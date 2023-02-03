Read full article on original website
Blizzard of '78: Monday Marks 45 Years Since Historic Storm Wreaked Havoc on New England
Forty five years later, the Northeast Blizzard of 1978 continues to live on in infamy as one of the most intense winter storms to ever strike New England, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and towering snowfall totals, which left the region paralyzed for over a week. The blizzard hit the...
What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
FIRST ALERT: Arctic Air Slowly Leaving New England
The arctic air is slowly leaving New England and temperatures keep rising Saturday afternoon into the night. And lovers of the full moon will be able to appreciate the sky before more clouds fill in. Subzero wind chills will remain Saturday evening for the north country, but we’ll watch for...
What the Steam Devil? 5 Crazy Things We Saw in New England's Cold Snap
New England experienced record-breaking cold as arctic air swept into the region Friday and Saturday, dropping temperatures below zero for millions. Here are some of the most amazing weather phenomena we saw in New England during this arctic blast. Steam Devil. The meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Burlington...
Updated 11:45 PM: Strong winds causing scattered power outages, ocean effect snow possible on outer Cape
CAPE COD – Winds gusting as high as 63 MPH in West Falmouth are causing a variety of issues across the Cape Friday evening. 568 customers are without lights and heat in Falmouth. 366 customers in Eastham are also without power and heat as of this report. Eastham Police report a power line down on Route 6 by Arnold’s Clam Shack. Several other reports of downed trees or large limbs have been reported.
Which Massachusetts City Had The Coldest Windchill?
The extreme cold last night combined with wicked winds teamed up to deliver STUNNING wind chill temperatures this morning. Here were some of the readings posted this morning to social media by the National Weather Service. Andover -37 Boston -30 Dedham -25 Falmouth -27 Framingham -16 Gloucester -34 Haverhill -42...
Massachusetts weather: Polar vortex to end with temperatures in the 40s
Residents across Massachusetts and New England more generally may feel some weather-related whiplash in the next 24 hours. A historic Arctic outbreak that brought dangerous windchills of 25 to 50 degrees below zero to the Northeast early Saturday may end overnight Sunday with a dramatic rise in temperatures, with highs climbing to the 40s, according to the National Weather Service.
LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday
BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
Over 19,000 Without Power as Temps Hit Historic Lows in New England
As a deep freeze continues to impact New England on Saturday morning, thousands of customers were in the dark across the region, although the number of outages was decreased between Friday night and early Saturday morning. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m.,...
Massachusetts power outages: Thousands without electricity amid polar vortex
As the ongoing polar vortex continued to bring subzero temperatures and dangerous windchills to Massachusetts on Saturday, thousands of people remained without power throughout the Bay State. There were 5,966 total power outages reported in the commonwealth as of around 8:35 a.m. Saturday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s...
Power outages, damage reported as strong winds sweep through
A portion of Phenix Avenue in Cranston is shut down after a tree fell onto a power line.
Milder Air Returns on Sunday After Record Cold
After record cold, milder air makes a quick return on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy and high temperatures will be well into the middle 40’s. Sunday Night is mostly cloudy and not as cold. Lows in the lower and middle 30’s. On Monday a few more clouds...
School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts
As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday nigh…
Power outages reported across Massachusetts due to high winds
National Grid is closely monitoring the forecast and will have crews on standby for the weekend.
Arctic Blast Sets Weather Records, Including New Lowest US Wind Chill in NH
New England experienced record-breaking cold as arctic air swept into the region Friday and Saturday, dropping temperatures below zero for millions. One place laid a claim for coldest in New England: Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire's White Mountains, which made history nationwide. As of about 3 p.m. Friday, the...
Fire departments urge people to check properties for water leaks as thaw begins
CAPE COD – As the thaw begins, local fire departments are literally being flooded with calls for burst pipes. Officials are specifically asking people to check businesses that have been closed and seasonal residences. Some of the statements from local FDs:. Yarmouth: This cold snap has already affected many...
Massachusetts Will See Something This Weekend We Haven’t Seen Since 2016–What Is It?
If you're anything like me, Berkshire County residents, you probably have trouble remembering things that took place over a week ago or so. Is there any chance that you remember anything specific from the winter of 2016?. More specifically, right around Valentine's Day 2016? Something happened right around the so-called...
