Was Punxsutawney Phil right? Staying warm during this cold snap

By Christopher DeRose
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

How to stay warm during cold snap 01:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, maybe the groundhog was right.

With falling temperatures and brutal wind chills, today is a day to stay indoors if you can. However, if you do have to go outside, here are some things to remember.

First and foremost, limit time outdoors if at all possible.

When outside, be sure to monitor for signs of frostbite and hypothermia. Those include confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness, and stiff muscles.

Also be sure to dress in layers, choose boots over sneakers, and cover your exposed skin.

Another tip is to stay dry. Nothing brings on a chill like wet skin. Your base layer should be made of a material that wicks sweat away from your body.

Finally, keep your furry friends indoors. If it's too cold for you outside, it's too cold for your pets.

Stay safe and stay warm, everyone. And just hold on - next week, we'll have temperatures back in the 50s.

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

