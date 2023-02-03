ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah basketball star Cal Klesmit still has UWGB in his plans

By Scott Venci, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 3 days ago
The last of three phone calls made by University of Wisconsin-Green Bay athletic director Josh Moon to the incoming men’s basketball recruits came Wednesday when he spoke with Neenah senior guard Cal Klesmit.

Moon told Klesmit the same things he previously expressed to Hartland Arrowhead guard Mac Wrecke and D.C. Everest forward Marcus Hall after he fired Phoenix coach Will Ryan last month.

He shared his outlook on the team and where he sees it heading, and that he will attempt his best to put more “soul and money” into it.

Moon also said the school wants nothing more than for Klesmit to play at UWGB despite that the coach who recruited him is no longer part of its future.

While Ryan is gone less than three seasons into a six-year contract, his highly decorated 2023 recruiting class appears committed to play for the Phoenix and help it rebuild from what could end up being the worst season in program history.

Wrecke and Hall recently said they plan to stick with UWGB, and Klesmit indicated the same after his conversation with Moon.

“Hopefully, with those two, I want the best for them, but there is nothing more I’d want than to play with them,” Klesmit said of his fellow recruits. “I’ve already got to know them a little bit. They are great people. I feel like us three coming in and some of the new coaching staff, we could really change what Green Bay basketball is all about and get it to where they want it to be, where we want it to be and really where the whole state wants it to be.

“Back on the winning side and back where it was before.”

Klesmit found out Ryan was fired after receiving a text message from former Neenah teammate JJ Paider, who plays at UW-La Crosse. Klesmit was in class at the time and didn’t immediately see it, but when he finally did, he reached out to Wrecke and Hall in a group text.

The three didn’t discuss their future at that point.

“We were talking, and Coach Ryan sent us a text saying that he wishes us all the best,” Klesmit said. “There haven’t really been any talks about that, but we just said we were going to wait and see what happens. Us three are just focused on our season right now and just getting our teams to the Kohl Center in March.

“But the way it sounds, I feel like we are all committed together, and we see ourselves in Green Bay. … We can’t control what happens, what the AD does or anything like that. Right now, we are just focused on working on ourselves, working on our games, so that next year whoever the coach is, I think Mac said it, obviously they are going to want to win. That’s what we want to do, too.”

Phoenix fans should be even more excited by the season Klesmit has put together for the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Rockets.

Any lingering questions about how he would respond from missing his entire junior season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee have been answered.

Klesmit returned to the court during AAU in the summer, although he had to scale back a bit and missed time in July when the knee got sore.

It wasn’t just about giving colleges the opportunity to look at him — he committed to UWGB in late August — but also preparing himself for his senior year.

He wanted to clear any of the mental hurdles associated with an ACL injury, to prove to himself that he could run and cut and resemble the player he was during a breakout sophomore season that put him on the recruiting map.

Whatever he did, it worked.

After scoring 19 points against Stevens Point in a season opener Nov. 29, Klesmit had a dazzling performance against Appleton East four days later.

He scored a career-high 45 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in an 81-68 win, shooting 17-for-28 overall, 5-for-11 from 3-point range and 6-for-6 from the line.

Klesmit is averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 47.4% entering the weekend.

He scored 20 or more points eight times his first 16 games and was held to fewer than 10 just one time.

Everybody who watches remarks how well he is playing, and Grandma and Grandpa tell him he’s amazing, but he’s not buying into the hype.

No, there still is another level to be reached. He sometimes sees moments when he takes a good shot instead of making that extra pass to a teammate for a great one. Or perhaps not picking the right holes in a defense that leads to even more success.

“I’m always looking for ways to get better watching my film after,” Klesmit said. “I’m happy, because coming off the injury I kind of worked hard to come to where I am today. But I still don’t feel like I’m at the best potential. I definitely feel myself getting there. We are getting closer and closer and right now, I feel it’s the best I’ve ever felt.”

Klesmit did miss a few games recently after his knee flared up a bit, but he said it wasn’t a big deal and proved it by putting up 25 points in a win over Oshkosh West to end last month.

He also has taken an even bigger leadership role for a team that lost former standouts such as Paider, Chevalier Emery Jr., Carter Thomas and Eli Schmidt to graduation.

Klesmit prepared for it while being sidelined last year. He served like another assistant coach on the bench, and he’s carried that to the court this season in giving his younger teammates the vision of where they want to be and what they must do to get there.

The Rockets were ranked in the top 10 in the state the entire season before falling off the list in the middle of January. They lost four of five games from Jan. 10 to 24, although two of those losses came with Klesmit sidelined.

Neenah’s quest to return to state for a second straight season and extend its WIAA record 28 appearances will come down to a regional and sectional that includes just one ranked team in No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial.

“Our coach has been saying it to us all year, we have just got to keep getting better and to be good when we need to be good,” Klesmit said. “The important basketball — it’s always important — that’s playoff time in March when it all comes down to it. Just getting better every day and getting at our peak when it really matters.”

