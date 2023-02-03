ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State basketball vs. Missouri: Scouting report, score prediction

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRwzy_0kbDObfg00

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State basketball has been a streaky team this season, which didn’t bode well in January but could be a good sign as the most important month of the regular season begins.

The Bulldogs opened the season, their first under coach Chris Jans, with 11 straight wins. However, after a December loss on a neutral court to Drake, things began to spiral. Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7 SEC) lost eight of nine and watched resume-boosting wins slip away repeatedly in SEC play.

In need of a breakthrough, Mississippi State got it with a win against No. 16 TCU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge last week. That was parlayed into a win at South Carolina on Tuesday. Suddenly, MSU is inching back into the NCAA Tournament picture.

'FULL 180':Mississippi State basketball looking to change its fate after beating TCU

MEETING THE GOAT:Long before Mississippi State, Chris Jans came face-to-face with Michael Jordan's Bulls dynasty

NEW BOSS:How Zac Selmon was able to 'wow' Mississippi State president Mark Keenum in AD search

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has Mississippi State as the 12th team out of the field. However, a favorable February schedule provides opportunity for MSU to improve its standing.

It starts against Missouri (17-5, 5-4) at Humphrey Coliseum on Saturday (5 p.m., SEC Network). The Bulldogs are projected to beat the Tigers and go 7-2 to close out their season, according to KenPom.

That would make Mississippi State 21-10 and 9-9 in SEC play, creating a sturdy March Madness argument – the first for the program since 2019.

Isiaih Mosley comes to Starkville

Missouri’s surprising success in coach Dennis Gates’ first season comes from a variety of offensive threats. The Tigers have five players averaging double figures, including guard Isiaih Mosley.

That’s a familiar name for Mississippi State fans as the Bulldogs made a strong push for Mosley during his transfer portal stint in the offseason. As a transfer out of Missouri State, Mosley was one of the most sought after portal players who ultimately elected to stay close to home.

Due to injuries and off-court matters, Mosley has only played in 13 games and made three starts this season. However, he’s finding a groove.

Mosley is averaging 14.8 points in his last four games, including a 20-point outing in a win at Ole Miss on Jan. 24. He’s shooting 25-of-53 in that stretch.

Score prediction

Mississippi State 66, Missouri 65: Slowing down the SEC’s No. 2 scoring offense will be a challenge for Mississippi State and limiting the 3-point line will be crucial. But in their biggest games, the Bulldogs have leaned on their defense to come through. In front of another rowdy crowd, MSU can get it done.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestattractions.org

Discover the Best Things to Do in Starkville, Mississippi

Discover the Adventure: A Guide to Top Things to Do in Starkville, Mississippi. As a keen traveler, I always seek destinations that offer a unique blend of culture, history, and outdoor adventure. Starkville, Mississippi, located in the heart of the South, is just that kind of place. This charming town boasts a rich history, vibrant culture, and a wealth of outdoor activities, making it an ideal destination for a memorable and diverse travel experience.
STARKVILLE, MS
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Mississippi State University receives $16.5 million gift

Mississippi State University has announced a $16.5 million gift from Michael and Valarie Hall will support the mechanical engineering program as well as a student-athlete development. The largest portion of the gift directs $15 million toward the Bagley College of Engineering to elevate the Department of Mechanical Engineering with multiple...
STARKVILLE, MS
tourcounsel.com

Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi

Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
TUPELO, MS
vicksburgnews.com

MHP seized 120 pounds of marijuana on Wednesday

Press release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol:. On February 1, 2023 troopers on I-22 in Itawamba County encountered a speeding vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. This stop resulted in the seizure of 120 pounds of marijuana from the vehicle.
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man acquitted of murder after claiming self defense

STARKVILLE — An Oktibbeha County jury acquitted a Starkville man on Wednesday of a first-degree murder charge. Johnny Harris, 65, claimed self defense in the June 19, 2020, stabbing death of Elbert Vaughn, 56, at the Roselawn Terrace apartment complex on South Montgomery Street. A circuit court jury deliberated less than an hour after the two day trial before delivering the verdict.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA)- The Starkville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Officers responded to a crash on Garrard Road, between North Jackson Street and North Montgomery Street, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, Lawrence Cook, 54, of Starkville died at the scene. The driver of...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police ask for help finding person wanted for forgery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help in solving a case, and Crime Stoppers could make it worth your time. The person seen in this security video is wanted in connection with a case of Uttering Forgery in Tupelo. If you know who this...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

One hurt in collision involving two vehicles in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two vehicles. The incident happened on Highway 12 in Lowndes County on Friday, February 03, 2023, at approximately 6:27 p.m. A Lexus traveling westbound on Highway 12 collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound on Highway...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Kemper Co. investigation leads to charges, warrants also issued

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said an open investigation started Jan. 15 at the Kemper County Jail has led to two people being charged and two people wanted on active warrants. The charges are introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, trafficking of controlled substance and...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

UPDATED: Handcuffed escapee, now in law enforcement custody

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A handcuffed man escaped Columbus police custody and has not been found. It happened just before 1 p.m. Friday. Police are now looking for 21-year old Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields of Columbus. According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, officers responded to an car...
COLUMBUS, MS
kicks96news.com

Human Remains Found in Leake County

Human skeletal remains were discovered by loggers working on Block Church Rd. in Leake County on Monday, January 30th. Leake County Deputies were dispatched to the scene and were led by the loggers to the edge of a wood-line approximately 250 feet east of Block Church Rd. An investigator with...
wcbi.com

Tupelo police arrest man accused of assaulting his grandmother

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police made an arrest of a man that allegedly hit his grandmother. On January 31, TPD was called to 1013 North Gloster for a disturbance. Officers determined the suspect, 34-year-old Jamie Sheffield, had physically assaulted his grandmother. Officers arrested Sheffield and detectives began a...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Traffic stop leads to two arrests for gun, drug possession charges

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Eupora led to gun and drug charges. A Webster County Deputy and K-9 pulled a vehicle over on Roane Avenue in Eupora, Wednesday night. That traffic stop ended with Timothy Green being arrested for Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted...
EUPORA, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy