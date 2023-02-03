ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Neenah taxpayers won't save on school resource officers when high school opens in Fox Crossing

By Duke Behnke, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y24yq_0kbDOuCF00

Reader question: How much will city of Neenah taxpayers save on school resource officers when the high school moves to Fox Crossing in the fall? That becomes Fox Crossing's responsibility, right?

Answer: The village of Fox Crossing and the Neenah Joint School District are negotiating the financial terms of a contract that would provide one or two school resource officers at the new Neenah High School when it opens this fall.

City of Neenah taxpayers, though, won't realize any savings from the shift in responsibility to the village. Rather, city taxpayers will pay about $50,000 more annually for school resource officers under the new arrangement.

Under the current structure, Neenah employs two school resource officers, formerly known as police-school liaison officers. They conduct daily patrols in and around schools, respond to disturbances, investigate crimes and monitor truancy.

One officer is based at Neenah High School and another is based at Shattuck Middle School, but also responds to Horace Mann Middle School and the elementary schools when needed. The school district pays for 75% of the annual costs under the premise that students are in school for nine months, or 75% of the year.

Watchdog Q&A: Duke Behnke answers your local government questions

With the opening of the new high school in Fox Crossing, the existing high school on Tullar Road will become a middle school campus for grades 5 to 8.

The school district proposed funding only one Neenah school resource officer next year, given that the high school will be in Fox Crossing. Neenah police balked at the proposal.

Police Chief Aaron Olson said it would be very difficult for one officer to police all of the students at the new middle school, which spans a quarter mile from one end to the other. It also would leave no support for the elementary schools.

"There is no way that our patrol staff can keep up with the calls for service and the calls at the elementary schools," Olson told the Common Council. "It's not like when all of you went to elementary school. Kids are throwing chairs at teachers, hitting teachers, swearing."

After a series of negotiations, the school district and the city agreed to keep two school resource officers. However, the school district will pay 75% of the costs for only 39 weeks, not the entire year. In other words, the school district now will pay 56% of the program's annual costs, instead of 75%.

Interim Neenah Finance Director Andy Kahl said that will lower the school district's share from $220,000 to $170,000 annually. City taxpayers will pay the difference.

The new cost-sharing formula was approved by the Common Council last month on an 8-1 vote. Council member Todd Stevenson opposed the new setup, arguing the school district should continue to pay 75% of the costs as it has in the past.

"I think the funding structure was defendable because it's 75% of the officers' time through the year," Stevenson said. "I saw no reason why we needed to change the formula."

The Neenah school board is scheduled to vote on the agreement Feb. 21.

Post-Crescent reporter Duke Behnke answers your questions about local government. Send questions to dbehnke@gannett.com or call him at 920-993-7176.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Grant Fuhrman found guilty of Attempted 1st-Degree Homicide for Oshkosh West attack

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 20-year-old accused of attacking an Oshkosh West School Resource Officer back in 2019 has learned his fate. Grant Fuhrman, who was 16 at the time of the attack, has been found guilty of Attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide by a Winnebago County jury. Fuhrman pleaded not guilty to the charge back in 2021.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Green Bay schools address chronic absenteeism

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum late last month shows more students are not showing up for school in Wisconsin. The report shows chronic absenteeism rose to over 16% from 2017 to 2021. The top 5 school districts in the state saw the greatest increases -- mostly among middle-school students and in schools with a larger share of low-income students or students of color.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 15 in Outagamie County

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County is cleared. All lanes of traffic have reopened to the public and no injuries were reported. Traffic Alert: Crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County closes east &...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Verdict for Oshkosh Student Accused of Stabbing Police Officer

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The man who stabbed a police liaison officer while he was a student at Oshkosh West High School has been found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Grant Fuhrman, now 20 years old, learned the verdict Friday evening for the December 2019 incident. Prosecutors say...
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac County chase, Oshkosh man arrested

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A 35-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Saturday morning, Feb. 4, for several charges after fleeing deputies and crashing in Fond du Lac County. A Fond du Lac County deputy first pulled the man over near Johnson and Pioneer around 3 a.m. Officials said the license plates were suspended and did not match the vehicle.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Huge fire brings down commercial facility in Newton

Domestic violence is a much talked about topic in the wake of the double homicide in Green Bay. After a few hours of deliberation, the jury reached a quick verdict. A nonpartisan group finds chronic absenteeism rising in Wisconsin. Green Bay schools saw one of the greatest increases.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Fuhrman jury allowed to consider lesser charge

OSHKOSH, Wis–A Winnebago County jury will be allowed to consider lesser charges as it deliberates the fate of a former Oshkosh West High School student accused of stabbing a police resource officer. Grant Fuhrman is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, which carries an 80-year prison term. But...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire breaks out at Manitowoc County scrap metal facility

NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Scrap metal caught fire at B&B Metals Processing in Newton Saturday. Cleveland Assistant Fire Chief Clifford Henning said the fire was reported by employees just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, Cleveland called in backup. “We have fire departments from four counties. Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet and Sheboygan...”...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
stevenspoint.news

Meet the three candidates for Stevens Point mayor

STEVENS POINT – On Feb. 21, city of Stevens Point voters will narrow a field of three mayoral candidates down to two during its primary election. The League of Women Voters reached out to the three candidates to learn more about them and why they are running. Following are...
STEVENS POINT, WI
NBC26

Otter Street Fisheree draws crowd to Lake Winnebago

OSHKOSH — Hundreds packed Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh for a day of food, drink, pond hockey and fishing at the annual Otter Street Fisheree Saturday. Temperatures in the low twenties and gusty winds persisted for most of the day, but Andrew Clark—a board member of Otter Street Fishing Club, who organized the event—said those conditions were just right for the fisheree.
OSHKOSH, WI
People

Missing Girl, 17, Likely Froze to Death After Driving Into a Ditch in Rural Wisconsin: Officials

Authorities believe they found the body of Daniela Itzel Velazquez who was last seen Sunday on foot and whose abandoned car was found by the road later that day Officials in Wisconsin believe they have found the remains of a missing teenager who likely froze to death in frigid temperatures. Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was last seen on foot Sunday near Blake Road in her hometown of Wrightstown, according to a missing person bulletin shard by the Brown County Sheriff's Office.  Capt. David Poteat said her mother reported her missing later that day...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Judges Warn of Jury Scam

The Manitowoc County Circuit Court Judges are warning of a jury scam that has hit the area. An area resident reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be a jury coordinator. When the target claimed they never received a summons, the scammer asked for the target’s Social Security number and date of birth for verification.
whbl.com

Chimney Fire Strikes Town of Sheboygan Home

Fire crews respond to a report of a house fire in the Town of Sheboygan late Saturday night. Fire Chief Ed Biederwolf says they were notified via 911 shortly after 11 p.m. with the caller reporting flames coming from the chimney of the structure. Crews arrived at the home and deployed chimney chains to clean out the chimney while thermal imaging was used to monitor conditions in the home and make sure the fire didn’t begin to spread.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Bank First Promotes Two Associates to Vice President Roles

Bank First in Manitowoc has announced the promotion of two of their associates to Vice President roles. Shannon Klahn has been promoted to Vice President – Administration. Shannon joined the Bank in 2014 and during her tenure, has served as Business Analyst, Marketing Communications Officer, and most recently, Assistant Executive Officer. In her new role, Shannon will continue to support the Chief Executive Officer and Senior Management team with the overall strategic and operational performance of the Bank. In addition, she will play a larger role in providing operational input for the Bank, serve as a catalyst for continuous improvement, help maintain the culture of the Bank, and enhance employee engagement.
MANITOWOC, WI
The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

 http://postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy