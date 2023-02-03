See all fall nominees for the Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns High School Sports Awards June 6 at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center
The Daytona Beach News-Journal is proud to display all fall sports nominees for the Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns High School Sports Awards program to be held Tuesday, June 6 at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center. The program is produced with support from Halifax Health.
During this live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the athletes of the year in 28 state-sanctioned sports.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale soon.
The Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns High School Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link. This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s athletic department. More details on that are coming soon.
Here is a full list of fall nominees:
BOYS BOWLING
Jesse Barger, SO, Deland High School
Jeremy Batt, Flagler Palm Coast High School
Sam Martin, SR, Deland High School
Morgan Naydich, SR, Matanzas High School
Tyler Sprague, JR, Deland High School
Jett Walden, JR, Matanzas High School
GIRLS BOWLING
Sofia Allem, SR, Seabreeze High School
Kara Beissel, JR, Seabreeze High School
Madison Kuenning, JR, Seabreeze High School
Emma Pezzullo, JR, Flagler Palm Coast High School
Samantha Powell, JR, Spruce Creek High School
Stacey Spaulding, JR, Seabreeze High SchoolBOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Davis Brown, FR, Ponte Vedra High School
Grant Doherty, Ponte Vedra High School
Jack Dravo, Creekside High School
Nico Fasanelli, Ponte Vedra High School
Hudson Finnochio, Creekside High School
Andrew Gazzoli, SR, Father Lopez Catholic High School
Justin Gilliam, Flagler Palm Coast High School
Jacob Harvey, SR, Creekside High School
Ryan Jones, Pedro Menendez High School
Dillon Mantei, St. Augustine High School
Matt Ryan, Nease High School
Tanner Simonds, FR, Creekside High School
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Cassidy De Young, SO, Flagler Palm Coast High School
Olivia Gardner, New Smyrna Beach High School
Rylan Holmquist, JR, St. Augustine High School
Alyson Johnson, FR, Creekside High School
Kate Lawrence, St. Augustine High School
Olivia Niewald, SR, Spruce Creek High School
Daisy Ross, SO, Ponte Vedra High School
McKenzie Roy, SO, Seabreeze High School
Arianna Roy, SO, Seabreeze High School
Delaney Stephens, Spruce Creek High School
Lauren Vontour, SO, St. Augustine High School
Lindy White, JR, Ponte Vedra High SchoolDEFENSIVE FOOTBALL
Shane Armstrong, SR, Bartram Trail High School
Jake Battillo, SR, Spruce Creek High School
Ashton Bracewell SR, Flagler Palm Coast High School
Jay Brockhaus, SR, Pine Ridge High School
Eli Campbell, SR, Seabreeze High School
Zeke Cromwell, SR, Bartram Trail High School
Sharif Denson, SR, Bartram Trail High School
Elyjah Gilyard, JR, Flagler Palm Coast High School
Cole Hash, JR, Matanzas High School
Rodney Hill, JR, Flagler Palm Coast High School
Benjamin Laurore, SR, Flagler Palm Coast High School
L.J. McCray, JR, Mainland High School
Ramon McCullough, JR, Mainland High School
Zavier Mincey, JR, Mainland High School
Trooper Price, SR, Ponte Vedra High School
Jesse Smith, SR, Spruce Creek High School
M.J. Smokes, JR, Deland High School
Braden Sullivan, SR, New Smyrna Beach High School
OFFENSIVE FOOTBALL
Jacob Akel, SR, Creekside High School
Laython Biddle, JR, Bartram Trail High School
Damarcus Creecy, SR, Mainland High School
Ronahd Duragjati, SR, Creekside High School
Jake Guarnera, JR, Ponte Vedra High School
Ajai Harrell, SR, Mainland High School
Locklan Hewlett, SO, St. Augustine High School
Christian Hudson, SO, Mainland High School
Carl Jenkins, JR, St. Augustine High School
Devonte Lyons, JR, St. Augustine High School
Marcus Mitchell, SO, Flagler Palm Coast High School
T.J. Moore, JR, Deland High School
Marcos Ramos, SR, Bartram Trail High School
James Randle, JR, Mainland High School
Javon Ross, JR, Deland High School
Madden Santiago, JR, Mainland High School
Riley Trujillo, JR, Bartram Trail High School
Elijah Walker, JR, Spruce Creek High School
BOYS GOLF
Brock Blais, SR, Ponte Vedra High School
Carson Brewer, SR, Ponte Vedra High School
Trevor Challice, SO, Matanzas High School
Jackson Clark, SR, Nease High School
Danny Erickson, SR, Ponte Vedra High School
Nolan Harper, JR, Beachside High School
Bryson Hughes, SO, Creekside High School
Mason McKain, SR, New Smyrna Beach High School
Jonah Nacional, FR, Beachside High School
Rohan Singh, SR, Ponte Vedra High School
Camden Smith, SR, Ponte Vedra High School
Brody Stevenson, SR, Bartram Trail High School
GIRLS GOLF
Shanya Arasu, SR, Nease High School
Lauren Barned, FR, Ponte Vedra High School
Amelia Cobb, JR, Seabreeze High School
Nancy Cox, JR, Ponte Vedra High School
Danielle Dailey, FR, St. Joseph's Academy
Riley Fletcher, SO, Seabreeze High School
Alexandra Gazzoli, JR, Matanzas High School
Railenne Nacional, JR, Beachside High School
Vanessa Perry, FR, Spruce Creek High Schol
Maddie Rathjen,, JR, Beachside High School
Helena Rios, SR Bartram Trail High School
Eden Tsouklaris, SR, Father Lopez Catholic High School
BOYS SWIMMING
Aiden Gaines, Flagler Palm Coast High School
Brandon Gear, SO, Nease High School
Matthew Koziol, SR, Nease High School
Jack Mainville, SO, St. Augustine High School
Peter Manelis, Beachside High School
Ryan McAnallen, Pedro Menendez High School
Rich Nguyen, SR, Nease High School
Caleb Orchard, Seabreeze High School
Raymond Prosinski, Bartram Trail High School
Dylan Ramos, Nease High School
Aaron Storlie, JR, Nease High School
Joseph Wyatt, Nease High School
GIRLS SWIMMING
Annabelle Adams, JR, Ponte Vedra High School
Olivia Copland, SR, Ponte Vedra High School
Charlotte Driesse, SO, Nease High School
Sophie Fox, FR, Ponte Vedra High School
Haylee Hite, Beachside High School
Olivia Moore, Nease High School
Natalie Padgett, SR, Nease High School
Kate Pelot, Ponte Vedra High School
Olivia Riegler, FR, Beachside High School
MaryAgnes Smith, Ponte Vedra High School
Annie Wohlgemuth, SR, Ponte Vedra High School
Penelope Zarczynski, SO, Ponte Vedra High School
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Eden Anderson, SR, New Smyrna Beach High School
Jalynn Brown, SR, New Smyrna Beach High School
Alyssa Kornegay, JR, New Smyrna Beach High School
Sydney Moses, Matanzas High School
Jenna Otts, Bartram Trail High School
Tyler Patterson, SR, Creekside High School
Maddie Peterson, SR, New Smyrna Beach High School
Ella Pringle, SO, Deland High School
Jessica Shattles, SR, Ponte Vedra High School
Taylor Timko, JR, Father Lopez Catholic High School
Kathryn Touzet, SR, St. Augustine High School
Zeta Washington, SR, Ponte Vedra High School
