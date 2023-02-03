See all fall nominees for the Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns High School Sports Awards June 6 at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center

The Daytona Beach News-Journal is proud to display all fall sports nominees for the Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns High School Sports Awards program to be held Tuesday, June 6 at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center. The program is produced with support from Halifax Health.

During this live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the athletes of the year in 28 state-sanctioned sports.

Nominated athletes may RSVP one free ticket for themselves here, thanks to sponsors:

More information about the show is available here:

The Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns High School Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Last year’s show can still be viewed online at this link. This year, one school from the area will win a $1,000 donation to its school’s athletic department. More details on that are coming soon.

Here is a full list of fall nominees:

BOYS BOWLING

Jesse Barger, SO, Deland High School

Jeremy Batt, Flagler Palm Coast High School

Sam Martin, SR, Deland High School

Morgan Naydich, SR, Matanzas High School

Tyler Sprague, JR, Deland High School

Jett Walden, JR, Matanzas High School

GIRLS BOWLING

Sofia Allem, SR, Seabreeze High School

Kara Beissel, JR, Seabreeze High School

Madison Kuenning, JR, Seabreeze High School

Emma Pezzullo, JR, Flagler Palm Coast High School

Samantha Powell, JR, Spruce Creek High School

Stacey Spaulding, JR, Seabreeze High SchoolBOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Davis Brown, FR, Ponte Vedra High School

Grant Doherty, Ponte Vedra High School

Jack Dravo, Creekside High School

Nico Fasanelli, Ponte Vedra High School

Hudson Finnochio, Creekside High School

Andrew Gazzoli, SR, Father Lopez Catholic High School

Justin Gilliam, Flagler Palm Coast High School

Jacob Harvey, SR, Creekside High School

Ryan Jones, Pedro Menendez High School

Dillon Mantei, St. Augustine High School

Matt Ryan, Nease High School

Tanner Simonds, FR, Creekside High School

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Cassidy De Young, SO, Flagler Palm Coast High School

Olivia Gardner, New Smyrna Beach High School

Rylan Holmquist, JR, St. Augustine High School

Alyson Johnson, FR, Creekside High School

Kate Lawrence, St. Augustine High School

Olivia Niewald, SR, Spruce Creek High School

Daisy Ross, SO, Ponte Vedra High School

McKenzie Roy, SO, Seabreeze High School

Arianna Roy, SO, Seabreeze High School

Delaney Stephens, Spruce Creek High School

Lauren Vontour, SO, St. Augustine High School

Lindy White, JR, Ponte Vedra High SchoolDEFENSIVE FOOTBALL

Shane Armstrong, SR, Bartram Trail High School

Jake Battillo, SR, Spruce Creek High School

Ashton Bracewell SR, Flagler Palm Coast High School

Jay Brockhaus, SR, Pine Ridge High School

Eli Campbell, SR, Seabreeze High School

Zeke Cromwell, SR, Bartram Trail High School

Sharif Denson, SR, Bartram Trail High School

Elyjah Gilyard, JR, Flagler Palm Coast High School

Cole Hash, JR, Matanzas High School

Rodney Hill, JR, Flagler Palm Coast High School

Benjamin Laurore, SR, Flagler Palm Coast High School

L.J. McCray, JR, Mainland High School

Ramon McCullough, JR, Mainland High School

Zavier Mincey, JR, Mainland High School

Trooper Price, SR, Ponte Vedra High School

Jesse Smith, SR, Spruce Creek High School

M.J. Smokes, JR, Deland High School

Braden Sullivan, SR, New Smyrna Beach High School

OFFENSIVE FOOTBALL

Jacob Akel, SR, Creekside High School

Laython Biddle, JR, Bartram Trail High School

Damarcus Creecy, SR, Mainland High School

Ronahd Duragjati, SR, Creekside High School

Jake Guarnera, JR, Ponte Vedra High School

Ajai Harrell, SR, Mainland High School

Locklan Hewlett, SO, St. Augustine High School

Christian Hudson, SO, Mainland High School

Carl Jenkins, JR, St. Augustine High School

Devonte Lyons, JR, St. Augustine High School

Marcus Mitchell, SO, Flagler Palm Coast High School

T.J. Moore, JR, Deland High School

Marcos Ramos, SR, Bartram Trail High School

James Randle, JR, Mainland High School

Javon Ross, JR, Deland High School

Madden Santiago, JR, Mainland High School

Riley Trujillo, JR, Bartram Trail High School

Elijah Walker, JR, Spruce Creek High School

BOYS GOLF

Brock Blais, SR, Ponte Vedra High School

Carson Brewer, SR, Ponte Vedra High School

Trevor Challice, SO, Matanzas High School

Jackson Clark, SR, Nease High School

Danny Erickson, SR, Ponte Vedra High School

Nolan Harper, JR, Beachside High School

Bryson Hughes, SO, Creekside High School

Mason McKain, SR, New Smyrna Beach High School

Jonah Nacional, FR, Beachside High School

Rohan Singh, SR, Ponte Vedra High School

Camden Smith, SR, Ponte Vedra High School

Brody Stevenson, SR, Bartram Trail High School

GIRLS GOLF

Shanya Arasu, SR, Nease High School

Lauren Barned, FR, Ponte Vedra High School

Amelia Cobb, JR, Seabreeze High School

Nancy Cox, JR, Ponte Vedra High School

Danielle Dailey, FR, St. Joseph's Academy

Riley Fletcher, SO, Seabreeze High School

Alexandra Gazzoli, JR, Matanzas High School

Railenne Nacional, JR, Beachside High School

Vanessa Perry, FR, Spruce Creek High Schol

Maddie Rathjen,, JR, Beachside High School

Helena Rios, SR Bartram Trail High School

Eden Tsouklaris, SR, Father Lopez Catholic High School

BOYS SWIMMING

Aiden Gaines, Flagler Palm Coast High School

Brandon Gear, SO, Nease High School

Matthew Koziol, SR, Nease High School

Jack Mainville, SO, St. Augustine High School

Peter Manelis, Beachside High School

Ryan McAnallen, Pedro Menendez High School

Rich Nguyen, SR, Nease High School

Caleb Orchard, Seabreeze High School

Raymond Prosinski, Bartram Trail High School

Dylan Ramos, Nease High School

Aaron Storlie, JR, Nease High School

Joseph Wyatt, Nease High School

GIRLS SWIMMING

Annabelle Adams, JR, Ponte Vedra High School

Olivia Copland, SR, Ponte Vedra High School

Charlotte Driesse, SO, Nease High School

Sophie Fox, FR, Ponte Vedra High School

Haylee Hite, Beachside High School

Olivia Moore, Nease High School

Natalie Padgett, SR, Nease High School

Kate Pelot, Ponte Vedra High School

Olivia Riegler, FR, Beachside High School

MaryAgnes Smith, Ponte Vedra High School

Annie Wohlgemuth, SR, Ponte Vedra High School

Penelope Zarczynski, SO, Ponte Vedra High School

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Eden Anderson, SR, New Smyrna Beach High School

Jalynn Brown, SR, New Smyrna Beach High School

Alyssa Kornegay, JR, New Smyrna Beach High School

Sydney Moses, Matanzas High School

Jenna Otts, Bartram Trail High School

Tyler Patterson, SR, Creekside High School

Maddie Peterson, SR, New Smyrna Beach High School

Ella Pringle, SO, Deland High School

Jessica Shattles, SR, Ponte Vedra High School

Taylor Timko, JR, Father Lopez Catholic High School

Kathryn Touzet, SR, St. Augustine High School

Zeta Washington, SR, Ponte Vedra High School