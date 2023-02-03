Wine & Dine: Memphis food and drink events to mark on your calendar for February

From a bar crawl to whiskey tastings to wine dinners and a beloved Memphis fundraiser, here are some Memphis-area food and drink events to attend in February.

Good Fortune Co. 2023 Lunar New Year Bar Crawl

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a month-long bar crawl on South Main Street in Downtown Memphis.

Good Fortune Co. , Bar Hustle and Eight & Sand have partnered to host this celebration that runs Feb. 4-28.

The goal is to collect two "South Main dollars" from each of the three locations. To get a dollar, you must try two Lunar New Year-themed drinks from each participating bar. Once you have collected all six dollars, stop by Good Fortune Co. to redeem your prize — a signature 2023 Lunar New Year Bar Crawl T-shirt.

Kickoff of the bar crawl is Feb. 4 at Good Fortune Co., 361 S. Main St. Doors open at 3 p.m., and a traditional Lion Dance commences at 4 p.m.

When: Feb 4-28

Where: Good Fortune Co., Bar Hustle and Eight & Sand

Cost: Free

Cameo Fancy Dinner Party Time Vol. IV

For its fourth official Fancy Dinner, Cameo invited Memphis chef JeraVonte Twillie to prepare a five-course dinner with cocktails and wine pairings by the bar’s bartending staff.

The team at Cameo said these dinners are what Cameo is all about — teaming up with local and regional chefs, bartenders and creatives to show off their talents.

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 4

Where: Cameo, 1835 Union Ave.

Cost: $125 per person

Tickets: Eventbrite.com

Enjoy A|M Wine Dinner

Enjoy A|M, the parent company behind restaurants like Hog and Hominy and Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen, will host its next wine dinner at Catherine & Mary’s .

This month’s dinner will be focused on wines from France. The dinner starts with a welcoming glass of wine, then continues with wines paired with a four-course menu.

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: Catherine & Mary’s, 272 S. Main St.

Cost: $85 per person

Reservations: Email tita@enjoyam.com

Whiskey, Wine and Chocolate

Memphis Botanic Garden is hosting its annual Whiskey, Wine and Chocolate event on Feb. 10. Attendees at this 21-and-over party will enjoy perfect pairings of chocolates by Memphis Chocolatier Phillip Ashley with select whiskeys, wines and craft beers. There will be live music from Memphis band Short in the Sleeve and board games from the local game bar Board to Beers.

Each ticket includes admission to the event, five full-size alcoholic drinks each paired with a Phillip Ashley chocolate, and small bites.

When: 7-10 p.m. Feb. 10

Where: Memphis Botanic Garden

Cost: $60 for Memphis Botanic Garden members / $75 for non-members

Tickets: memphisbg.org

Memphis Restaurant Association Awards Food Festival

T he Memphis Restaurant Association will host its MRA Awards Food Festival on Feb. 12.

The 2023 MRA Restaurateur of the Year and the 2023 MRA Associate of the Year will be honored at the event.

The tasting and food festival will feature samplings from food vendors and an open bar all night. You will leave full after heavy appetizers representing the makeup of the Memphis restaurant community with a football twist.

When: 5-10 p.m. Feb. 12

Where: The Kent, 61 Keel Ave.

Cost: $75 per person

Tickets: memphisrestaurants.com

Wiseacre Flowers & Chocolate

Wiseacre Brewing Co. will host its annual beer and chocolates pairing class, Flowers and Chocolate , on Feb. 18.

Attendees will take a tour of the HQ facility and learn all about hops and malt, the flowers and chocolate of the beer world. The class includes samples of Wiseacre beer paired with chocolate from Dinstuhl’s .

When: Feb. 18

Where: Wiseacre HQ, 398 S. B.B. King Blvd.

Cost: $15 per person

Tickets: Eventbrite.com

Soup Sunday

Youth Villages will host the 34 th annual Soup Sunday on Feb. 19. This year, Soup Sunday will feature 20 of Memphis’ best restaurants and caterers.

In addition to exclusive tasting opportunities, attendees will enjoy beer, mimosas and a special gift.

A fundraiser for Youth Villages, Soup Sunday has always encompassed the very heart of Memphis with good food, a sense of community and the chance to give back.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 19

Where: The Kent, 61 Keel Ave.

Cost: $85 per person

Tickets: youthvillages.org

Celtic Crossing Whiskey Tasting Dinner

For its first whiskey tasting dinner of the new year, Celtic Crossing Irish Pub is celebrating its home state of Tennessee with three rare Tennessee whiskeys, each hand selected by DJ Naylor, owner of Celtic Crossing.

Attendees will taste Chattanooga Whiskey Cask 111 (distilled at Chattanooga Whiskey distillery), Jack Daniels Bonded Tennessee Whiskey 100 proof (which recently won "Whiskey of the Year" by Whisky Advocate), and Memphis crafted Blue Note Juke Joint Uncut (#7 on Whiskey Advocate’s whiskeys to drink in 2023).

Each whiskey will have a paired dinner course selected and prepared by Executive Chef Reinaldo Alfonso.

When: 7-9 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Celtic Crossing Irish Pub, 903 Cooper St.

Cost: $75 per person

Tickets: Eventbrite.com

California Deep Dive Wine Symposium

Great Wine & Spirits is hosting a wine symposium on California wines. Attendees can taste more than 100 wines from dozens of California appellations.

In attendance will be winemakers, winery owners and other special guests to answer your most detailed questions. Learn about a wide array of regions while sampling top tier wineries from from of the state's most iconic vineyards.

When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: FedEx Event Center at Shelby Farms Park

Cost: $80 per person

Tickets: Eventbrite.com or at Great Wine & Spirits, 6161 Poplar Ave.

