offer antifreeze to a woman whose car had overheated. Just moments later, a truck driver trying to text his wife a picture of the hand sanitizer he had purchased swerved onto the shoulder and plowed into the vehicles, according to court and crash records. While the truck driver was not injured and the woman and Bobby Herrick recovered from their injuries, Max Herrick became one of at least 382 people who died in Missouri crashes involving a distracted driver from 2017 through 2021, according to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety.
Bill increasing Montana's minimum wage gets committee hearing
HELENA, Mont. — A bill to improve the lives of Montana’s lowest earning workers -- that’s what State Rep. Kelly Kortum (D-Bozeman) is aiming to do with House Bill 201. The bill would raise the state’s minimum wage to $11.39 an hour, excluding the value of tips received by employees and special provisions for a training wage.
Gianforte aims to reduce red tape by cutting 10% of state regulations
Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office aims to cut 10% of all state regulations by the end of this year. It’s part of the governor’s promise to reduce red tape. Gianforte created the Red Tape Relief Task Force his second day in office back in 2020. Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras has led the group in poring over the state’s 15,000 regulations on the books looking for places to cut.
Montana Legislature considers bills reducing tax rate on veteran pensions
Reducing the tax could mean millions of dollars of lost revenue, but Montana business policy advocates say it is an opportunity to attract a highly-skilled workforce to the state.
Three school-based health centers in Great Falls are the first to receive autism certification in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alluvion Health announced its three school-based health centers have received the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. The centers are the first in the state of Montana to earn autism certification. To receive the CAC designation, Alluvion Health’s School-Based Health Centers at Longfellow, Paris Gibson, and...
Viral video shows unexplained explosion over Montana? Billings says no official reports, Rosendale to keep tabs (VIDEO)
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, said he is looking into. viral social media videos and reports of an aerial explosion in the Montana skies after a surveillance balloon from China flew over the state earlier in the week. Rosendale is upset with President Joe Biden’s handling of the suspected China...
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
Deregulation and the law of unintended consequences
Montanans have already had a very brutal lesson in deregulation and its unintended consequences. The great idea of the Legislature in the late ’90s was to deregulate our utilities under the “free market” theory that competition would lead to lower prices. Ha. Ha. Ha. We went from the lowest cost power in the region to […] The post Deregulation and the law of unintended consequences appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Making the case for Gallatin College
Last week, lawmakers from a pair of legislative committees spent hours poring over a list of proposed building projects within the Montana University System. As is often the case in long-range planning discussions, the scope of the requests was vast — funding for fire and heating system upgrades, accessibility improvements, interior renovations, as well as authority to spend privately donated dollars on new facilities for nursing and computer science programs.
Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Ending
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end in a few weeks, and two of the state’s top officials were in the KGVO studio on Friday’s Talk Back show to discuss it. Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 604 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,658,482 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,963 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,741 doses have been administered and 78,468 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Officials issue statements on suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — New reaction after reports of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted flying at high altitude over Montana. NBC Montana reached out to the governor's office for comment. “I received an informational briefing yesterday on the situation involving a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana. From...
Reasons To Explore Beautiful Southeast Montana
With so many things to do in Montana you will find yourself wanting to visit all 140,000+ square miles. Montana is the fourth largest state in the United States and it is the largest land locked state. I live in Iowa and Southeast Montana is a hop/skip and a jump from Medora, North Dakota. If you enjoy road tripping like I do, Southeast Montana is your destination.
