Piracy and account sharing have been the two biggest revenue killers for the best streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Disney+. In the last few years, we've seen Netflix take a hard stand against account sharing and dabbling with countermeasures to limit the practice. Those efforts are getting more and more serious, and while we've known that change is coming, it's been unclear exactly how this clampdown would look. We're now starting to get our first sense of these restrictions, as Netflix shares its device-blocking strategy for shared accounts.

4 DAYS AGO