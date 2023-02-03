10 best places to watch the Super Bowl in Akron-Canton area

Now that football fans know that the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off on Super Bowl Sunday, one big question remains: Where should they watch the game?

The Beacon Journal and Canton Repository banded together to find the best places in the Akron-Canton area to watch football’s biggest game of the year. While this isn’t an exhaustive list, it should provide a sampling of places with a fun atmosphere, good food and excellent screens to watch Super Bowl LVII. Read on to learn more.

Best restaurants to watch the Super Bowl in the Akron area :

Ray's Pub in Highland Square

Ray’s Pub in Highland Square offers much in the way of watching the Super Bowl. The game will be streamed on the sports bar’s 11 TVs. All the while you’ll know you’re in the Rubber City by the vibrant murals of local landmarks, such as Luigi’s and Tangier, above the bar. Bob’s Hamburg , yet another Akron staple, also calls Ray’s Pub home with its second location: Bob’s Hamburg Squared . The restaurant will serve its classic hamburgs , as well as wings and other bar foods, from 4 p.m. to midnight on Super Bowl Sunday. 801 W. Market Street, Akron; 2 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 2:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday; 234-334-1066; pubrays.com

The Basement Sports Bar & Grill

Merriman Valley has always been a hot spot for bar hopping and watching sports in Akron, and fans will be hard pressed to find a better place to watch the big game than The Basement Sports Bar & Grill. With dozens of screens and ample seating, large groups looking for a place to sit back, relax and watch the Super Bowl should consider a visit here. The sports bar will run a domestic bottles special, making Budweiser and Bud Light aluminum bottles $3. The Basement has other locations in Cuyahoga Falls, Brimfield, Twinsburg, Sagamore Hills, North Canton and other parts of Akron. 1282 Weathervane Lane, Akron; 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 2:30 a.m. Sunday; 234-678-8801; facebook.com/basementintheValley

Punts & Pints

Punts & Pints , formerly The Red Fox, in Cuyahoga Falls, is a great option for those watching the Super Bowl in the northern section of Summit County. People looking to watch the game can do so on one of their 25 TVs. Food and drink discounts will be available, including a $2.50 draft special for Bud Light and Miller Light. Some items on the menu that may catch hungry fans' attentions are their touchdown burger, “Gillbillies” pulled pork sandwich and loaded brisket tater kegs – smothered kegs in melted cheddar cheese, smoked brisket, bacon, savory sauce and coleslaw. 1767 State Road, Akron; 3 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday; 330-929-2224; puntandpint.com

On Tap Grille & Bar

On Tap Grille & Bar provides football fans all the essentials of a great watch party – cold beer, about 50 TVs and a wicked amount of saucy, flavorful bar cuisine. The restaurant’s normal happy hour specials will be offered, as well as an all-you-can-eat buffet of wings, pizza and fries for $13.99. Wings will also be heavily discounted, with 20 wings costing $20, 50 for $40 and so on. On Tap Grille & Bar's second location in Cuyahoga Falls will also be running specials on food and drinks. 2736 Medina Road, Medina; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday (open later on Super Bowl Sunday), 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 330-725-1972; ontapgrille.com

Johnny J's Pub & Grille

Johnny J’s Pub & Grille in Springfield is somewhat of a haven for those cheering on their preferred team on Super Bowl Sunday. The restaurant’s promise of food, spirits and sports under its sign does not go unfulfilled. Customers can watch the big game indoors or on its heated patio while drinking Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter or digging into Rueben rolls. There are three other Johnny J’s locations in Medina, Portage Lakes and Strongsville. 2891 E. Waterloo Road, Akron; 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. daily; 330-628-3773; johnnyjspub.com

Best restaurants to watch the Super Bowl in Stark County :

Jerzee’s Sports Grille locations and Jerzee’s Cafe

Jerzee’s is the perfect spot to watch the big game with tons of TVs and a large menu with lots of appetizers, wings, burgers, pizzas, wraps and sandwiches — perfect football food. There are four locations — one close to the Hall of Fame in Canton, one in Belden Village in Jackson Township, one up the road in Green and a smaller cafe version at Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton. Each location is having a Super Bowl watch party with different specials. Check each Facebook page for details. 2531 Fulton Drive NW, Canton; 5260 Dressler Road NW, Jackson Twp.; 1019 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron; 330 Court Ave. NW, Canton; jerzeesgrille.com

Gridiron Pizza & Sports Bar

Gridiron Pizza & Sports Bar is in the heart of downtown Canton, the location of the birth of the NFL. With a football theme, several TVs, a crew that makes you feel like family and a small-bar feel, it’s the perfect spot to take in the big game. Gridiron is offering a Super Bowl special with a pre-sale package for $50 (or $60 day of), which includes a mix and match of four of the following items: large two-topping pizza, a small specialty pizza, one dozen wings, one sub of choice, a bucket of domestic beer or a bucket of seltzers. This a dine-in special only, but Gridiron will have a similar carryout option. Call 330-956-4060 to reserve your spot. 309 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton; gridironpizzas.com

Michael D’s

With a large bar front and center plus lots of TVs overhead and throughout the restaurant, Michael D’s in Plain Township is a lively spot to take in football’s biggest game. The menu features calzones and strombolis, a variety of sandwiches and wraps, burgers, wings, pizza and chicken dinners. Choose from domestic draft beers, bottled beer, shots and more drinks. Michael D’s is known for its game time specials on drinks, pizza, wings and chili. 1411 Whipple Ave. NW, Plain Twp.; michaeldsdemarios.com

TD’s Tailgate Grill

With tailgate in the name, you know TD’s Tailgate Grill in North Canton is top spot to watch the game. With TVs on all the walls and above the large bar, you won’t miss a play. The menu is another draw, with all kinds of appetizers ranging from pub pretzel bites to loaded tots to firecracker shrimp and everything in between; wings with a variety of rubs and sauces; burgers; soups and salads; plant-based burgers, bowls, nachos and baskets; tacos; specialty sandwiches; jacked-up bowls featuring mac and cheese, shrimp and rice; plus entrees, sides and dessert. 1645 N. Main St., North Canton; tdstailgategrill.com

Loby’s Grille

Loby’s Grille in Jackson Township is a popular restaurant to watch any game. With lots of TVs, a fun vibe and a large menu, it’s a happening spot. The menu features appetizers and wings, several sandwiches and burgers, a variety of entrees, pizza, broasted chicken, salads and sides. 4736 Hills and Dales Road NW, Jackson Twp.; lobysbar.com

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 10 best places to watch the Super Bowl in Akron-Canton area