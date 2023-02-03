Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
What is Samsung's Studio Mode?
Samsung just announced its new series of powerful windows-powered Galaxy Books. The Galaxy Book 3 series of Windows computers boast a host of powerful and exciting features. One such feature is called Studio Mode. This mode is designed for people who typically make video calls for their meetings. But, what is Studio Mode, and should you use it? Let’s dive into it.
Android Headlines
Ulefone Armor 17 Pro rugged phone offers truly fast 66W charging
The Ulefone Armor 17 Pro is one of Ulefone’s newest handsets, and it comes with truly fast 66W charging. The company even released a YouTube video now to demonstrate its charging. The video is quite straightforward. It has a duration of less than a minute, and it essentially shows...
Android Headlines
Samsung's new Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor goes up for sale
Samsung’s latest gaming monitor, the Odyssey OLED G8, is now up for sale in the US, and it promises to be a standout option for consumers. Samsung announced the monitor back during IFA last year as one of its latest gaming monitor offerings to come. Although it was initially set to launch sometime in Q4 of 2022.
Android Headlines
Samsung Pass is now available for Windows 10/11 PCs
Samsung‘s password manager app Samsung Pass is now available for Windows PCs. Users with a compatible computer can download the app from the Microsoft Store. It requires Windows 10 version 1903 or higher, or Windows 11. Your computer must also boast TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0 or higher, and support Windows Hello. The latter is Microsoft’s biometric authentication service. It lets you sign in by scanning your face, fingerprint, or iris along with a PIN.
Android Headlines
Google Fi supports eSIM on Galaxy S23 & more Samsung devices
Samsung‘s newly-launched Galaxy S23 phones support eSIM on Google Fi. The carrier is also offering the functionality on a host of other Samsung flagships, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Google Fi...
Ring Video Doorbell 3 is down to the lowest price ever right now
Ring Video Doorbells are in a unique position in the smart home market. Not only is Ring responsible for the popularity of video doorbells, but it’s also still the market leader. There’s plenty of competition around these days, but nothing can match the simplicity and versatility of Ring’s lineup. Devices like the Ring Video Doorbell 3 are perfect examples of why Ring is still the best in the business.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Note 20 kicks off Samsung's February 2023 security update
Samsung is at it again. The world’s No. 1 smartphone vendor has started rolling out the February 2023 Android security patch to its Galaxy devices before Google details the new patch. The latest security update is currently available for the Galaxy Note 20 series, with other eligible Galaxy devices to follow soon.
Netflix explains exactly how it's going to ruin everyone's account-sharing good time
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Piracy and account sharing have been the two biggest revenue killers for the best streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Disney+. In the last few years, we've seen Netflix take a hard stand against account sharing and dabbling with countermeasures to limit the practice. Those efforts are getting more and more serious, and while we've known that change is coming, it's been unclear exactly how this clampdown would look. We're now starting to get our first sense of these restrictions, as Netflix shares its device-blocking strategy for shared accounts.
game-news24.com
The iPad 10-2022: Apples new commutable tablet finally drops in price during sales
The tenth generation of the iPad has appeared at Apple in recent months. This tablet looks better and brings some new additions. Its price is a lot high, but if the model doesn’t look good, you can save money by just a few hundred euros. Like many iPhones, the...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 phones use Lightroom as default RAW photo editor
Samsung has teamed up with Adobe to exclusively use its Lightroom software to handle RAW images on Galaxy S23 phones. This partnership makes the new Galaxy flagships the ideal tool for advanced smartphone photography enthusiasts and pros. Most of us usually capture photos in JPEG format on our smartphones. They...
Android Headlines
Galaxy Buds 2 update improves wireless charging
Samsung has released a new update for the Galaxy Buds 2. It’s a relatively small update with some charging-related improvements in tow. The TWS (true wireless) earbuds don’t seem to be getting any new features or other user-facing changes. As of this writing, the Galaxy Buds 2 is...
Android Headlines
Best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
The Galaxy S23 Plus is the forgotten-middle child of the Galaxy S23 series, as was the case with the S22 series last year. But it is still a really good option for those that want a larger phone, with better battery life, but don’t necessarily need a S Pen or a larger display like what the Ultra provides. So those that did buy the Galaxy S23 Plus, you’re going to want to check out this buyers guide. This has every accessory that you might want to pick up for your new Galaxy S23 Plus.
Android Headlines
Save $10 on the Chromecast with Google TV
Amazon is knocking $10 off of both models of the Chromecast with Google TV, right now. Both of which are still in stock. These are also the prices we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. Chromecast with Google TV (HD) – $19 (reg. $29) Chromceast with...
Android Headlines
Instagram may soon have paid varification
Instagram is always adding on new features and changes, but you can’t expect all of them to be accepted. According to a new leak from Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram might be working on bringing a paid verification program. If sounds familiar, then you were there for Twitter’s drama surrounding the...
Android Headlines
Meta was scraping user data for years while publicly condemning it
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has found itself amidst another controversy, as the social media giant was caught in a hypocritical act of publicly condemning data scraping while secretly paying a contractor to scrape data from other websites. As reported by Bloomberg, the unexpected revelation came to light when Meta sued the Israel-based data collection company, Bright Data, for harvesting and selling information from Facebook and Instagram.
Digital Trends
A rare Disney Plus deal just started — get it while you can
It’s not often that we see Disney Plus deals but there’s an exciting one right now. For both new and eligible returning Disney Plus subscribers in the US, they can get three months of Disney+ Basic — the ad-supported tier — for just $7 per month. After the initial three-month period, the subscription auto-renews at the current monthly retail price of $8 per month until you cancel it. An ideal chance to enjoy the delights of Disney Plus for less, hit the sign up button below or read on while we take you through what it has to offer.
Android Headlines
The Galaxy S23 comes with the Game Optimizing Service toggle
Samsung officially revealed the Galaxy S23 this week and it’s been discovered that the phone still comes with a Game Optimizing Service toggle. As spotted by Android Authority, you can find the toggle within the Game Booster Labs. Which is a menu where users can find experimental features. Though it is worth noting this is the only feature in there and there’s no indication Samsung plans to add more.
Best online clearance deals at Walmart in February 2023: Save up to 65% on tech, home, kitchen and more
Looking for a great deal? Then you need to check out Walmart's clearance section in February 2023.There are a ton of online clearance deals to shop at Walmart this week. You can score a new laptop or mountain bike for a great price, along with savings on plenty more top-selling products you'll actually use. For a limited time, you can get these great online clearance items for up to 65% off -- while they last. Here are all the top Walmart online clearance deals available to shop right now. ...
Android Headlines
Google Chrome Picture-in-Picture mode is getting more useful
While watching a video in the Chrome browser, some users rely on the picture-in-picture mode. This helps them leave the page where the video is playing whilst still watching the video. A small window pops up at the corner of the screen displaying the video while the viewer gets on with other things.
iOS 16.3 adds lock screen widgets to classic iPhone wallpapers
IOS 16 unveiled a revamped Lock Screen to users. With that, it’s possible to add different widgets and font styles in multiple wallpapers for your iPhone. But, for reasons unknown, Apple didn’t let users add these widgets in classic iPhone wallpapers. With iOS 16.3, fortunately, that changed. According...
Comments / 0