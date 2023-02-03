ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WBEC AM

What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?

Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Arctic Air Slowly Leaving New England

The arctic air is slowly leaving New England and temperatures keep rising Saturday afternoon into the night. And lovers of the full moon will be able to appreciate the sky before more clouds fill in. Subzero wind chills will remain Saturday evening for the north country, but we’ll watch for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

What the Steam Devil? 5 Crazy Things We Saw in New England's Cold Snap

New England experienced record-breaking cold as arctic air swept into the region Friday and Saturday, dropping temperatures below zero for millions. Here are some of the most amazing weather phenomena we saw in New England during this arctic blast. Steam Devil. The meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Burlington...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Updated 11:45 PM: Strong winds causing scattered power outages, ocean effect snow possible on outer Cape

CAPE COD – Winds gusting as high as 63 MPH in West Falmouth are causing a variety of issues across the Cape Friday evening. 568 customers are without lights and heat in Falmouth. 366 customers in Eastham are also without power and heat as of this report. Eastham Police report a power line down on Route 6 by Arnold’s Clam Shack. Several other reports of downed trees or large limbs have been reported.
FALMOUTH, MA
wror.com

Which Massachusetts City Had The Coldest Windchill?

The extreme cold last night combined with wicked winds teamed up to deliver STUNNING wind chill temperatures this morning. Here were some of the readings posted this morning to social media by the National Weather Service. Andover -37 Boston -30 Dedham -25 Falmouth -27 Framingham -16 Gloucester -34 Haverhill -42...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts weather: Polar vortex to end with temperatures in the 40s

Residents across Massachusetts and New England more generally may feel some weather-related whiplash in the next 24 hours. A historic Arctic outbreak that brought dangerous windchills of 25 to 50 degrees below zero to the Northeast early Saturday may end overnight Sunday with a dramatic rise in temperatures, with highs climbing to the 40s, according to the National Weather Service.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday

BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Milder Air Returns on Sunday After Record Cold

After record cold, milder air makes a quick return on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy and high temperatures will be well into the middle 40’s. Sunday Night is mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows in the lower and middle 30’s. On Monday a few more clouds...
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border

Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
ENFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy