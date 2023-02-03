ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss basketball vs. Vanderbilt: Scouting report, score prediction

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
Two programs – and two coaches – who desperately need a win are set to collide in Nashville when Kermit Davis' Ole Miss team visits Vanderbilt and Jerry Stackhouse on Saturday (Noon, SEC Network).

The Rebels (9-13, 1-8 SEC) and Commodores (10-12, 3-6) are two of three teams in the SEC with losing records. Both are riding losing streaks: four games for Ole Miss and three games for Vanderbilt. Stackhouse is staring at what would be a fourth losing conference record in four seasons. Davis is 5-22 in his last 27 regular-season SEC games.

Here's what to know ahead of the matchup.

WBB:Where Ole Miss women's basketball stands in latest NCAA Tournament projections

COACH CAL:Why Kentucky basketball's John Calipari went to bat for Kermit Davis after Ole Miss loses again

KENTUCKY RECAP:Ole Miss basketball folds late, falls to Kentucky as losing slide continues

Stars returning?

Speaking after Tuesday's loss to Kentucky, Davis was optimistic that the Rebels would get Matthew Murrell, their best player, back for Vanderbilt.

Murrell has missed three consecutive contests after injuring his knee at Arkansas on Jan. 21. Winless without him, Ole Miss has sorely missed Murrell's 14.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Vanderbilt got its leading scorer, Liam Robbins, back after a four-game absence on Tuesday. A 7-foot center, Robbins scored 7 points in 15 minutes. He left the game after a collision with teammate Jordan Wright, but later returned.

Assuming he is good to go, Robbins will provide a big boost for the Commodores. He contributes 13 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He's also an elite shot blocker. His 14.4 block percentage ranks third nationally. Wright, for his part, will miss Saturday's game after being placed in the concussion protocol. He averages 10.3 points per game.

Missing the mark

Both teams are hurdling toward a failed season if something drastic doesn't change. We can look all around for explanations for those failures, but there's one simple bottom line.

Neither Vanderbilt nor Ole Miss puts the ball in the basket very efficiently. As of Thursday, the Rebels' 47.9 effective field goal percentage ranks 292nd nationally. Vanderbilt's 48.4 eFG% is 275th. Ole Miss shoots an abysmal 29.8% from 3-point range (339th). Vanderbilt shoots 32.1% (272nd).

Vanderbilt's offense is the higher rated of the two, and that's primarily down to an ability to hang onto the basketball. The Commodores give it away on 17.2% of possessions compared to Ole Miss' 19.3% turnover rate. Many of the Rebels' giveaways are live ball turnovers, too, which are more damaging because they often lead to easy opposition buckets. They rank 339th in the country with an 11.4% opposition steal rate.

Prediction

Vanderbilt 61, Ole Miss 59. This game feels as close to a toss-up as you can get. Neither team is playing well, and neither really presents a particular strength that can give the opposition problems. If Ole Miss does indeed get Murrell back, this is winnable. But when in doubt, give the edge to the home team.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

