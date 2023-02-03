ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

See all fall nominees for the Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns High School Sports Awards June 6 at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center

By The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFubK_0kbDP8An00

The Daytona Beach News-Journal is proud to display all fall sports nominees for the Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns High School Sports Awards program to be held Tuesday, June 6 at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center. The program is produced with support from Halifax Health.

During this live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the athletes of the year in 28 state-sanctioned sports.

Nominated athletes may RSVP one free ticket for themselves here, thanks to sponsors: CLICK HERE

More information about the show is available here: CLICK HERE

Tickets for the general public will go on sale soon.

The Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns High School Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link. This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s athletic department. More details on that are coming soon.

Here is a full list of fall nominees:

BOYS BOWLING

Jesse Barger, SO, Deland High School

Jeremy Batt, Flagler Palm Coast High School

Sam Martin, SR, Deland High School

Morgan Naydich, SR, Matanzas High School

Tyler Sprague, JR, Deland High School

Jett Walden, JR, Matanzas High School

GIRLS BOWLING

Sofia Allem, SR, Seabreeze High School

Kara Beissel, JR, Seabreeze High School

Madison Kuenning, JR, Seabreeze High School

Emma Pezzullo, JR, Flagler Palm Coast High School

Samantha Powell, JR, Spruce Creek High School

Stacey Spaulding, JR, Seabreeze High SchoolBOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Davis Brown, FR, Ponte Vedra High School

Grant Doherty, Ponte Vedra High School

Jack Dravo, Creekside High School

Nico Fasanelli, Ponte Vedra High School

Hudson Finnochio, Creekside High School

Andrew Gazzoli, SR, Father Lopez Catholic High School

Justin Gilliam, Flagler Palm Coast High School

Jacob Harvey, SR, Creekside High School

Ryan Jones, Pedro Menendez High School

Dillon Mantei, St. Augustine High School

Matt Ryan, Nease High School

Tanner Simonds, FR, Creekside High School

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Cassidy De Young, SO, Flagler Palm Coast High School

Olivia Gardner, New Smyrna Beach High School

Rylan Holmquist, JR, St. Augustine High School

Alyson Johnson, FR, Creekside High School

Kate Lawrence, St. Augustine High School

Olivia Niewald, SR, Spruce Creek High School

Daisy Ross, SO, Ponte Vedra High School

McKenzie Roy, SO, Seabreeze High School

Arianna Roy, SO, Seabreeze High School

Delaney Stephens, Spruce Creek High School

Lauren Vontour, SO, St. Augustine High School

Lindy White, JR, Ponte Vedra High SchoolDEFENSIVE FOOTBALL

Shane Armstrong, SR, Bartram Trail High School

Jake Battillo, SR, Spruce Creek High School

Ashton Bracewell SR, Flagler Palm Coast High School

Jay Brockhaus, SR, Pine Ridge High School

Eli Campbell, SR, Seabreeze High School

Zeke Cromwell, SR, Bartram Trail High School

Sharif Denson, SR, Bartram Trail High School

Elyjah Gilyard, JR, Flagler Palm Coast High School

Cole Hash, JR, Matanzas High School

Rodney Hill, JR, Flagler Palm Coast High School

Benjamin Laurore, SR, Flagler Palm Coast High School

L.J. McCray, JR, Mainland High School

Ramon McCullough, JR, Mainland High School

Zavier Mincey, JR, Mainland High School

Trooper Price, SR, Ponte Vedra High School

Jesse Smith, SR, Spruce Creek High School

M.J. Smokes, JR, Deland High School

Braden Sullivan, SR, New Smyrna Beach High School

OFFENSIVE FOOTBALL

Jacob Akel, SR, Creekside High School

Laython Biddle, JR, Bartram Trail High School

Damarcus Creecy, SR, Mainland High School

Ronahd Duragjati, SR, Creekside High School

Jake Guarnera, JR, Ponte Vedra High School

Ajai Harrell, SR, Mainland High School

Locklan Hewlett, SO, St. Augustine High School

Christian Hudson, SO, Mainland High School

Carl Jenkins, JR, St. Augustine High School

Devonte Lyons, JR, St. Augustine High School

Marcus Mitchell, SO, Flagler Palm Coast High School

T.J. Moore, JR, Deland High School

Marcos Ramos, SR, Bartram Trail High School

James Randle, JR, Mainland High School

Javon Ross, JR, Deland High School

Madden Santiago, JR, Mainland High School

Riley Trujillo, JR, Bartram Trail High School

Elijah Walker, JR, Spruce Creek High School

BOYS GOLF

Brock Blais, SR, Ponte Vedra High School

Carson Brewer, SR, Ponte Vedra High School

Trevor Challice, SO, Matanzas High School

Jackson Clark, SR, Nease High School

Danny Erickson, SR, Ponte Vedra High School

Nolan Harper, JR, Beachside High School

Bryson Hughes, SO, Creekside High School

Mason McKain, SR, New Smyrna Beach High School

Jonah Nacional, FR, Beachside High School

Rohan Singh, SR, Ponte Vedra High School

Camden Smith, SR, Ponte Vedra High School

Brody Stevenson, SR, Bartram Trail High School

GIRLS GOLF

Shanya Arasu, SR, Nease High School

Lauren Barned, FR, Ponte Vedra High School

Amelia Cobb, JR, Seabreeze High School

Nancy Cox, JR, Ponte Vedra High School

Danielle Dailey, FR, St. Joseph's Academy

Riley Fletcher, SO, Seabreeze High School

Alexandra Gazzoli, JR, Matanzas High School

Railenne Nacional, JR, Beachside High School

Vanessa Perry, FR, Spruce Creek High Schol

Maddie Rathjen,, JR, Beachside High School

Helena Rios, SR Bartram Trail High School

Eden Tsouklaris, SR, Father Lopez Catholic High School

BOYS SWIMMING

Aiden Gaines, Flagler Palm Coast High School

Brandon Gear, SO, Nease High School

Matthew Koziol, SR, Nease High School

Jack Mainville, SO, St. Augustine High School

Peter Manelis, Beachside High School

Ryan McAnallen, Pedro Menendez High School

Rich Nguyen, SR, Nease High School

Caleb Orchard, Seabreeze High School

Raymond Prosinski, Bartram Trail High School

Dylan Ramos, Nease High School

Aaron Storlie, JR, Nease High School

Joseph Wyatt, Nease High School

GIRLS SWIMMING

Annabelle Adams, JR, Ponte Vedra High School

Olivia Copland, SR, Ponte Vedra High School

Charlotte Driesse, SO, Nease High School

Sophie Fox, FR, Ponte Vedra High School

Haylee Hite, Beachside High School

Olivia Moore, Nease High School

Natalie Padgett, SR, Nease High School

Kate Pelot, Ponte Vedra High School

Olivia Riegler, FR, Beachside High School

MaryAgnes Smith, Ponte Vedra High School

Annie Wohlgemuth, SR, Ponte Vedra High School

Penelope Zarczynski, SO, Ponte Vedra High School

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Eden Anderson, SR, New Smyrna Beach High School

Jalynn Brown, SR, New Smyrna Beach High School

Alyssa Kornegay, JR, New Smyrna Beach High School

Sydney Moses, Matanzas High School

Jenna Otts, Bartram Trail High School

Tyler Patterson, SR, Creekside High School

Maddie Peterson, SR, New Smyrna Beach High School

Ella Pringle, SO, Deland High School

Jessica Shattles, SR, Ponte Vedra High School

Taylor Timko, JR, Father Lopez Catholic High School

Kathryn Touzet, SR, St. Augustine High School

Zeta Washington, SR, Ponte Vedra High School

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Volleyball PRO

DeLand, February 06 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The St Malachy School volleyball team will have a game with DeLand-Weldon High School on February 06, 2023, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
DELAND, FL
leesburg-news.com

South Lake Hospital official named charter board member at Lake Technical College

Lake Technical College has announced its newest Charter Board member, Bonnie Onofre, who currently serves as the Chief Nursing Officer at South Lake Hospital and Assistant Vice-President for Orlando Health. In this role, she oversees the development and implementation of strategic planning processes for nursing across the hospital’s continuum of care. Before joining Orlando Health, she served in various leadership roles throughout her nursing career and had adjunct faculty positions teaching in undergraduate and graduate nursing programs at Mansfield University, Mansfield, Pennsylvania. Before relocating to Florida, Onofre was also a volunteer Board member at several non-profit organizations. Her experiences in both academic and health care related positions has helped to guide her vision of community partnerships to meet growing workforce needs within healthcare and the business community.
CLERMONT, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing Florida girl believed to be headed to Orlando with unknown man: deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered teenage girl. Aliyah Williams, 14, was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch, located on N Highway 301 in Citra. Deputies believe she is headed south to Orlando with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle.
ORLANDO, FL
knightnews.com

UCF aerospace engineering student top 5 in Miss Universe

Ashley Cariño, a current UCF student with a focus on aerospace engineering, also was just in the top 5 contenders of the 71st Miss Universe competition. Over the weekend of January 14th, Cariño placed 5th after competing successfully across multiple rounds in the pageant. Cariño, who was born...
ORLANDO, FL
actionnews5.com

Janitor, 72, gets accidentally locked in holding cell for 3 nights

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - A 72-year-old janitor spent three nights without food after she ended up accidentally locked inside of an inmate holding cell at a Florida courthouse. Libia Vargas De Dinas, 72, was recovering at the hospital after a weekend locked in the Orange County Courthouse, where she...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO, SJSO Agriculture Deputies Sworn-in as Special Deputies for Enforcement Capability in Both Counties

BUNNELL, FL – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, FCSO Agriculture/Ranch Deputy First Class Steve Williams and SJSO Agriculture Deputy Mike Pedonti were sworn in to be dually certified in both counties. Both deputies had previously been “lone rangers” patrolling the unique border areas of Flagler Estates, a rural community in Northwest Flagler and Southwest St. Johns County.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Leesburg teacher crowned Ms. Elite Lake County

Brittany Montgomery, an English language teacher at Carver Middle School in Leesburg, was crowned Ms. Elite Lake County last Saturday at the 10th annual Miss Lake County pageant. She was the reigning 2021-2022 Mrs. Lake County. “As one of the older women, it’s my job to help mentor the younger...
LEESBURG, FL
CBS Miami

Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida

MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
MIAMI, FL
WESH

Dozens gather at vigil for Tyre Nichols in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens gathered in Lake Eola Park to remember Tyre Nichols Saturday. The 29-year-old died last month three days after being beaten by police in Memphis. Congressman Maxwell Frost came together with members of the community to honor Nichols. "Today, it's about celebrating his beautiful life," Frost...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Groundbreaking is coming for Historic Oviedo Colored Schools Museum

OVIEDO, Fla. - Happening soon, local leaders will break ground on a restoration project in Seminole County for the Historic Oviedo Colored Schools Museum. "There are two parts to this building - the first part is the original," said Judith Dolores Smith as she walked around the exterior of what is left of the Gabriella Jamestown Colored School. It is the only structure of its kind still standing 92 years later.
OVIEDO, FL
ahsblueandwhite.com

The Macho Man Mark Bennett III

Coming all the way from the warm city of Vero Beach, Florida, into the AHS Blue & White spotlight is Junior Mark Bennett III. “He’s a very intelligent, and kind person, and a good friend who is very talented,” states a close friend of Mark’s, Junior Messiah Martinez. Mark Bennett is a member of the Apopka High School band and is very passionate about it. We decided that he is the student to highlight this time around.
APOPKA, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Miller's Ale House coming to Apopka City Center

The City Center has added another future tenant to its list of businesses coming to Apopka. Miller's Ale House, a well-established Central Florida sports bar/restaurant, announced its intention to add an Apopka location in a Thursday press conference at the Apopka Hilton Garden Inn. The Wisdom Development Group of Peoria,...
APOPKA, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Woman’s Club Hosts Casino Night Fund-Raiser Feb. 25

It’s Casino Night at Flagler Woman’s Club. Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to the organization’s biggest fundraiser ever on Saturday, February 25 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Casino Night event will be held at the Italian American Social Club, 45 N. Old Kings Road in Palm Coast. Information and tickets can be purchased at The Woman’s Club website: flaglerwomansclub.org.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy