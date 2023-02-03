Shreveport's Alana Beard: Why Black History Month 'inspires future generations'

In recognition of February as Black History Month, the USA TODAY Network is highlighting Black athletes and coaches who have positively impacted athletics in North Louisiana.

After recognizing Eddie Robinson last week, we take a look at Shreveport native Alana Beard , who said she celebrates "Black history every day."

“Black History Month is important because it amplifies the significant contributions and sacrifices made by Black individuals throughout history who have shaped our society,” Beard said. “Stories and achievements of excellence always inspire me, and I know it inspires future generations to strive for excellence and positively impact the world – it brings communities together.”

Here are five milestone moments from Beard's career.

Four-time state champion

Beard burst on the scene in Northwest Louisiana in 1996 as a freshman at Southwood High School. She would win four LHSAA Class 5A state titles and post a 144-6 record before signing with Duke.

Wade Trophy winner

In her four years at Duke, Beard was a three-time Associated Press All-American selection, a three-time Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, and she won the Wade Trophy, awarded annually to the best player in women's college basketball, as a senior in the 2003-04 season.

NCAA trailblazer

Beard helped the Blue Devils to a pair of NCAA Final Four appearances while becoming the first NCAA basketball player to surpass 2,600 points, 500 assists and 400 steals over their career.

Professional career

Not only did Beard become a WNBA champion, she was twice named the WNBA’s Defensive Player of the Year and she made four WNBA All-Star teams.

After being selected No. 2 overall by the Washington Mystics in the 2004 draft, Beard fought through some tough injuries and ultimately landed in Los Angeles, where she was a member of the 2016 title-winning team alongside Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike.

Giving back to Louisiana

Since retiring from competitive basketball in 2020, Beard has repeatedly returned to Shreveport to conduct swim lessons for underserved youngsters in the region.

