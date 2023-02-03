ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jessica Guay
 3 days ago

Environmental groups to file lawsuit against Shell cracker plant 01:42

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) - Environmental groups are preparing to sue the new Shell chemical plant in Beaver County.

The two groups filed a notice of intent to file a lawsuit against the Shell cracker plant with the groups saying the plant has repeatedly violated air pollution limits.

The Environmental Integrity Project and Clean Air Council said the action is for illegal emissions of volatile organic compounds, which they say contribute to smog and can cause health problems.

The notice said the plant has violated and is in violation of the federal Clean Air Act and other pollution acts.

The attorney for Environmental Integrity Project said "Shell has blown through permit limits in the first few months of operation, putting nearby communities in harm's way."

The executive director of the Clean Air Council said "there must be strict penalties to deter this clear violation of the laws."

In December, we reported that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a notice of violation to Shell for emission exceedances at the plant and the DEP said during the initial startup of the facility in September and October, the plant's emissions of VOCs exceeded the limit set in its approved air quality plan.

We have reached out to Shell and at this hour, we have not received a response.

The Seeker
3d ago

I'd like to hear some actual facts. It seems to me this is a state of the art plant, just opened, and should have all the proper equipment in place to prevent pollution. I mean, wouldn't they have known all this beforehand and got the proper things in place to prevent it?

Moriarty
3d ago

here we go....a brand new plant build with government approval. now the lying liberal leftists want to shut it down.

Carole Korn
3d ago

Anything to down play the plant. This county never wants to see progress. Always negative. Tired of this.

