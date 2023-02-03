Solution to Topeka's homeless situation begins with $76,000. The rest is up to us.

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last year’s point-in-time homelessness count found Topeka has 365 unsheltered people. City documents say that number is growing.

To get these people help, Topeka leaders are thinking creatively.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Tim Hrenchir reports city leadership is considering paying a consultant $76,000 to help the city better deal with homelessness.

"That $76,000 is a pretty small number," said city manager Stephen Wade.

Next week, the city council will consider Wade’s request to pay Sylver Consulting LLC to help the Topeka community aid the homeless in a more proactive and humane manner.

The effort would be carried out "through a lens of empathy and concern," Wade told The Capital-Journal.

We fully support the expenditure. The idea of using empathy to solve this problem is the correct approach.

Rev. Barry Feaker, former longtime director of the Topeka Rescue Mission, seems to agree as well.

"We need to invest on the front end, so we're not continually just doing what we're doing," Feaker told The Capital-Journal.

Our hope is a diverse group of Topekans will participate in the process. To help tackle this issue, we need to think creatively, critically and can’t treat this issue as business as usual.

"How we are currently dealing with the unsheltered population of Topeka is not working — for the members of that unsheltered population, other residents of the city, or for groups in the community established to support the unsheltered community," a document for the upcoming council meeting said.

We need old and young, business owners and front-line workers. We need those involved in government — and just as importantly, those who aren't. We need volunteers with expertise in mental health issues. We need participants from those organizations already helping those who are unhoused — and who have an understanding of what they can't offer that is needed.

What we don't need is cynicism and people refusing to acknowledge other people's trauma.

We acknowledge our city government has a long history of consultant reports gathering dust on the shelves. This one can't. It is too important. People's lives are at stake.

Frankly, our humanity is at stake.

How we treat our most vulnerable shows our children how to treat them in the future.

At the moment, can we say we’ve done the best for those hundreds of Topekans? We can’t leave them behind.

There but for the grace of God go us.

Comments

Àrlene Èvans
2d ago

I'll be the buzzkill...Are we still talking about paying someone from Chicago to help fix the homeless issue in Topeka? ... Chicago ... a cesspool of homelessness? Sounds like a waste. Don't we already pay people with the city, county, and state to work on social issues? Are they incompetent?

