ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Black History Month: Hering House Community Center opens — 1925

By South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5AST_0kbDOyj900

Throughout the month of February, The Tribune is publishing daily facts about South Bend's Black history. Follow the series at www.southbendtribune.com.

In 1925, Claribel Orton Hering along with her husband Frank (a University of Notre Dame football coach) purchased a building and turned it into an African American community center. Although the intended beneficiaries were South Bend’s growing African American community, the Herings required that the majority of the board “consist of persons of the Caucasian race.” Despite the racially paternalistic restriction, Hering House grew into a beloved community hub. For a generation of African American people in South Bend, Hering House was the place to go for homework help, to see plays and concerts, and to connect more deeply with their neighbors.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
SOUTH BEND, IN
tourcounsel.com

Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana

Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Food pantry in South Bend opens with permanent drive-thru

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Through a partnership between The Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Anthem Blue Cross-Blue Shield, a permanent drive-thru was installed at the Community Food Pantry of St. Joseph County. This new development furthers the partnership's mission of focusing on more nutritious meals for families in need.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

J’s Breakfast Club hosts “First Look” event at new location

ED ZEKE HENRY, Comedy show promoter; Joslyn Kelly and Damon Hewitt of JAQ Architecture. (Photo credit: C WHITT PR) After weeks of anticipation, scores of J’s Breakfast Club customers and supporters were able to get their first glimpse of the newly constructed J’s Breakfast Club. The invitation-only occasion took place Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 2601 Broadway in Gary.
GARY, IN
abc57.com

Applications open for Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant

Applications are now open for the 2023-2024 Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant. The grant funds are made available to nonprofit organizations in Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties. Programs and institutions that the funds are directed towards must be designed to effectively improve the health, education and financial stability of...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Winner of inaugural Garvin Roberson Student Athlete Award announced

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo announced the inaugural winner of the Garvin Roberson Student Athlete Award on Sunday. Garvin Roberson, for whom the award was named, passed away in December. The award was created by the Indiana Black Expo of Elkhart's president, Robert Taylor,...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

New charter school opening in Elkhart for Fall 2023 enrollment

ELKHART, Ind.- Integrating art with core academic learning for grades K-6, The Premier Arts Academy is a free charter school opening this fall in Elkhart. Interested families can learn more about Premier Arts Academy at the Mishawaka Penn-Harris Public Library Saturday at 11 a.m. Visit the event page on Facebook...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor receives federal funding as they near end of water crisis

BENTON HARBOR, Mich.-- The city of Benton Harbor has spent the past 18 months fixing pipes contaminated with lead, those pipes are now now 99.4 percent fixed, a problem that was solved by Mayor Marcus Muhammed and his team, both under budget and ahead of schedule. Muhammed and the city now being used as a model nationwide for cities experiencing similar problems.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO

(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police Chief comments on deadly beating of Tyre Nichols

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski commented on the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the South Bend Police Department’s quarterly safety update on Wednesday. The beating and death of Nichols has sparked conversations across the country. Seven officers have been fired,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
goshen.edu

Critical review: Tavern’s great staff and greater steaks

If you live in Goshen and feel a craving for some drinks or a steak as late as 9 o’clock in the evening, you can head straight to the Corndance Tavern in Mishawaka. You’ll arrive by 9:45 p.m and order by 10:00 p.m. Corndance Tavern was established in...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire

Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
ELKHART, IN
WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
22 WSBT

Jury finds South Bend man guilty of 16-year-old's murder

A jury on Wednesday found 19-year-old Danate Lowe, of South Bend guilty in the murder of 16-year-old Edwardo Rivera. The 16-year-old died of his injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the 1500 block of S. Fellows Street in South Bend on April 12, 2021. Another victim, a 17-year-old male, was also shot and taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New drive-thru pantry finished at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry will be unveiled on Friday. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy