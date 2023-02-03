Pittsburgh Weather: Weekend starts with snow showers and falling temperatures
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Snow showers will exit south leaving a coating for a few places north of the city.
We started off at 30° at midnight and fell to the teens during the day. It's going to feel in the single digits and even below zero for places through tomorrow morning. There's a Wind Chill Advisory for Garrett Co. Maryland until 7 a.m. Saturday where it could feel as low as -15°.
The arctic air will last through early Saturday morning with single-digit lows and sub-zero wind chills, all before we dry out Saturday afternoon with highs back in the mid-30s with mostly sunny skies.
It won't be as cold Sunday morning with wake-up temperatures near 30 and then Sunday afternoon there will be sunshine with windy conditions and highs back in the 40s.
It'll be a brief cold snap but by next week we warm up to the mid-40s Monday, 50s Tuesday, and possibly at or near 60 on Wednesday!
