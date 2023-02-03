Mississippi State basketball vs. Missouri: Scouting report, score prediction

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball has been a streaky team this season, which didn’t bode well in January but could be a good sign as the most important month of the regular season begins.

The Bulldogs opened the season, their first under coach Chris Jans, with 11 straight wins. However, after a December loss on a neutral court to Drake, things began to spiral. Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7 SEC) lost eight of nine and watched resume-boosting wins slip away repeatedly in SEC play.

In need of a breakthrough, Mississippi State got it with a win against No. 16 TCU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge last week. That was parlayed into a win at South Carolina on Tuesday. Suddenly, MSU is inching back into the NCAA Tournament picture.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has Mississippi State as the 12th team out of the field. However, a favorable February schedule provides opportunity for MSU to improve its standing.

It starts against Missouri (17-5, 5-4) at Humphrey Coliseum on Saturday (5 p.m., SEC Network). The Bulldogs are projected to beat the Tigers and go 7-2 to close out their season, according to KenPom.

That would make Mississippi State 21-10 and 9-9 in SEC play, creating a sturdy March Madness argument – the first for the program since 2019.

Isiaih Mosley comes to Starkville

Missouri’s surprising success in coach Dennis Gates’ first season comes from a variety of offensive threats. The Tigers have five players averaging double figures, including guard Isiaih Mosley.

That’s a familiar name for Mississippi State fans as the Bulldogs made a strong push for Mosley during his transfer portal stint in the offseason. As a transfer out of Missouri State, Mosley was one of the most sought after portal players who ultimately elected to stay close to home.

Due to injuries and off-court matters, Mosley has only played in 13 games and made three starts this season. However, he’s finding a groove.

Mosley is averaging 14.8 points in his last four games, including a 20-point outing in a win at Ole Miss on Jan. 24. He’s shooting 25-of-53 in that stretch.

Score prediction

Mississippi State 66, Missouri 65: Slowing down the SEC’s No. 2 scoring offense will be a challenge for Mississippi State and limiting the 3-point line will be crucial. But in their biggest games, the Bulldogs have leaned on their defense to come through. In front of another rowdy crowd, MSU can get it done.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.