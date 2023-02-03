ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend starts with snow showers and falling temperatures

By Mary Ours
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/3) 02:54

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Snow showers will exit south leaving a coating for a few places north of the city.

We started off at 30° at midnight and fell to the teens during the day. It's going to feel in the single digits and even below zero for places through tomorrow morning. There's a Wind Chill Advisory for Garrett Co. Maryland until 7 a.m. Saturday where it could feel as low as -15°.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yBHUT_0kbDOmNf00
Temperatures vs. Wind Chill over the next 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

The arctic air will last through early Saturday morning with single-digit lows and sub-zero wind chills, all before we dry out Saturday afternoon with highs back in the mid-30s with mostly sunny skies.

It won't be as cold Sunday morning with wake-up temperatures near 30 and then Sunday afternoon there will be sunshine with windy conditions and highs back in the 40s.

It'll be a brief cold snap but by next week we warm up to the mid-40s Monday, 50s Tuesday, and possibly at or near 60 on Wednesday!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HrF8B_0kbDOmNf00
7-day forecast: February 3, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

