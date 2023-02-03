ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

Extension Corner: Pay attention to potential plant damage from icy December blast

By Eric Wright
The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLZpH_0kbDOiql00

The icy cold temperatures around the Christmas holiday were among some of the coldest in recent years. This deep freeze was so intense and prolonged that many trees and shrubs received some substantial freeze damage.

We are getting many calls to our office from gardeners and homeowners worried about some of their favorite plants and whether they will survive this shock. I know that I’m concerned about my favorite shrub in our yard, my tea olive, which while planted in the ground, is struggling after this polar blast.

You can see freeze damage on plants without too much trouble. You’ll often see leaves that are blotches of yellow, tan or even black. The leaves can have a few spots, or the leaves themselves can completely change colors.

This damage can be particularly detrimental to plants in pots or planters. Trees or shrubs that are in the ground can fare a little bit better since the ground temperature can help insulate the plant’s roots.

Unfortunately, even for in-ground plants, if they aren’t particularly cold hardy, they could still receive substantial damage.

Of course, since it was in the cool season, this damage is easiest to see in evergreen trees and shrubs. These plants when severely damaged will likely drop their leaves, but don’t panic. Usually, these evergreens, especially ground-planted ones, will leaf back out in the spring.

Mallory Kelley, our home grounds regional Extension agent, recommends removing dead material from damaged plants.

“Whenever plant material is dead or damaged, we recommend that you always remove it immediately,” Kelley said. “Damaged material will collect water in the cracks and crevices and cause further rot down into the healthy material,”

Kelley advised making cuts near the tip of the stem and continuing further into the canopy of the plant when removing dead material. With each cut, examine the center of the stem looking for brown, dead and discolored tissue.

Plants are resilient and with any luck, our plants (and my tea olive) will survive the polar plunge. Just give them a little special attention and be patient as they heal and regrow this spring.

If you need assistance or have questions about any other area under the Extension umbrella, please reach out or stop by our office on the fourth floor of the Etowah County Courthouse at 800 Forrest Ave., call us at 256-547-7936 or visit us on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3otwUdl or online at https://bit.ly/3yniPCx.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal-opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let us know if you have accessibility needs.

Eric Wright is extension coordinator for the Etowah County Extension Office.

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

