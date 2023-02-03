From parades to lights here are 5 things to do in downtown Shreveport this weekend

The Bakowski bridge moves to a Mardi Gras beat and the Texas Tenors share their Emmy-winning sounds. The African-American Parade kicks off Black History Month and The Sandbar gets magical with a Sorcerer’s Stone. All that plus lights, camera and action as the 2023 Film Prize commences right here in our #CoolDowntown.

1. Think the Bakowski Bridge of Lights couldn’t get much more colorful? The changeable LED lights on the bridge now encourage you to ‘Laissez les bons temps rouler’ until Feb. 21 (Fat Tuesday) with the colors of Mardi Gras! Stake out a spot along the Shreveport riverfront to see the display of gold, green and purple on the bridge that spans the historic Red River. When: Nighttime, now until Feb. 21. Where: Shreveport riverfront. Cost: Free. Info: downtownshreveport.com/events

2. The Texas Tenors, recently featured on NBC’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions , are bringing their high-flying melodies to the Strand Theatre. The group has had an impressive few years- releasing 5 studio albums, 2 PBS specials, 4 DVDs, and winning 3 Emmy Awards along the way. All that musical talent will be yours to enjoy this Saturday night. When: Sat., Feb.4, 8 pm. Where: The Strand Theatre, 619 Louisiana Ave. Cost: $30/$57. Info: thestrandtheatre.com

3. For 35 years, the African American Parade has kicked off Black History Month in Shreveport. This year is no different! Once again, the popular parade will feature floats, marching bands, dignitaries and performing groups. It is a fun way to enjoy a sunny Saturday. When: Sat., Feb. 4, 11 am- 3 pm. Where: Common to Milam Street to Market Street and back up Texas Street. Cost: Free. Info: downtownshreveport.com/event-calendar

4. Do you live and breathe Harry Potter? Now’s the chance to make a little money on all that Potter knowledge crammed in your noggin! Monday night, nine weeks of Harry Potter Trivia contests will begin with the winners taking home food, drink, bragging rights and cash. First up is Harry Potter and Sorcerer’s Stone . When: Monday, Feb. 6, 8 pm. Where: The Sand Bar, 415 Spring St. Cost: Free, 21 and older only. Info: Fb/the sand bar

5. It’s February, time to rekindle the flames of creativity for the upcoming Louisiana Film Prize! The Film Prize Kick Off and Afterparty welcomes you back for another year of wildly imaginative short films and all the fun that goes with them. See old friends and make new ones; connect with those who can make your film dreams come true! When: Wed., Feb. 8, 6 pm. Where: Central ARTSTATION, 801 Crockett St. Cost: Free. Info: Fb/louisiana film prize

