Delaware State

WTKR

First Warning Forecast: A taste of springtime in February ahead

Our recovery from the early weekend chill began this Sunday, but a more dramatic rebound in temperatures will take hold by midweek as the jetstream pattern will favor several days of well above-normal warmth in the week ahead. Some showery skies over southeastern VA and eastern NC Sunday evening will...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: After the chill a big warmup on the way!

The deep freeze that settled over the area to start the weekend will give way to a warming trend that will quickly build into next week. Temperatures Saturday struggled to get above freezing in many spots, but overnight through Sunday morning will start to usher in a wind shift from the south as that cold ridge of High pressure continues to move to our east.
VIRGINIA STATE
NEWStalk 870

Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
OREGON STATE
fox29.com

Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOWK 13 News

Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
OHIO STATE
abc10.com

Thunderstorms possible across Northern California today

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thunderstorms are possible across portions of Northern California today through this afternoon. Unstable air on the backside of the cold front that passed through overnight Saturday and Sunday is to thank for the chances. The main impacts associated with the storms will be lightning, brief downpours, gusty winds, and pea size hail.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho. The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported. Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Island Park, Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor...
IDAHO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Extreme Cold, Wind Chills at 101 Degrees Below Zero in New England Linked to Climate Change, Researchers Say

According to researchers, climate change may be to blame for the extreme cold that is predicted for New England, with wind chills as low as 101 below zero. Even though January was unusually warm, this coming weekend could bring record-breaking cold to New England, with Mount Washington in New Hampshire experiencing a low of 101 below zero.
CONCORD, NH
WAVY News 10

Winter precipitation and the rain snow line

Hampton Roads is no stranger to icy conditions during the winter months – more often than not you’ll hear the Super Doppler 10 Weather Team mention the “rain-snow” line. It’s one of the primary reasons it’s quite difficult to get snow around these parts, and this morning was a prime example. The rain snow line tried to creep in from the north but the colder air couldn’t quite make it, so we’re left with a chilly rain through the morning.
KUOW

Winter isn't done with the Pacific Northwest

January might have been a "dud" in terms of typical La Niña winter weather patterns, but Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond says there's plenty more winter ahead. "Looking ahead to February into March, we should have a return of more normal weather and growth in the snowpack," Bond says. "And here's hoping that snowpack comes around, because there's some places that we could use a little bit more."
WASHINGTON STATE

