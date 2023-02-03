Read full article on original website
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: A taste of springtime in February ahead
Our recovery from the early weekend chill began this Sunday, but a more dramatic rebound in temperatures will take hold by midweek as the jetstream pattern will favor several days of well above-normal warmth in the week ahead. Some showery skies over southeastern VA and eastern NC Sunday evening will...
Snow showers and gusty winds continue overnight into the early morning
We currently have lots of snow showers in the region this afternoon that are expected to continue all the way into Monday morning dropping another inch of snow for most areas.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Bitter cold gone as temperatures continue to rise Sunday into work week
PHILADELPHIA - Sunday brought much-needed relief after a few days of bitter cold. Temperatures rose into the upper 40s and lowers 50s, under a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight into Monday, skies will clear and temperatures will drop into the mid-30s. Monday will bring the sunshine and highs in...
10+ inches of snow expected to fall on some of Colorado's mountains
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Elk and Parkhead Mountains and Flattops ahead of an early week storm that could bring more than 10 inches of snow. The advisory will be in place from 5 PM on Sunday until 11 PM on Monday...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: After the chill a big warmup on the way!
The deep freeze that settled over the area to start the weekend will give way to a warming trend that will quickly build into next week. Temperatures Saturday struggled to get above freezing in many spots, but overnight through Sunday morning will start to usher in a wind shift from the south as that cold ridge of High pressure continues to move to our east.
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
fox29.com
Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
abc10.com
Thunderstorms possible across Northern California today
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thunderstorms are possible across portions of Northern California today through this afternoon. Unstable air on the backside of the cold front that passed through overnight Saturday and Sunday is to thank for the chances. The main impacts associated with the storms will be lightning, brief downpours, gusty winds, and pea size hail.
Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho. The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported. Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Island Park, Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor...
natureworldnews.com
Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say
According to researchers, climate change may be to blame for the extreme cold that is predicted for New England, with wind chills as low as 101 below zero. Even though January was unusually warm, this coming weekend could bring record-breaking cold to New England, with Mount Washington in New Hampshire experiencing a low of 101 below zero.
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
WAVY News 10
Winter precipitation and the rain snow line
Hampton Roads is no stranger to icy conditions during the winter months – more often than not you’ll hear the Super Doppler 10 Weather Team mention the “rain-snow” line. It’s one of the primary reasons it’s quite difficult to get snow around these parts, and this morning was a prime example. The rain snow line tried to creep in from the north but the colder air couldn’t quite make it, so we’re left with a chilly rain through the morning.
KUOW
Winter isn't done with the Pacific Northwest
January might have been a "dud" in terms of typical La Niña winter weather patterns, but Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond says there's plenty more winter ahead. "Looking ahead to February into March, we should have a return of more normal weather and growth in the snowpack," Bond says. "And here's hoping that snowpack comes around, because there's some places that we could use a little bit more."
Groundhog Day 2023: Forget Phil. Here’s what real meteorologists say for the rest of winter in the Lehigh Valley.
The groundhog may call for an early spring or six more weeks of winter. But what would either outcome look like in a season where winter never really got going?. Basically, more of the same. Punxsutawney Phil and Staten Island Chuck can say what they will, but real meteorologists who...
Bitter Cold Saturday Morning in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are seeing a frigid Friday to close out the work week, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict even colder temperatures moving in overnight. To see when we will next see precipitation click here. We are looking at overnight lows in the teens for the valleys and single digits in the mountain towns. […]
After a mild, wet January, what weather can North Carolina expect in February?
(WGHP) – The first month of 2023 ended up being our warmest January in the Piedmont Triad since 2006. Not only was it relatively mild, but January was also soggy with 15 days of a trace or more rainfall recorded at PTI airport. It’s also notable that for the first time since Winter 2019-2020, the […]
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
