ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Survey pushes for greater focus on teacher recruitment and retention amid shortages

By Nika Schoonover
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEjdj_0kbDP2sR00

Illinois schools are still grappling with a teacher shortage that seems to only be getting worse, a recent survey by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools shows.

Over 30% of posted teacher, special education and support staff (e.g., school counselors) positions went unfilled or were filled with a less-than-qualified hire. In the six years IARSS has conducted the survey, that’s the highest percentage of un/underfilled positions reported. In total, 2,728 teachers, special education and support staff positions were un/underfilled.

This mirrors the state’s own data, which shows Illinois’ teacher shortage is at the highest level of the last five years. More than 5,300 classroom positions, including administrative and support personnel, went unfilled in 2022, according to the Illinois State Board of Education.

As a result, teachers often have to absorb unsupervised students into their existing classes or fill in for subject areas in which they have no background.

“No matter how much we’re trying, we’re not filling all the positions and the ones we are filling are people who aren’t necessarily qualified to teach what their assignment is,” IARSS President Mark Klaisner said in a recent interview.

The IARSS, a trade group for public officials who serve as an intermediary between local school districts and the Illinois State Board of Education, has surveyed nearly 700 school districts about the teacher shortage crisis for the past six years. But this year’s survey focused more intently on short- and long-term solutions proposed by school districts statewide.

According to their 2022 survey, 68 percent of districts reported fewer teacher applicants than the prior year. And 45 percent of districts reported the shortage had worsened from the previous year.

Klaisner said everyone involved in education needs to be heard when considering policy changes, as problems with teacher recruitment and retention have different causal mixes in different parts of the state.

“There are lots of people working on how to come to solutions,” he said. “Some of it is related to money but a lot is related to reestablishing the teaching profession and, whatever that takes, we need to work with higher ed, we need to work with early childhood and everywhere in between.”

One area of focus, Klaisner said, is improving the pipeline between education institutions and Illinois’ K-12 schools by starting educator recruitment earlier. That could include programs that allow middle schoolers to shadow teachers.

Other policy recommendations in the IARSS report include making college more affordable for prospective educators and increasing the pool of substitute teachers.

Improving the pipeline

The report emphasized the importance of making the teaching profession more desirable for prospective educators, outlining policy recommendations that would lessen financial burdens and encourage greater diversity.

Along with job shadowing programs, he advocated for dual credit programs that allow students to earn some college credit while in high school.

“We need to look for expedited routes that are going to be less expensive,” Klaisner said.

The report also calls for direct state funding to key areas to encourage more diversity within the profession. This includes increasing funding from $4.2 million to $7 million annually for the Minority Teachers of Illinois scholarship; investing more money into the Illinois Teachers Loan Repayment Program which helps pay down student loan debt for Illinois college students that qualify to teach in low-income areas; and further increasing the state’s Monetary Award Program by $50 million.

Those MAP grants go to eligible college students and do not need to be repaid. While the program’s funding has grown to $601 million from about $400 million in the past four years, the report suggested increasing it by $50 million will ensure more teachers from minority communities will receive the grants.

To better fill gaps in the short term, Klaisner pointed to incentivizing teachers to complete additional subject endorsements, which can be done through the ISBE website.

“If you’ve got a good teacher who’s willing to try something new, give them the appropriate endorsement, but then give them three years to be able to complete the coursework to be fully certified in that area,” Klaisner said.

By giving teachers the time and space to complete supplemental endorsements, Klaisner said it will better equip them to fill in potential staffing gaps.

Other recommendations include observing how districts have used federal pandemic-era Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds to help teachers get provisional licenses in shortage subject areas. Additionally, the survey recommends strengthening the state’s educator prep programs by showing which paths have stronger results in teacher placement and success.

Several survey respondents also noted that a 2010 state law creating a lower tier of pension benefits for new employees has made the teaching profession less desirable from a compensation standpoint.

Increasing substitute teacher accessibility

When it comes to filling short-term gaps, the report focused on increasing the pool of substitute teachers.

“When you don’t have enough classroom teachers, and then you don’t have enough subs, then you’ve got classrooms that are literally empty. I mean, the children are in the room but there’s no teacher,” said Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, who was also a teacher for 34 years in Decatur and Maroa-Forsyth.

Last April, Gov. JB Pritzker signed a package of four bills to address the shortage, including House Bill 4798, which allows currently enrolled teaching students with at least 90 credit hours to be licensed as substitute teachers.

According to the survey, 60 percent of respondents said HB 4798 has helped recruit and retain teachers.

In addition, 80 percent of districts support a plan which would increase the number of days retired teachers can substitute from 120 days to 140 days without impacting their retirement benefits.

The number was increased to 120 from 90 in a bill signed in April, Senate Bill 3893, but it was scheduled to expire in 2023. The idea was supported by 79 percent of IARSS survey respondents, and the report advocated for making the extension permanent.

The laws allowing college students to serve as substitute teachers are also scheduled to expire. The report suggested making the laws permanent.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide, as well as hundreds of radio and TV stations. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Illinois school superintendents describe staffing situation as 'crisis'

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools is describing what he says is a teacher shortage around the state as a crisis. The group conducted its sixth statewide survey of school superintendents on the staffing situation, and found that 79% of the 690 respondents said they have a teacher shortage problem.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois impacted by teacher shortage

CHICAGO - A severe teacher shortage is hitting Illinois. The state Board of Education has released data showing that in October 2022, there were more than 5300 open positions in public education statewide. The majority are for teachers, but there is also a shortage of paraprofessionals, administrators, and school support.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

COVID transmission levels in Illinois continue to decrease

Only five Illinois counties are showing an elevated level of COVID transmission in the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All five are at a medium transmission level – down from 20 counties just a week earlier. Only one of the five is in Central...
ILLINOIS STATE
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois tops the list for workforce development

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A new report has Illinois at the top of the list when it comes to workforce development. Site Selection Magazine said the state performed well when measuring aspects of the employment climate. Parkland College in Champaign has a Support Workforce Training Program, commonly known as “SWFT.” It has classes ranging from […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
starvedrock.media

Legal Rights of Illinois Vet and Active Service

Are you active duty military or a vet? You have certain rights when it comes to your employer and family you should know about. The Illinois Attorney General issued an updated guide to the legal rights of Illinois Veterans Saturday. Among them, the obligations of your employer when it comes...
ILLINOIS STATE
positivelynaperville.com

Fire Prevention 24-7 – New smoke alarm requirements since Jan. 1, 2023

See information below on a State of Illinois law effective January 1, 2023. In 2017, the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance worked with the General Assembly to pass a law which will require Illinois residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term, 10-year sealed battery beginning January 1, 2023. This would apply to residents that are still using alarms with removable batteries or alarms that are NOT hardwired.
ILLINOIS STATE
thelansingjournal.com

Weekly COVID-19 data, released February 3, 2023

CHICAGO, Ill. (February 5, 2023) – As of last Thursday night, 883 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 121 patients were in the ICU and 41 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The state is winding down its disaster proclamation, which...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Illinois teachers could earn free school supplies for their students

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Back 2 School America is launching a campaign called, “We Appreciate Teachers,” to give back and celebrate Ill. educators. According to a release from B2SA, the campaign will reward 25 winning teachers with B2SA kits which include 30 school supplies for their entire classroom of students.
ILLINOIS STATE
depauliaonline.com

Biden and Pritzker to end Covid-19 ‘Public Health Emergency’ Declaration in May

Gov. JB Pritzker plans to end the public health emergency classification of Covid-19 in Illinois later this spring, according to NBC 5 Chicago. This news comes after President Joe Biden announced on Jan. 30 that he will lift the public health emergency declarations of Covid-19 on May 11. Amid these decisions, the World Health Organization still classifies Covid-19 as a global health emergency, as do Chicago residents who are immunocompromised.
CHICAGO, IL
Madison County Record

Attorney General Raoul Files Lawsuit Against Multiple Manufacturers Over Contamination by Toxic “Forever Chemicals”

Attorney General Kwame Raoul today filed a lawsuit against multiple companies that manufacture per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – also known as “forever chemicals” – and PFAS-containing products sold in the state of Illinois as consumer goods and for use in industrial processes. This is Raoul’s latest lawsuit over the impact of forever chemicals in Illinois, following most recent March 2022 lawsuit alleging 3M’s improper handling of PFAS resulted in ongoing contamination at and around its facility in Cordova, Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois hiring 40 new conservation specialists to help farmers with smart conservation practices

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Agriculture is hiring to help farmers and landowners in conservation efforts. The Illinois Natural Resources Conservation Service from the U.S. Department of Agriculture has put together federal funding to match with state funding to hire 40 “boots on the ground” conservation practitioners who will work for the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The new hires will work with soil and water conservation districts across the state to walk through conservation practices on a one-to-one basis with farmers in their fields.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing

Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

System is rigged against regular folks

Consumers are reeling over massive increases in Nicor Gas costs, and they can’t get answers because the system is rigged against them. Nicor Gas is owned by a massive conglomerate called Southern Gas, which has four gas subsidiaries serving 4.2 million customers. Nicor is the largest serving 2.2 million consumers in the northern third of the state, excluding Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy