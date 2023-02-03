ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rickey Bryant
2d ago

When you quit making ICE CARS you quit making money. You need to GO Farley. We need a good dependable ICE family sedan that looks good and is affordable. When you start making that car I'll come back to Ford. Been a Ford man all my life. NOT NOW YOU HAVE NOTHING TO OFFER ME NOW!!!

Oracle Of Delphi
2d ago

Ford has had money issues and a dysfunctional culture. This is not an easy or fast fix and the economy is compounding it. Many mistakes have been made and still need to be corrected.

Gary Lindsay
2d ago

Hey Jim lower the price on your 150s mine is 17 years old hate to go GM but it looks like that’s what might happen. 😡

