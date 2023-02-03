ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Dave Dilly honored for serving in 1,000 military funerals with the Coshocton County Honor Guard

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35KM07_0kbDOv4y00
  • Dave Dilly of Fresno recently received a proclamation from Coshocton County Commissioners for serving in 1,000 military funerals with the Coshocton County Honor Guard.
  • Dilly joined the honor guard in 2000 when he became the Coshocton County Veterans Service Officer. He was also Coshocton County Recorder and is on the Veterans Service Commission.
  • Dilly is a member of several veterans service organizations and has helped to organize and serve as a chaperone for honor flights to Washington D.C.
  • Dilly shared the honor with other honor guard members and gave kudos to local media, government agencies and funeral homes for their cooperation.

COSHOCTON − A longtime champion for local veterans was recently honored for serving at 1,000 military funerals in Coshocton County.

Coshocton County Commissioners issued a proclamation to David Dilly of Fresno for his work through the Coshocton County Honor Guard. He's the sixth member to achieve the milestone after George Leach, Jim Stone, Fred Lent, Jack Lipps and Jack Patterson.

"To me its humbling to make it to 1,000 funerals," Dilly said at the proclamation presentation. "It takes a lot of dedication and a lot of sacrifices to make it to 1,000."

The 77-year-old was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame in 2017. He's also a former Coshocton County Veterans Service officer and current member of the Coshocton County Veterans Service Council, representing the AMVETS. Dilly was also Coshocton County Recorder from 2006 to 2012.

The 1963 graduate of Warsaw High School served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1968. He was with the 366th TFW as a weapons mechanic and was honorably discharged as a sergeant.

He's a member of AMVEST Post 36, VFW Post 1330, American Legion Post 65, Coshocton County Vietnam Veterans and DAV Chapter 74. He's also coordinated several honor flights for veterans of Coshocton and surrounding counties to tour Washington D.C. while serving as a chaperone.

"I was one of the fortunate ones to come home and I feel it's my duty to pay it forward," Dilly said. "I'm here and many aren't here, so I push myself to do those things those other guys didn't have the opportunity to do."

The honor guard currently has about 30 members. Dilly was the youngest when he joined in 2000. He's now the second oldest. Who does what at funerals can change, but Dilly is often the commander, in charge of folding the flag and presenting it to the deceased's family.

Dilly doesn't remember his first funeral, but he remembers the second. It was about 15 below zero and he noted that a dove released probably wasn't going to make it home, because there was a hawk on its tail.

"Back before I was the (veterans) service officer, I was trying to learn what the service office does. That's when I had the opportunity to go to military funerals and I went to a few of them before becoming service officer," Dilly said. "Once you get started on it, it becomes a brotherhood and you appreciate the honor to be able to do that."

Along with the honor guard members, Dilly also wants to give credit to the funeral homes, government agencies and local media for giving the honor guard and their work exposure and cooperation. There's a lot of counties you don't see that, he said.

"That really helps to keep us energized and going forward," Dilly said. "A lot of these guys, when they do a funeral, it's a lot of their day gone. It takes from the beginning to the end. They sacrifice a lot."

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dies after house trailer falls on top of him

An Ohio man died on Sunday after a house trailer fell on top of him. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Sunday afternoon in reference to a male trapped under a house trailer on Keene Twp Rd 47. Officials say they found 52-year-old Robert Guthrie dead at the scene. Officials […]
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
10TV

Columbus grandmother wanting answers 10+ years after grandson's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This month marks 14 years since 3-month-old Logan Holley died, and his grandmother Sherry Daniels is still fighting for justice. “It’s 14 years, this baby deserves justice, for himself and for my son. I just don’t understand and I want to say this, if you know something, say something,” said Daniels.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

The Rolling Plains Church Helps Ukrainian Refugees by Hosting a Rice Pack

ZANESVILLE, OH – Approximately 200 volunteers from the Rolling Plains Church and the community came together to make a difference. The Rolling Plains Church in Zanesville hosted a Rice Pack event today to pack roughly 70,000 rice based meals. The meals will be provided to those who are displaced by the war in Ukraine.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

One person dead in Carroll County house fire

Carroll County, OH — Authorities are investigating a house fire that has left one person dead. The call came in at just before 6am Sunday morning to the home on Memorial Road in North East Kensington, according to the Carroll County sheriff's office. Three people were in the home at the time of the blaze -- with one male victim not making it out in time. An autopsy is set to take place at the beginning of the week and the state fire marshal is looking into exactly how the fire started.
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
athensindependent.com

Nelsonville moves to accept restitution payments from ‘numerous individuals’

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — At its most recent regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, Nelsonville City Council read an ordinance to accept restitution payments from undisclosed parties, among other business. Ordinance 05-23, which appeared on first reading, states in part: “Whereas, numerous individuals owe the City of Nelsonville moneys for...
NELSONVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Complaint For Divorce Without Children

Plaintiff has been a resident of Knox County for at least ninety (90) days immediately before filing this Complaint. Plaintiff and Defendant were married on 04/03/1999 in Franklin County, Ohio. Neither party is pregnant or (0) a party is pregnant. Military Service: Neither Plaintiff nor Defendant is an active-duty servicemember...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deputies save man from farm accident

Deputies in Ohio were presented with a life saving award after a farm accident. Monroe County Sheriff, Charles Black presented Lt Norman, Deputy Boucher, and Deputy Schwendeman a Life Saving award for an incident that they responded to on August 8, 2022. All three deputies responded to a property on Flauhaus Road. According to deputies, […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Coshocton Man Killed while Attempting to Move a House Trailer

Coshocton – Sheriff’s Department is reporting that a man has died after a house trailer fell on him today. According to the Sheriff’s office, on February 5th, 2023 at 1:24 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a male trapped under a house trailer on Keene Twp Rd 47.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Student's step-father dies by suicide at Ridgeview Junior High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died by suicide at a Pickerington school Thursday morning. The district said it is canceling classes for Friday and will offer grief-counseling services. It happened at Ridgeview Junior High School at about 10 a.m., but no students or teachers were present where it...
PICKERINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two men dead in south Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash on State Route 104 near Alum Creek Drive Saturday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. when a Toyota Camry, driven by Aden Dagane, was believed to be going in the wrong direction on the off-ramp of SR-104 and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police investigate severely injured girl, 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest and suffering from suspicious injuries. Officers responded to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. for a suspicious injury/possible child neglect call. Doctors said the girl has visible injuries and is not expected to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

How Zanesville City Schools Determine a Snow Day

ZANESVILLE, OH – Determining a snow day might sound like a simple task, but it’s a little more complex than you think. Before the Zanesville City Schools Superintendent Doug Baker makes the final decision, a lot of different people help contribute to the decision making process. Mr. Baker said that if winter weather is heading our way, the team will discuss the night before until 10 pm, and resume the discussion around 3:30 in the morning. During this time, the transportation, buildings and grounds supervisor and director are checking out the roads. Mr. Baker explained that he’s in contact with other Superintendents in Muskingum and Licking County while keeping up with the radar to see if the winter weather will arrive here.
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Structure Fire Outside of Amanda in Fairfield County

Fairfield – Emergency crews are on the scene of a working structure fire just outside of Amanda around 2 am on Friday. According to early reports, the fire is located in the 7600 block of Landis road SW in Amanda. Over a dozen fire department units are heading to the scene now.
AMANDA, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion-Crestline Chamber to host ribbon cutting for Color Bar Salon Feb. 13

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is delighted to announce a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Monday, February 13th at 1 p.m. for The Color Bar Salon, 100 W. Park Rd, Crestline. “We are thrilled to be welcoming yet another new enterprise to the Galion-Crestline area!” says...
GALION, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Man Faces Life in Prison

A Zanesville man faces life in prison. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said a 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children. James McCormick plead guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony...
ZANESVILLE, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy