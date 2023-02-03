ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

wclo.com

HEAR hosting focus groups to improve services in Rock County

Hispanic and Latino residents in Rock County had a difficult time obtaining health services according to 2021 data, and the Health Equity Alliance of Rock County is trying to find ways to help. Rock County Public Health Strategist Christine Gunn says they’ll be holding two focus group sessions, the first...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wclo.com

Friends of Noah partnering with Mounds in Janesville

Friends of Noah Animal Rescue and Mounds Pet Food Warehouse in Janesville are partnering up for People for Pets during the month of February. Friends of Noah Marketing Manager Dawn Espinosa says Mounds has agreed to double donations up to $5,000 and people can either round up when they make a purchase in store or choose a set amount to donate.
JANESVILLE, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Papa Brunk’s Bakery joins Fort Chamber

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Papa Brunk’s Bakery has joined as a new member. According to information released by the chamber, Papa Brunk’s Bakery, 1220 Janesville Ave., No. 700, Fort Atkinson, offers a variety of treats, including: cookies, cakes, cupcakes, donuts, dinner rolls, bread, cheesecake, “pig” ears, cinnamon rolls, bagels, sticky buns, croissants, danishes, and muffins, among others.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
wclo.com

Janesville looking for board, commission, and committee volunteers

The city of Janesville has several upcoming vacancies for board, commission, and committee volunteer positions; and they’re looking for people to fill the roles. Assistant to the City Manager Erin Davis says they have openings on the Advisory Committee on Appointments, Alcohol License Advisory Committee, Citizens Board of Review, and the Plan Commission among others.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Craig hosting business program for students

Janesville Craig high school will host a one day program being put on by Wisconsin Business World, which is a program of the WMC foundation. Senior Director Michelle Grajkowski says students will break into small groups and will come up with a new business idea and figure out how they would fund the business and get a product out to market.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Beloit Meals on Wheels hosting open house

Beloit Meals on Wheels is celebrating the move into a new building at 1534 Shore Drive. Executive Director Ellen Wiegand says an open house will take place on March 2nd from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Wiegand says last year 264 clients received about 44,000 meals. Wiegand says Beloit Meals on...
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Red Cross encourages people to donate blood

February’s unpredictable winter weather cane cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments. Regional Communication Manager Laura McGuire says that’s why the American Red Cross – Wisconsin likes to show its appreciation. McGuire says people who donate blood in...
JANESVILLE, WI
tourcounsel.com

East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin

East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel 3000

Open water on Lake Monona a mystery for lake experts

'You'll never hear me say it's safe:' Dane County official weighs in on Lake Monona's open gap. After a week of very cold temperatures, Madison’s lakes should be completely frozen. But right now, a hard-to-miss gap of open water and thin ice on the southeast side of Lake Monona has some officials worried about those looking to do winter activities on the lake.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Breakwater development one step closer to reality

RACINE — Hovde Properties of Madison is prepared to move forward on the project that will transform what was brownfields on the city’s lakefront to market-rate apartments. However, the developer’s agreement with the city will need to be amended for an additional $3.5 million from TID 14.
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Garage fire causes $250,000 in damage to Brooklyn home

A home in Brooklyn sustained an estimated $250,000 in damage due to a garage fire, according to a Brooklyn Fire and EMS Protection District press release. At around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, several 911 callers reported seeing smoke and flames on Stacie Court in the Village of Brooklyn. Two residents of the house–Jeff Vondra and his wife–evacuated and were accounted for.
BROOKLYN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Janesville League of Women Voters calls attention to VOTE411 website

A non-partisan organization that advocates for informed and active participation in government is making citizens are ready to vote in the upcoming February 21st primary election. Since 2006 the League of Women Voters has provided an online voter guide at VOTE-411-dot-org. Janesville League President Linda Reinhardt says there’s information about...

