ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Mark J. Price: ‘Heeeere’s Johnny!’ Reader recalls ‘Tonight Show’ host at Kent State

By Mark J. Price, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TiFg5_0kbDOcYP00

Hi-yooo!

As Beacon Journal readers continue to share some of their favorite memories, Akron attorney Charles Zindle, 79, recalls two words:

“Heeeere’s Johnny!”

He and his brother, Jerry, were roommates at Kent State University when they plunked down $3 apiece to see Johnny Carson perform Feb. 3, 1968, in Memorial Gymnasium.

The host of “The Tonight Show,” who averaged 10 million viewers each weeknight on NBC, played to smaller audiences — a combined 14,000 fans — for two performances at 7 and 10 p.m. in Kent.

“We were laughing so hard it hurt,” Zindle said.

Carson, 42, headlined a bill featuring bandleader Doc Severinsen and a 12-piece orchestra, singer Phyllis McGuire and dancers Bud and Cece Robinson. The shows were done in the round, meaning the acts performed at the center of the basketball court.

The Zindle brothers and their dates claimed “the best seats in the house” in the third row of the bleachers.

Ed McMahon wasn’t present, but an announcer still managed the trademark introduction: “Heeeere’s Johnny!”

The crowd went crazy as Carson strode out onto the floor in a suit jacket with a turtleneck. He grabbed a microphone, stood in front of the Zindles and launched an hourlong routine.

“Who laid out the parking system here?” Carson wondered. “The Marx Brothers?” I almost had to park in Cleveland.”

Carson touched on such topics as TV commercials, hospital stays, flight attendants, hotel maids, President Lyndon B. Johnson and birth control.

“I’m the greatest contribution since The Pill,” Carson joked.

Zindle’s favorite segment was a sketch titled “Deputy John’s Fun Club After the Friday Night Bash.” Carson played a tipsy, rumpled host of a Saturday children’s television program. The character grew increasingly frustrated over lighting and sound issues, but the off-camera crew couldn’t help.

It just so happened that the Zindle brothers were big fans of Ron Penfound, who played the title character on “The Captain Penny Show” at noon on Cleveland’s WEWS-TV (Channel 5).

“At lunchtime, we’d gather and watch Captain Penny,” he said.

Their favorite part of the TV show was the amusing banter between Penfound and his off-camera crew. The mature jokes probably flew over the heads of children but the Kent State students laughed.

And here was Carson doing a similar shtick.

“It was like he had seen Ron Penfound do Captain Penny, but of course he didn’t,” Zindle said.

The audience howled. Everyone left happy that night — including Carson.

“You could tell he enjoyed what he was doing,” Zindle recalled.

The show may have been the best $3 that he ever spent. Incidentally, $3 in 1968 would amount to over $25 today.

Zindle’s brother Jerry was drafted in March 1968 just a month after the Carson appearance. He left for Vietnam in the spring of 1969.

Army Pfc. Jerome P. Zindle was killed in action June 22, 1969, in the Mekong Delta at age 24.

His older brother cherishes the memory of the night they laughed together in the presence of Johnny Carson.

“I’ll always remember that until I die,” Zindle said.

Things I’ll never understand

● Why do Ohio teenagers wear shorts in the winter and knitted caps in the summer?

● What’s the quickest way to get to Barberton from Akron?

● Why do some people talk on cellphones in restrooms?

● What’s the deal with roundabouts?

● Why on earth hasn’t Plain Township changed its name?

● What’s the difference between short, tall, grande and venti?

● Does Dayton lead to Marion?

● If it took only 38 months to build the 241-mile Ohio Turnpike, why is the Akron Expressway always under construction?

● What the heck are non-fungible tokens and blockchains?

● Who let the dogs out?

Mark J. Price can be reached at mprice@thebeaconjournal.com.

Mark J. Price:Highland Square memories hit close to home

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Melt Bar & Grilled to close Canton, southern Ohio locations

Melt Bar & Grilled owner Matt Fish announced Jan. 31 that two of its locations held its last day of operations Jan. 30. The locations at Belden Village Mall in Canton and Fairfield Commons Mall in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek closed as the restaurant group looks to shrink its footprint, Fish said in a news release.
CANTON, OH
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?

The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
CLEVELAND, OH
Kristen Walters

Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day

A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
KENT, OH
27 First News

Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
WARREN, OH
Cleveland.com

Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
AVON LAKE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Dedication planned to honor those involved when Akron road caved in

AKRON, Ohio — This summer, the families and friends of two young heroes and a little girl will gather at the bottom of Memorial Parkway for a dedication ceremony to recognize those who died and those who gave aid when in 1964 the roadway caved in, pulling a car into a deep, muck-filled pit.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

John Adams, Cleveland baseball’s iconic drummer, laid to rest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you went to a Cleveland baseball game in town over the last half century, chances are you know about John Adams. He was the ever-present, one-man band, beating his drum, a legend. The 71-year-old man died Monday after a long illness. Hundreds filled the pews...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

I-X Center parts ways with Cleveland Crunch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are without a home for their final two games of the 2022-23 season after the team says the International Exposition Center decided not to host two games in March. After losing their opener, the Crunch are 4-1 with seven games remaining.
CLEVELAND, OH
kentwired.com

Racist threat found in Bowman Hall bathroom

Editor’s note: The video portion of this story was published February 2 and the written portion was published February 5. A racist threat toward Black people and a swastika were carved into a plastic partition inside a second-floor bathroom stall in Bowman Hall and reported to campus police Jan. 23.
KENT, OH
Cleveland.com

OHSWCA District Duals roundup: Brecksville, St. Edward and Wadsworth to contend for Division I state crown

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The field for this season’s OHSWCA state wrestling duals is set after district duals for all three divisions took place statewide Saturday. Each of last season’s Division I final four teams, Brecksville, St. Edward, Wadsworth and Perrysburg, are all back in contention this season. Brecksville rolled through the upper half of the North Canton Hoover district bracket, while Wadsworth made it to their fifth straight state duals with an impressive comeback win over Massillon Perry.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy