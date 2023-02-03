Read full article on original website
NPR
SG Lewis on his new album 'AudioLust & Higher Love'
SG LEWIS: (Singing) All my tears waterfall. RASCOE: Artist SG Lewis joins us now from Los Angeles. Welcome to the show. LEWIS: Thank you. Thank you so much for having me. RASCOE: So, I mean, this album - it is ambitious. It's 15 songs, more than an hour long, and it's divided into two parts, right? Like, can you talk about the structure, and, like, how this idea came to you?
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Coldplay Perform “The Astronaut” and “Fix You” on SNL: Watch
Coldplay were the musical guests on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. They began by playing the English version of “The Astronaut,” a song they co-wrote with BTS’ Jin. For the second performance, Chris Martin was joined by a choir to sing Music of the Spheres’ “Human Heart.” The rest of Coldplay then joined in to do X&Y’s “Fix You.” Watch the performances below.
Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele
Trevor Noah opened the 65th Annual Grammys Sunday from the top of the Crypto arena … and with a dig at Los Angeles. “It’s the best city in the world if you ignore a few other cities,” he said, before immediately tossing the action to an opening performance by Bad Bunny. This is Noah’s third hosting the Grammys, which returned to Los Angeles Sunday after a stint in Las Vegas last year. The venue was adjusted for this auspicious post-pandemic occasion: tables replaced rows and rows of chairs in front of the stage, making it easier for ticket holders to...
NPR
Aya Nakamura on her new album 'DNK'
AYA NAKAMURA: (Singing in French). Aya Nakamura's music gets played a lot - billions and billions of streams. This one track called "Djadja" off her 2018 album, "Nakamura," has more than 390 million plays on Spotify alone. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DJADJA") NAKAMURA: (Singing in French). SIMON: She is one of...
NPR
'Wait Wait' for Feb. 4, 2023: With Not My Job guest Billy Porter
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Peter Grosz, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Billy Porter and panelists Zainab Johnson, Adam Burke and Helen Hong. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This...
NPR
All eyes will be on Beyoncé at tonight's Grammy Awards
Tonight's Grammy Awards may be big for Beyoncé and her album "Renaissance." The new artist category is also one to watch with bluegrass, jazz and hip-hop - even a rock band from Italy. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages...
NPR
Poetry finally has its own Grammy category – mostly thanks to J. Ivy, nominee
To hear the broadcast version of this story, use the audio player at the top of this page. For decades, the Grammys' spoken-word awards have gone to audio books, narrated by people like Barack and Michelle Obama, Carrie Fisher, Stephen Colbert and others – "Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording" is the official title for the statue. But this year, poets will have their own: Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.
NPR
Sunday Puzzle: Double or Nothing!
And it's time to play the puzzle. RASCOE: Joining us, as always, is Will Shortz. He's puzzle editor of The New York Times and puzzle master of WEEKEND EDITION. Hi there, Will. WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Ayesha. RASCOE: So, Will, could you please remind us of last week's challenge?
New this week: ‘Your Place or Mine’ and ‘All That Breathes’
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. — Shaunak Sen’s “All That Breathes,” one of the more transfixing and beautiful documentaries of the past year, is about a pair of brothers in New Dehli who make a makeshift clinic to mend and heal the birds of prey who are increasingly falling to Earth in the pollution-choked Indian capital. The film, nominated for best documentary at the Academy Awards, is a stirring and poetic portrait of ecological urban rescue that begins streaming on HBO Max on Tuesday. (It also premieres on HBO on Tuesday.) Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammad Saud may be amateurs, but they’ve saved some 20,000 birds.
NPR
Codie Elaine Oliver on the joys of being a Black mother
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Codie Elaine Oliver about the joys of being a Black mother. Oliver is a host of The Mama's Den podcast. The cries of RowVaughn Wells were heart-wrenching. Her son Tyre Nichols, killed at the hands of Memphis police, was laid to rest last week. It's a hard thing to see and feel. And Black parents feel it deeply. Elaine Marsh (ph) has six adult children.
NPR
DK Nnuro on his debut novel 'What Napoleon Could Not Do'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with writer DK Nnuro about his debut novel, "What Napoleon Could Not Do," which looks at differences between how African Americans and Black immigrants view the U.S. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Jacob Nti envies his sister, Belinda, because she's done - as their father puts it -...
Blueprints for a dream: the new age of virtual architecture
“Something big is happening,” says Hamza Shaikh. “Architecture is entering a new age.” The ways in which buildings are imagined and communicated are, he argues, being transformed by a combination of social media and the ever-evolving techniques of digital drawing, to which artificial intelligence is adding new capabilities. And indeed, if it is not yet clear how blocks of flats or schools or shopping centres near you might be changed by this revolution, the energy and invention behind it are undeniable.
