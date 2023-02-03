Hampton Roads is no stranger to icy conditions during the winter months – more often than not you’ll hear the Super Doppler 10 Weather Team mention the “rain-snow” line. It’s one of the primary reasons it’s quite difficult to get snow around these parts, and this morning was a prime example. The rain snow line tried to creep in from the north but the colder air couldn’t quite make it, so we’re left with a chilly rain through the morning.

5 DAYS AGO