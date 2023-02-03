Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Tecno Phantom V Fold shows its design in a hands-on video
The Tecno Phantom V Fold appeared in live images quite recently, though it was covered by a case. Well, now, the Tecno Phantom V Fold surfaced in a hands-on video, giving us a proper look at its design. The Tecno Phantom V Fold appears in a hands-on video. This device...
Android Headlines
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 passes the FCC as global launch draws closer
OnePlus has a major hardware launch event coming up this week. The event on Tuesday, February 7, will see the company unveil the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R flagship smartphones, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds, and a new TV. We already know a lot about these devices thanks to official announcements in China as well as leaks and rumors. The upcoming pair of TWS earbuds has now appeared on the FCC website on its way to global launch.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Note 20 kicks off Samsung's February 2023 security update
Samsung is at it again. The world’s No. 1 smartphone vendor has started rolling out the February 2023 Android security patch to its Galaxy devices before Google details the new patch. The latest security update is currently available for the Galaxy Note 20 series, with other eligible Galaxy devices to follow soon.
Android Headlines
iPhone 16 Ultra may stand above the 'Pro' line as the priciest model
The iPhone 16 Ultra may arrive next year, but not as a renamed ‘Pro Max’ model, this device may stand above the ‘Pro’ and ‘Pro Max’ as the company’s priciest and most premium model. As many of you know, Apple is rumored to...
Android Headlines
January update available for Galaxy S10 & S20 FE 5G in the US
Samsung‘s January 2023 security update is available for a host of Galaxy smartphones in the US. The new security release is rolling out to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. These phones have already picked up the latest SMR (Security Maintenance Release) in most markets. It patches more than 70 security vulnerabilities, the vast majority of which were labeled “high-severity” issues by Google and Samsung.
Android Headlines
Google Fi supports eSIM on Galaxy S23 & more Samsung devices
Samsung‘s newly-launched Galaxy S23 phones support eSIM on Google Fi. The carrier is also offering the functionality on a host of other Samsung flagships, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Google Fi...
Android Headlines
Nothing Phone (2) specs & launch timeline tipped
Nothing recently confirmed that its next handset, the Nothing Phone (2), will be coming to the US. Well, now a tipster shared some information about the Nothing Phone (2), including some of its specs, and a launch timeline. This report actually comes from MySmartPrice, who claims that the info is...
Android Headlines
Tablet sales declined 'sharply' in 2022
If you bought a tablet during lockdown, chances are that it’s in your closet now. After the tablet market’s second wind a few years ago, it’s back on the fall, it seems. A new report from IDC states that tablet shipments showed a decline in 2022. During...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 phones use Lightroom as default RAW photo editor
Samsung has teamed up with Adobe to exclusively use its Lightroom software to handle RAW images on Galaxy S23 phones. This partnership makes the new Galaxy flagships the ideal tool for advanced smartphone photography enthusiasts and pros. Most of us usually capture photos in JPEG format on our smartphones. They...
Android Headlines
Best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
The Galaxy S23 Plus is the forgotten-middle child of the Galaxy S23 series, as was the case with the S22 series last year. But it is still a really good option for those that want a larger phone, with better battery life, but don’t necessarily need a S Pen or a larger display like what the Ultra provides. So those that did buy the Galaxy S23 Plus, you’re going to want to check out this buyers guide. This has every accessory that you might want to pick up for your new Galaxy S23 Plus.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Buds 2 update improves wireless charging
Samsung has released a new update for the Galaxy Buds 2. It’s a relatively small update with some charging-related improvements in tow. The TWS (true wireless) earbuds don’t seem to be getting any new features or other user-facing changes. As of this writing, the Galaxy Buds 2 is...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 phones don't support Seamless Updates
Samsung continues to skip Seamless Updates support on its Galaxy smartphones. The years-old Android feature isn’t available on the newly-launched Galaxy S23 series. Most other Android OEMs have already adopted the feature, which enables uninterrupted software updates. The Galaxy S23 series debuted last week with substantial hardware and software...
Android Headlines
Microsoft reportedly plans to integrate ChatGPT in Bing
According to 9to5google, Microsoft wants to take a step forward with ChatGPT and add it to its search engine Bing. Relying on ChatGPT capabilities, Microsoft can turn Bing into a fierce rival of Google and gain a share of the search market. ChatGPT is the latest buzzword in technology that...
Android Headlines
Meta was scraping user data for years while publicly condemning it
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has found itself amidst another controversy, as the social media giant was caught in a hypocritical act of publicly condemning data scraping while secretly paying a contractor to scrape data from other websites. As reported by Bloomberg, the unexpected revelation came to light when Meta sued the Israel-based data collection company, Bright Data, for harvesting and selling information from Facebook and Instagram.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung launched its brand new flagship smartphone series quite recently, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the cream of the crop. So, it makes sense to compare it with the most powerful phones from the Galaxy S22 series, right? That’s exactly what we’ll do here. We’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Do note that we didn’t use for the Galaxy S23 Ultra for long at this point, but we do have enough information for this comparison. Just note that this is not any form of a review or anything. As per usual, our full review will be published on the site in the near future.
