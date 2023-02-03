Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Wisconsin/Illinois Showdown returns to Beloit International Film Festival for final year
More than a dozen narrative, documentary, and short films make the grade for the Beloit International Film Festival’s final Wisconsin/Illinois showdown. Executive Director Greg Gerard says BIFF wanted to find a way to help some of the smaller filmmakers break into the festival circuit. This is the last year...
HEAR hosting focus groups to improve services in Rock County
Hispanic and Latino residents in Rock County had a difficult time obtaining health services according to 2021 data, and the Health Equity Alliance of Rock County is trying to find ways to help. Rock County Public Health Strategist Christine Gunn says they’ll be holding two focus group sessions, the first...
Friends of Noah partnering with Mounds in Janesville
Friends of Noah Animal Rescue and Mounds Pet Food Warehouse in Janesville are partnering up for People for Pets during the month of February. Friends of Noah Marketing Manager Dawn Espinosa says Mounds has agreed to double donations up to $5,000 and people can either round up when they make a purchase in store or choose a set amount to donate.
Papa Brunk’s Bakery joins Fort Chamber
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Papa Brunk’s Bakery has joined as a new member. According to information released by the chamber, Papa Brunk’s Bakery, 1220 Janesville Ave., No. 700, Fort Atkinson, offers a variety of treats, including: cookies, cakes, cupcakes, donuts, dinner rolls, bread, cheesecake, “pig” ears, cinnamon rolls, bagels, sticky buns, croissants, danishes, and muffins, among others.
At Kozy Nuk in Cottage Grove, find good food and friendly people
Meggan O’Brien, co-owner of the Kozy Nuk Cafe in Cottage Grove, looks over the café’s menu with pride. “You wouldn’t expect to have street tacos at a strip-mall diner,” she said with a laugh. Diners stroll past a painting of pancakes in the window of...
10 Enjoyable Winter Activities in Wisconsin That Cost Zero Dollars
When you live and play in a state that consistently ranks in the top 5 for most brutal winter weather in the United States, you not only have to embrace the cold but find ways to have fun in those freezing temps. If you're looking for something to do and...
Janesville looking for board, commission, and committee volunteers
The city of Janesville has several upcoming vacancies for board, commission, and committee volunteer positions; and they’re looking for people to fill the roles. Assistant to the City Manager Erin Davis says they have openings on the Advisory Committee on Appointments, Alcohol License Advisory Committee, Citizens Board of Review, and the Plan Commission among others.
Craig hosting business program for students
Janesville Craig high school will host a one day program being put on by Wisconsin Business World, which is a program of the WMC foundation. Senior Director Michelle Grajkowski says students will break into small groups and will come up with a new business idea and figure out how they would fund the business and get a product out to market.
Beloit Meals on Wheels hosting open house
Beloit Meals on Wheels is celebrating the move into a new building at 1534 Shore Drive. Executive Director Ellen Wiegand says an open house will take place on March 2nd from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Wiegand says last year 264 clients received about 44,000 meals. Wiegand says Beloit Meals on...
Red Cross encourages people to donate blood
February’s unpredictable winter weather cane cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments. Regional Communication Manager Laura McGuire says that’s why the American Red Cross – Wisconsin likes to show its appreciation. McGuire says people who donate blood in...
Overcoming the clutter: Understanding accumulation and organization
River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. A Dane County food pantry is stepping up to make sure seniors don’t go hungry after Little John’s announced a halt in its operations. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Ahead of the most crucial...
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
Open water on Lake Monona a mystery for lake experts
'You'll never hear me say it's safe:' Dane County official weighs in on Lake Monona's open gap. After a week of very cold temperatures, Madison’s lakes should be completely frozen. But right now, a hard-to-miss gap of open water and thin ice on the southeast side of Lake Monona has some officials worried about those looking to do winter activities on the lake.
Breakwater development one step closer to reality
RACINE — Hovde Properties of Madison is prepared to move forward on the project that will transform what was brownfields on the city’s lakefront to market-rate apartments. However, the developer’s agreement with the city will need to be amended for an additional $3.5 million from TID 14.
Garage fire causes $250,000 in damage to Brooklyn home
A home in Brooklyn sustained an estimated $250,000 in damage due to a garage fire, according to a Brooklyn Fire and EMS Protection District press release. At around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, several 911 callers reported seeing smoke and flames on Stacie Court in the Village of Brooklyn. Two residents of the house–Jeff Vondra and his wife–evacuated and were accounted for.
Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
Janesville League of Women Voters calls attention to VOTE411 website
A non-partisan organization that advocates for informed and active participation in government is making citizens are ready to vote in the upcoming February 21st primary election. Since 2006 the League of Women Voters has provided an online voter guide at VOTE-411-dot-org. Janesville League President Linda Reinhardt says there’s information about...
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week
A growing grocery store chain is set to open at least two new supermarket locations in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more about when and where. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be opening two new grocery store locations in Wisconsin, according to local sources.
Mineral and mining technology manufacturer in Wisconsin ending services, 100+ layoffs
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A mineral and mining technology manufacturer in southcentral Wisconsin has announced the permanent end to its manufacturing and distribution services at its facility. In a letter sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) from Weir Slurry Group, it states that roughly 115 employees...
These Minnesota + Wisconsin Cities Make Top 10 List To Live Without A Car In The US
Don't have a car? Maybe consider moving to a place with great public transportation. A new study is out that ranks major cities in the United States and how easy it is to live in them without owning a car. How the study was put together. The study was done...
